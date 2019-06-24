Avengers: Endgame | Actriz Lexi Rabe, quien hizo de la hija de Iron Man, confiesa ser víctima de bullying

Lexi Rabe hizo de Morgan Stark, la hija de Tony Stark, en Avengers: Endgame. La fama, lamentablemente, ha hecho que ella ahora sea acosada en redes sociales debido a la diferencia de edad con la personaje que interpretó para Marvel Studios.
La actriz dio a conocer mediante una grabación en los interiores de su colegio que recientemente es víctima de bullying, porque hizo de una niña de 5 años para la Avengers: Endgame cuando su edad real es 7.
No es la primera vez que Rabe es conocida en la industria del cine. Además de Avengers: Endgame, la joven actriz compartió set con Vera Farmiga y Millie Bobby Brown en Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
Aquí compartimos el video que la actriz de Avengers: Endgame hizo público en redes sociales para evitar el acoso de los haters. Ella explica que no solo le hacen daño a ella, sino también a sus familiares.
I hate that we even have to post this. But yet again Lexi’s getting bullied. And this kind of thing makes it celebrities never want to leave the house never want to meet people. Please keep your opinions to yourself so Lexi can grow up in the free world. She’s a normal human being and she’s a child. We give her a talking and we give her timeouts but we don’t do that in public. Sometimes were rushing from place to place stressed like everyone else to get to set on time or work or whatever and we seem a little grumpy. I’m sorry if you see us this way but that’s life! If you ask us for an autograph we always almost say yes. If we happen to be having a bad day that might put us right on the right! We are not perfect! These perfect children are not being given the freedoms and the rights that they should. If your child is so scared to be themselves in public and mess up a little then you’re over parenting. We give our children plenty of rules and boundaries But then give them the freedoms to mess up and learn from their own mistakes. They would not be on set an on movies if they weren’t well behaved. Trust me they have no desire to hire kids like that! And there were plenty of children that productions can work with. So if you see us in public and think you have the right to judge. Wait. Number one until you have children of your own, and Number two realize that we’re not perfect and we’re not claiming to be! But just try to realize the different strokes for different folks what you do with your kids may work for you and what I do with my kids works well for me. My children love me and respect me even if they act out sometimes. Thank you! Jessica!
AVENGERS: ENDGAME | SINOPSIS
"El grave curso de eventos puestos en marcha por Thanos que eliminó a la mitad del universo y fracturó a los Vengadores, obliga a los sobrevivientes tomar posiciones en la 'Gran Conclusión' de las veintidós películas de Marvel Studios: 'Avengers: Endgame'".
Avengers: Endgame es una película dirigida por Anthony y Joe Russo. El elenco está conformado por Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, entre otros. El estreno en Perú fue el 25 de abril.
