The Bills visit Foxborough to play the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 22, hoping to fix some recent offensive woes. The Buffalo Bills (4-2) face a tough test as they look climb the standings in Week 7 with a matchup on the road against the New England Patriots (1-5) in Week 7.

Game information: Bills vs Patriots

WHAT: Buffalo Bills (4-2) at New England Patriots (1-5)

WHEN: Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA (64,628)

RADIO: WGR550-AM

What time does Bills vs Patriots start?

Bills vs Patriots will be played on Sunday October 22, with kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT.

How to watch Bills vs Patriots?

CBS channel will be broadcasting the game live in the US. But you have other options.

Watch on local television

This week’s game will be broadcast by Prime Video and can be seen locally on WFXT-TV Channel 25. Click to see if the game is broadcasting on TV in your area.

Mobile Web and In-app Streaming

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network’s 33 stations can be found here.

SATELLITE RADIO

SiriusXM App: 821 (NE), 803 (BUF) | SiriusXM: 225 (NE), 226 (BUF).

