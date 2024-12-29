As the New Year 2025 approaches, we’re getting closer to celebrating alongside those special people, and of course, to sending exciting greetings to loved ones who are far away. In this sense, many people are preparing to wish prosperity and good health, but they don’t know how to express it. For this reason, in this article from Depor, we bring you some ideas for New Year’s cards so you can express all your feelings in a creative way to your friends and family. Don’t miss it.

After celebrating Christmas, families have started decorating to welcome 2025 in grand style. The special day will be this Tuesday, December 31, the last day of 2024. Wednesday marks the start of the new year, a festive occasion filled with hope, reflection, and new resolutions. The celebrations usually include public events, fireworks displays, and family gatherings.

As we approach the end of 2024, we begin to reflect on the moments we’ve experienced and get ready to welcome 2025 with a spirit full of optimism and the firm belief that the next twelve months will bring us success in work, love, and of course, health. New challenges and experiences await, so it’s important to send our best wishes to those we trust

Cards to Send for New Year 2025

Imágenes para dedicar a tus seres queridos en Año Nuevo 2025. (Foto: Pinterest).

Messages and phrases to share for New Year 2025

May the coming year grant you 365 days of love, health, and prosperity. Happy New Year!

May peace, love, and joy accompany you every step of the way in 2025 and the rest of your life.

When it’s 11:59 PM on December 31st, remember that someone far away is thinking of you and loves you a lot. Here’s to a 2025 that allows us to meet.

The richness of a person is measured by the quantity and quality of the friends they have. Thank you for making me wealthy. Happy New Year!

When the twelve bells chime, close your eyes and make a wish to the New Year; at that moment, I’ll do the same. My wish: May yours come true! Happy New Year!

May the magic of the New Year light up your life, filling your heart with love and happiness.

May the magic this holiday season be your best outfit, your smile the best gift, your eyes the best destination, and your happiness my best wish.

I’m grateful to have you in my life. Here’s to a 2025 full of blessings and family love.

Happy New Year, dear family. Let’s pray that this 2025 is filled with special moments, love, and good health for all.

May each day of 2025 bring us new reasons to be happy. Happy New Year, dear family!

New adventures are just around the corner. Happy New Year!

May 2025 shower you with blessings and joys in everything you set out to do.

May the new year bring you health, prosperity, and fill your family and friends with blessings.

Happy New Year 2025! May peace and love always accompany you.

Happy New Year! May God bless every step you take and guide you in every decision.

Happy New Year! May each day be filled with joy and hope.

Happy 2025! May peace and harmony reign in your life and around you.

I wish that peace shows in your life, love and joy flood your soul, and from the heart, I wish you all the best. Happy New Year!

When the clock strikes midnight, close your eyes and make a wish for this year. I’ll also do the same and wish for your wish to come true. Happy New Year!

To my family, the greatest gift of all, may 2025 grant us health, moments of happiness, and many blessings.

May love, peace, and harmony reign in our home this new year. Happy 2025!

To my family, thank you for being my support, my everything. Happy 2025.

This New Year is filled with the best vibes and infinite love, so let’s raise our glasses!

May 2025 be the year your dreams come true, and if not, may it at least bring you closer to them. Happy New Year!

I hope 2025 is the year you dare to do what you’ve always wanted, to say what you’ve always kept quiet, and to feel what you’ve always feared. Happy New Year!

I hope 2025 brings you the wisdom to learn from your mistakes, the strength to overcome obstacles, and the confidence to achieve your goals. Happy New Year!

I hope this new year is filled with fantasy, dreams, and illusions. Happy 2025!

May the New Year bring you closer to the people you love most, those who support you, and those who make you happiest. Happy 2025!

I hope the New Year gives you the peace, serenity, and calm you need. Though with me, you won’t lack a good party!





