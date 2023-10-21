Bills vs Patriots. How to watch and stream the NFL live on any device and the broadcast schedule (Photo: AFP)
Bills vs Patriots. How to watch and stream the NFL live on any device and the broadcast schedule (Photo: AFP)

Which team is going to come out on top on Sunday, October 22, when the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots match up at 1:00 PM? Bills face a tough test as they look climb the standings in Week 7 with a matchup on the road against the Patriots in Week 7. Complete broadcast information for this week’s regular season game.

Bills vs. Patriots Game Info

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Gillette Stadium
  • Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
  • TV: CBS
Bills vs Patriots will be played on Sunday October 22 (Photo: NFL)
Bills vs Patriots will be played on Sunday October 22 (Photo: NFL)

When is the Bills vs. Patriots Week 7 Game?

The Patriots will host the Bills on Sunday, Oct. 22.

What time is the Bills vs. Patriots?

Kickoff time for Patriots-Bills is set for 1 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Bills vs. Patriots in Week 7?

Patriots-Bills will air on CBS.

How to stream Patriots vs. Bills online?

SOBRE EL AUTOR

Periodista. Licenciado en Comunicaciones por la Universidad de San Martín de Porres (USMP), con especialización en Social Media Management. Más de diez años de experiencia trabajando en medios digitales. Actualmente, Analista SEO del Núcleo de Audiencias del Grupo El Comercio.

TAGS RELACIONADOS

Contenido Sugerido

Contenido GEC