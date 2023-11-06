The second half of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage begins this Tuesday, November 7 with the Shakhtar Donetsk vs FC Barcelona game at 6:45 p.m. local time / 12:45 p. m. ET in the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, for Group H Matchday 4. Depor looks at the key details ahead of this game, including how to watch in the United States and across the world, kickoff times and the latest lineup news.

With the chance to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in three seasons, Barcelona only needs to secure a win against the Ucranian team to mantain the lead and classify with a perfect score (they now have nine points out of twelve, with three more than Oporto, who places second in the current standings).

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk -in the third place right behind the Portuguese team- will have to design a good ofensive/defensive strategy and fight with Barça the possibility to get on of the two spots in the next round.

Where and how to watch LIVE Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona

GAME SHAKHTAR VS. FC BARCELONA DATE Tuesday, Nov. 7 TIME 9:45 a. m. PT | 10:45 a. m. MT | 11:45 a. m. CT | 12:45 p. m. ET TV TUDN USA, Univision LIVE STREAM ViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App LOCATION Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany

What time does Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona kick off?

This match between Shakhtar and FC Barcelona at the Volksparkstadion on Tuesday, November 7 at 12:45 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 9:45 a.m. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Tuesday, Nov. 7 12:45 p. m. ET USA / CAN Tuesday, Nov. 7 11:45 a. m. CT USA / CAN Tuesday, Nov. 7 10:45 a. m. MT USA / CAN Tuesday, Nov. 7 9:45 a. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Tuesday, Nov. 7 6:45 p. m. BST Australia Wednesday, Nov. 8 3:45 a. m. AEST India Tuesday, Nov. 7 11:45 p. m. IST Hong Kong Wednesday, Nov. 8 1:45 a. m. HKT Malaysia Wednesday, Nov. 8 1:45 a. m. MYT Singapore Wednesday, Nov. 8 1:45 a. m. SGT New Zealand Wednesday, Nov. 8 5:45 a. m. NZST France Tuesday, Nov. 7 7:45 p. m. CEST Germany Tuesday, Nov. 7 7:45 p. m. CEST Italy Tuesday, Nov. 7 7:45 p. m. CEST Spain Tuesday, Nov. 7 7:45 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Tuesday, Nov. 7 7:45 p. m. CEST Dominican Republic Tuesday, Nov. 7 7:45 p. m. CEST Mexico Tuesday, Nov. 7 1:45 p. m. AST

Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona live stream, TV channel

Below yo will find out how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGION TV STREAMING USA TUDN USA, Univision ViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App Canada -- DAZN Canada United Kingdom TNT Sports 3 discovery+ App, discovery+ Australia -- Stan Sport India JioTV Sony LIV Hong Kong -- beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong Malaysia -- beIN Sports Connect Malaysia Singapore -- beIN Sports Connect Singapore New Zealand -- beIN Sports Connect New Zealand Saudi Arabia beIN Sports HD 2 TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT France beIN Sports 3, Free beIN SPORTS CONNECT Germany -- DAZN Germany, DAZN1 Italy Sky Sport 255Sky Sport Arena NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones Movistar+

Where and how to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in USA?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar and FC Barcelona on TUDN USA, Univision, Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+ and ViX.

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in Florida?

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in New York?

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in Texas?

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in California?

Shakhtar's trip to Germany for the match with FC Barcelona for the Champions League. | Video by @fcshakhtar / Twitter