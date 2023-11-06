Don't miss Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona live! Find out how to watch it on TV, streaming and the latest predictions for this crucial UEFA Champions League match.| Photo by @fcshakhtar / @fcbarcelona / Instagram
The second half of the group stage begins this Tuesday, November 7 with the vs game at 6:45 p.m. local time / 12:45 p. m. ET in the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany, for Group H Matchday 4. Depor looks at the key details ahead of this game, including how to watch in the United States and across the world, kickoff times and the latest lineup news.

With the chance to reach the knockout rounds for the first time in three seasons, Barcelona only needs to secure a win against the Ucranian team to mantain the lead and classify with a perfect score (they now have nine points out of twelve, with three more than Oporto, who places second in the current standings).

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk -in the third place right behind the Portuguese team- will have to design a good ofensive/defensive strategy and fight with Barça the possibility to get on of the two spots in the next round.

Where and how to watch LIVE Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona

GAMESHAKHTAR VS. FC BARCELONA
DATETuesday, Nov. 7
TIME9:45 a. m. PT | 10:45 a. m. MT | 11:45 a. m. CT | 12:45 p. m. ET
TVTUDN USA, Univision
LIVE STREAMViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App
LOCATIONVolksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany

What time does Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona kick off?

This match between Shakhtar and FC Barcelona at the Volksparkstadion on Tuesday, November 7 at 12:45 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 9:45 a.m. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California.

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRYDATEKICKOFF TIME
USA / CANTuesday, Nov. 712:45 p. m. ET
USA / CANTuesday, Nov. 711:45 a. m. CT
USA / CANTuesday, Nov. 710:45 a. m. MT
USA / CANTuesday, Nov. 79:45 a. m. PT
United Kingdom, UKTuesday, Nov. 76:45 p. m. BST
AustraliaWednesday, Nov. 83:45 a. m. AEST
IndiaTuesday, Nov. 711:45 p. m. IST
Hong KongWednesday, Nov. 81:45 a. m. HKT
MalaysiaWednesday, Nov. 81:45 a. m. MYT
SingaporeWednesday, Nov. 81:45 a. m. SGT
New ZealandWednesday, Nov. 85:45 a. m. NZST
FranceTuesday, Nov. 77:45 p. m. CEST
GermanyTuesday, Nov. 77:45 p. m. CEST
ItalyTuesday, Nov. 77:45 p. m. CEST
SpainTuesday, Nov. 77:45 p. m. CEST
Puerto RicoTuesday, Nov. 77:45 p. m. CEST
Dominican RepublicTuesday, Nov. 77:45 p. m. CEST
MexicoTuesday, Nov. 71:45 p. m. AST

Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona live stream, TV channel

Below yo will find out how to watch this 2023-24 UEFA Champions League match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

REGIONTVSTREAMING
USATUDN USA, UnivisionViX, Univision NOW, UniMás, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN App
Canada--DAZN Canada
United KingdomTNT Sports 3discovery+ App, discovery+
Australia--Stan Sport
IndiaJioTVSony LIV
Hong Kong--beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong
Malaysia--beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Singapore--beIN Sports Connect Singapore
New Zealand--beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Saudi ArabiabeIN Sports HD 2TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
FrancebeIN Sports 3, FreebeIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany--DAZN Germany, DAZN1
ItalySky Sport 255Sky Sport ArenaNOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity
SpainMovistar Liga de CampeonesMovistar+

Where and how to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in USA?

You can live stream the 2024-23 UEFA Champions League match between Shakhtar and FC Barcelona on TUDN USA, Univision, Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount+ and ViX.

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in Florida?

Starting at 12:45 p. m. ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Shakhtar and FC Barcelona live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in New York?

Starting at 12:45 p. m. ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Shakhtar and FC Barcelona live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in Texas?

Starting at 11:45 a. m. CT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Shakhtar and FC Barcelona live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Shakhtar vs FC Barcelona in California?

Starting at 9:45 a. m. PT, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Shakhtar and FC Barcelona live, online and in real time on TUDN USA, Univision and the streaming platforms of Univision Now, TUDN App, Paramount Plus and ViX in cities such as Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

Shakhtar's trip to Germany for the match with FC Barcelona for the Champions League. | Video by @fcshakhtar / Twitter
