Link Sporting Cristal vs. River EN VIVO vía ESPN (Star Plus): minuto a minuto por la Libertadores
Este jueves 25 de mayo, Sporting Cristal vs. River chocan EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO vía ESPN, Star Plus y Fútbol Libre por la Copa Libertadores 2023 desde las 7:00 p.m. Sigue el minuto a minuto en Depor.
Posible alineación de Sporting Cristal: Renato Solís; Jhilmar Lora, Ignácio da Silva, Gianfranco Chávez, Rafael Lutiger; Jesús Pretell, Yoshimar Yotún, Jesús Castillo (Jostin Alarcón); Joao Grimaldo, Alejandro Hohberg y Brenner Marlos.