The biggest NFL game of the year is upon us! Get ready for Super Bowl LVIII, the 58th edition of the championship game that will see the top teams from the AFC and NFC battle it out for ultimate glory. This year’s Super Bowl promises to be an exciting one, with a thrilling matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Both teams have had impressive seasons, and they’re both eager to add another Super Bowl title to their trophy case. Here’s everything you need to know about this matchup!

Key information about the 2024 Super Bowl

Date Sunday, February 11th 2024 Time 6.30 pm ET / 3.30 pm PT Location Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Network CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision National anthem before the kickoff Reba McEntire. followed by a rendition of “America the Beautiful” by Post Malone and then Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Halftime show Usher

Global Kickoff Guide for the 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII kicks off on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, at 6:30 PM Eastern Time (ET). But what time is that in your neck of the woods? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

COUNTRY TIME ZONE United States Eastern Time (ET): 6:30 PM

Pacific Time (PT): 3:30 PM

Central Time (CT): 5:30 PM

Mountain Time (MT): 4:30 PM

Alaska Standard Time (AKST): 2:30 PM

Hawaii Standard Time (HST): 1:30 PM Canada Same time as Eastern Time! No conversion needed. United Kingdom 11:30 PM GMT (Monday, February 12th) Mexico 5:30 PM Eastern Time (ET) Germany 12:30 AM CET (Monday, February 12th)

For other countries, check out the handy table below for specific kick-off times in various locations:

COUNTRY & LOCATION TIME AND DATE Australia (Melbourne) 10:30 AM AEDT | Monday, Feb. 12 Austria (Vienna) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Brazil (Rio de Janeiro) 8:30 PM GMT | Sunday, Feb. 11 China (Shanghai) 07:00 AM CST | Monday, Feb. 12 Costa Rica (San Jose) 05:30 PM CST | Sunday, Feb. 11 Ireland (Dublin) 11:30 PM GMT | Sunday, Feb. 11 Italy (Rome) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Japan (Tokyo) 08:30 AM JST | Monday, Feb. 12 New Zealand (Auckland) 12:30 PM NZDT | Monday, Feb. 12 Philippines (Manila) 07:30 AM PST | Monday, Feb. 12 Spain (Madrid) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12 Switzerland (Basel) 12:30 AM CET | Monday, Feb. 12

What time will the Super Bowl LVIII end this year?

While most NFL games clock in around 3 hours and 10 minutes, the Super Bowl adds some extra sizzle with pre-game festivities and a captivating halftime show. Here’s your estimated touchdown for the end zone:

Without overtime: Expect the final whistle to blow around 9:50 PM ET / 6:50 PM PT .

Expect the final whistle to blow around . With overtime: Be prepared for an extended battle, as overtime periods add 15 minutes each.

This is just an estimate. The actual end time can vary depending on the game’s pace, number of penalties, and (fingers crossed!) thrilling overtime plays. So, settle in, grab your snacks, and savor every second of Super Bowl LVIII!

