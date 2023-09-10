At the Monumental Stadium in Santiago, Chile and Colombia will face each other on matchday 2 of the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the USA. The ‘Tricolor’ will be looking for a new victory, after taking the three points against Venezuela on the first day of the South American qualifiers. So, check out the information on schedules and broadcasting channels so that you do not miss the exciting match.

It should be noted that South America has six direct places for ten teams in this qualifying round and the seventh-placed team will play a playoff against a team from another continent. Two more tickets at stake than in previous World Cup qualifiers.

How to watch the game Chile vs Colombia?

DATE Thursday, Sept. 12 TIME 8:30 p. m. ET / 7:30 p. m. CT / 6:30 p. m. MT/ 5:30 p. m. PT / 9:30 p. m. AT TV Fanatiz LIVE STREAM Fubo TV LOCATION Santiago de Chile, Chile

What time does Chile vs Colombia kick off?

The game between Chile vs Colombia will be played on Tuesday, September 12 with kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT. The game will take place at Estadio Monumental David Arellano.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Chile vs Colombia in USA?

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Chile and Colombia on Fubo TV. Also, you can watch the match live on pay per view (PPV) by ordering on Fanatiz.

Fanatiz is making the highly anticipated games available on a pay-per-view basis of $29.99 for each match, a bundle of two games per national team for $49.99, or a bundle of all available games for $99.99.

Chile vs Colombia: Possible alignments

Chile: Gabriel Arias; Juan Delgado, Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Arturo Vidal, Erik Pulgar, Marcelino Núñez, Felipe Méndez; Alexis Sánchez, Ben Brereton.

