Shakhtar Donetsk welcome Group H leaders FC Barcelona to Hamburg this Tuesday, November 7 at 6:45 p.m. local time / 12:45 p. m. ET in the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, for Matchday 4 with the visitors closing in on a place in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in three seasons. Find out how to watch it on TV and streaming in the United States and across the world, also the kickoff times and the latest news about the teams.

After two seasons playing in the Europa League after losing in the group stage of the Champions League, Barcelona has paid out its penance and this season they cannot miss out on the ticket to the next round after winning all their matches in the first three rounds (nine points out of twelve).

Shakhtar places third in the current standings of its Champions League Group H, six points behind Barcelona and three points behind Oporto, with whom it also has the disadvantage of having lost in its two direct duels. The Ukrainians will therefore find it very difficult to win one of the two places that give them the right to reach the round of 16, and will try to defend the third place to be able to continue playing in the Europa League or the Conference League.

How to watch the Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona game?

GAME SHAKHTAR VS. FC BARCELONA DATE Tuesday, Nov. 7 TIME 9:45 a. m. PT | 10:45 a. m. MT | 11:45 a. m. CT | 12:45 p. m. ET TV TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM ViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App STADIUM Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany

What time does Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona kick off?

The game between Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona for the UEFA Champions League will be played on Tuesday, November 7 with kick off at 12:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 a.m. PT / 6:45 p.m. UK. The game will be played at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in USA?

You can watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona for the UEFA Champions League live in the United States on TUDN USA and Univision on TV and ViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN.com and TUDN App on streaming. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN Canada and in the UK on TNT Sports 3 on TV and discovery+ App and discovery+ on streaming.

