Colombia and Venezuela will begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaigns when they meet this Thursday, September 7, at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla starting at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. Both squads have overcome tough challenges and promise to deliver an exciting matchup. In this article, we’ll provide you with information on the dates, times, and broadcast channels so you don’t miss any of the exciting upcoming games.

Colombians and Venezuelans will face each other on Day 1 of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA, remembering that the top 6 qualify directly for the World Cup and the seventh placed team will play in the playoffs.

Néstor Lorenzo called up 26 players led by James Rodríguez, Juan Cuadrado, Luis Díaz and Rafael Santos Borré. The Colombians want to return to the World Cup after missing out on Qatar 2022. For its part, the team led by Fernando Batista dreams of qualifying for the first time in Venezuelan history to a World Cup.

How to watch the game Colombia vs Venezuela?

GAME COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA DATE Thursday, Sept. 7 TIME 7:00 p. m. ET | 6:00 p. m. CT | 5:00 p. m. MT | 4:00 p. m. PT TV Fanatiz / Integrated Sports LIVE STREAM Fubo TV LOCATION Barranquilla, Colombia

What time does Colombia vs Venezuela kick off?

The game between Colombia vs Venezuela will be played on Thursday, September 7 with kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT. The game will be played at Estadio Metropolitano.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Colombia vs Venezuela in USA?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Colombia and Venezuela on Fubo TV. Also, you can watch the match live on pay per view (PPV) by ordering on Fanatiz or Integrated Sports.

Fanatiz is making the highly anticipated games available on a pay-per-view basis of $29.99 for each match, a bundle of two games per national team for $49.99, or a bundle of all available games for $99.99.

Colombia vs Venezuela: Possible alignments

A. Montero; C. Cuesta, D. Muñoz, D. Sánchez, J. Mojica; J. Rodríguez, J. Lerma, J. Quintero, J. Cuadrado; J. Arias, L. Diaz. Venezuela: J. Graterol; C. Makoun, J. Chancellor, J. Aramburu, L. Mago; T. Rincon, J. Moreno, J. Bueno, J. Martínez; A. Marques, S. Rondon.