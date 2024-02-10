Finally, this Sunday, February 11, the new NFL champion will be announced. Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled to be played at 6:30 p.m. (ET), live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. What time to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers live from California, Florida, New York and Texas? Here is a complete guide.

It is worth mentioning that if you are in the United States, you can tune into the sporting event on CBS and it will also be available on their app and live on the Paramount+ streaming platform. In addition, you will be able to watch the special presentation for children through Nickelodeon. For Mexico and Latin America it will be available on pay TV channels such as: ESPN, Fox Sports. Canal 5 and Tv Azteca will broadcast the NFL final in open signal.

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII?

Date: Sunday, February 11

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Place: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

TV channel: CBS, Nickelodeon

Streaming: Paramount+

Mobile: NFL+

What time does the Super Bowl 2024 start?

Schedules to watch the Super Bowl 2024 between Chiefs vs. 49ers, in all 50 states of the United States:

Schedules U.S. Cities 6:30 p.m. ET (UTC-5) - Eastern Time West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. 5:30 p.m. CT (UTC-6) - Central Time Wisconsin, Texas (Most states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. 4:30 p.m. MT (UTC-7) - Mountain Time Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. 3:30 p.m. PT (UTC-8) - Pacific Time Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California.

What channel is the 2024 Super Bowl on?

This year, Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast on CBS and live on Paramount+. But this year, there will be another unique way to tune in to the NFL finale: an alternative slime-centric telecast on Nickelodeon, geared for kids and families, with fun, slimy graphics and appearances by some of the youth channel’s well-known stars. At the moment it’s unclear where it will be rebroadcast, so if you want to watch it, make sure you have access to Nickelodeon on TV.

Where to stream Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 2024 will be available to be streamed live on Paramount+. NFL+ will also have the Super Bowl, but only on your smartphone or tablet. Fubo will also broadcast the Super Bowl 2024 in the U.S.

How can I watch Super Bowl LVII without cable?

For those without cable, there are a couple of live-streaming services that will carry CBS and the big game, including YouTubeTV, Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV.

If you have an antenna that is in a good reception area, you can also watch the Super Bowl on your local CBS station. Find your local CBS at this link.