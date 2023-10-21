Which team is going to come out on top on Sunday, October 22, when the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots match up at 1:00 PM ? Bills face a tough test as they look climb the standings in Week 7 with a matchup on the road against the Patriots in Week 7. Complete broadcast information for this week’s regular season game.

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

TV: CBS

Bills vs Patriots will be played on Sunday October 22 (Photo: NFL)

When is the Bills vs. Patriots Week 7 Game?

What time is the Bills vs. Patriots?

How to watch the Bills vs. Patriots in Week 7?

How to stream Patriots vs. Bills online?