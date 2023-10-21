Which team is going to come out on top on Sunday, October 22, when the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots match up at 1:00 PM? Bills face a tough test as they look climb the standings in Week 7 with a matchup on the road against the Patriots in Week 7. Complete broadcast information for this week’s regular season game.
Bills vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: CBS
When is the Bills vs. Patriots Week 7 Game?
The Patriots will host the Bills on Sunday, Oct. 22.
What time is the Bills vs. Patriots?
Kickoff time for Patriots-Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET.
How to watch the Bills vs. Patriots in Week 7?
Patriots-Bills will air on CBS.
How to stream Patriots vs. Bills online?
- Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)
- Live stream: NFL+, Paramount+
- Mobile app: NFL mobile app, Paramount+ app