The USMNT hosts Jamaica this Thursday, March 21 (7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT) in the Nations League semifinals. The winner of this match will face either Panama or Mexico in Sunday’s final. The U.S. has won the first two editions of the tournament and is favored to win its third straight. The defending champions, the United States, are determined to retain their Nations League title. Gregg Berhalter’s team has shown responsiveness and attacking prowess throughout the tournament. On the other side, the Reggae Boyz will be hoping to spring a surprise and win their first major international trophy. Heimir Hallgrímsson’s men have impressed with their speed, physicality and precision.

How to watch the USMNT vs. Jamaica in the Nations League

Date: Thursday, Mar. 21

Start Time: 07:00 p.m. ET

Location: Arlington, Texas

Stadium: AT&T Stadium

TV: Paramount

Live Stream: Paramount+

The game between USMNT vs. Jamaica be played at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, on Thursday, 21 March 2024 at 07:00 p.m. | 6:00 p. m. CT | 5:00 p. m. MT | 4:00 p. m. PT.

How to watch Team USMNT vs. Jamaica?

USMNT vs Jamaica live: Preview

The USMNT won 3-0 in the first leg of the quarterfinal against Trinidad and Tobago. But the team suffered a 2-1 loss in the second leg. However, their 4-2 aggregate score helped them advance to the next round. On the other hand, the Reggae Boyz lost 2-1 against Canada in the first leg before winning 3-2 in the second leg. They advanced to the semifinals with a 4-4 aggregate score, benefiting from the away goals rule.

The two teams have previously met in a knockout round match at AT&T Stadium, with the USMNT securing a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals. In their last 5 meetings, the U.S. team has only claimed victory in 2 matches. However, they have maintained an undefeated streak against Jamaica in their last six meetings, with four wins and two draws.

USMNT vs Jamaica: Expected line-ups

USMNT predicted line-up (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Miles Robinson, Ream, Antonee Robinson; Musah, McKennie, Cardoso; Pulisic, Balogun, Weah.

Jamaica predicted line-up (4-4-2): Blake; Lembikisa, Lowe, Hector, Leigh; De Cordova-Reid, Johnson, Latibeaudiere, Gray; Antonio, Nicholson.