Copa Libertadores 

Link Sporting Cristal vs. River EN VIVO vía ESPN (Star Plus): minuto a minuto por la Libertadores

Este jueves 25 de mayo, Sporting Cristal vs. River chocan EN VIVO y EN DIRECTO vía ESPN, Star Plus y Fútbol Libre por la Copa Libertadores 2023 desde las 7:00 p.m. Sigue el minuto a minuto en Depor.

Sporting Cristal y River Plate juegan por la Copa Libertadores 2023. (Diseño: Depor)
14:06

Posible alineación de Sporting Cristal: Renato Solís; Jhilmar Lora, Ignácio da Silva, Gianfranco Chávez, Rafael Lutiger; Jesús Pretell, Yoshimar Yotún, Jesús Castillo (Jostin Alarcón); Joao Grimaldo, Alejandro Hohberg y Brenner Marlos.

14:04

Así fue el recibimiento en Perú de los hinchas argentinos al plantel de River Plate.

13:19

Así fue el último entrenamiento de Sporting Cristal para el partido de hoy ante River Plate.

13:18

Si quieres ver el partido a través de un palco, Sporting Cristal te da estas opciones.

13:17

¿Cómo llegar al estadio Nacional para ver el partido entre Sporting Cristal y River?

13:15

Así llega River al partido ante Sporting Cristal:

21.05.23 | River Plate 2-1 Platense
14.05.23 | Talleres 2-1 River Plate
07.05.23 | River Plate 1-0 Boca Jrs.
02.05.23 | Fluminense 5-1 River Plate
28.04.23 | Atl. Tucumán 1-1 River Plate

13:15

Así llega Sporting Cristal al partido ante River:

20.05.23 | Sporting Cristal 3-2 Cusco
17.05.23 | Binacional 0-1 Sporting Cristal
13.05.23 | Unión Comercio 1-6 Sporting Cristal
07.05.23 | UTC 1-1 Sporting Cristal
02.05.23 | Sporting Cristal 1-0 The Strongest

13:14

Sporting Cristal vs. River : horarios del partido

Perú: 7:00 p.m.
Colombia: 7:00 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:00 p.m.
Argentina: 9:00 p.m.
Chile: 8:00 p.m.
Brasil: 9:00 p.m.

12:30

ENTRADAS CASI AGOTADAS

Sporting Cristal dio detalles sobre la venta de entradas para el partido de esta noche contra River Plate.

10:55

El partido entre Sporting Cristal y River Plate se jugará en el Estadio Nacional de Lima. El duelo está pactado para dar inicio sobre las 7 de la noche (hora peruana).

10:54

¡Buenos días, lectores de Depor!

Sigue aquí el minuto a minuto del partido entre Sporting Cristal y River Plate por la fecha 4 de la Copa Libertadores.

