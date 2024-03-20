The USMNT is preparing for the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals. On Thursday, March 21, at 7 p.m. ET, Gregg Berhalter’s team will face Jamaica at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While the Americans are aiming to win their third consecutive title, Jamaica will be facing its first-ever appearance in the CNL semifinals. Check out the complete guide to watch the match on TV and Streaming.

The winner of this match will face the winner of Thursday’s match between Mexico and Panama in the final, which will be played at AT&T Stadium this Sunday, March 24.

USMNT vs. Jamaica key facts

Date: Thursday, Mar. 21

Start Time: 07:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica in the Nations League

In the United States, fans can catch the action live on Paramount+, with Spanish commentary available on Univision.

