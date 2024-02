The most important sporting event in the United States is the Super Bowl, which celebrates its 58th edition this Sunday, February 11 (6:30 pm ET/5:30 pm CT/4:30 pm MT/3:30 pm PT) with the match between the Kansas City Chiefs, AFC champions, and the San Francisco 49ers, of the NFC, for the final of the 2023-24 season of the National Football League (NFL).

How to watch Super Bowl 58, Chiefs vs. 49ers? TV channel, date and time

When is? Sunday, Feb. 11, 2023

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2023 Where is it played? Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada What time do they play? 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Who sings in the halftime show? Usher

Usher TV : CBS , Nickelodeon and Univision

: CBS , Nickelodeon and Univision Stream : Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV y ViX Premium

: Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV y ViX Premium CBS y Nickelodeon por streaming: YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV y Hulu

YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, Sling TV y Hulu Mobile : NFL+ ($7 monthly)

In addition to the long-awaited NFL game, the Super Bowl will present the halftime show where Usher will sing his best repertoire before more than 65,000 people present at Allegiant Stadium with surprise guests.

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl LVIII in the United States?

The official broadcast of the Super Bowl 2024 for the American public will be carried out by the CBS, Nickelodeon and Univisión channels (in Spanish) . It will also be streamed from Paramount+, fuboTV and ViX Premium (TUDN) .

Country TV Channel Streaming United States CBS, Nickelodeon y Univision (spanish) Paramount+, ViX Premium, TUDN and fuboTV

How to watch Super Bowl LVIIL streaming from the United States?

The streaming platforms that have the rights to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII are Paramount+, fuboTV, ViX Premium and TUDN .

Streaming Planes Paramount+ $6 (monthly) and $12 (annual) Vix Premium (TUDN) $6.99 (Monthly) FuboTV $32.99 (Monthly)

Where to watch CBS and Nickelodeon streaming in the United States?

YouTube TV, DIRECTV Stream, fuboTV, and Hulu + Live TV feature CBS and Nickelodeon channels in the United States . On the other hand, Sling TV only has CBS in its catalog. That way you will have more options to watch the 2024 Super Bowl .

YouTubeTV (CBS and Nickelodeon) for 72.99 dollars per month

for 72.99 dollars per month DIRECTV Stream (CBS and Nickelodeon) for 69.99 and 159.99 dollars monthly

for 69.99 and 159.99 dollars monthly fuboTV (CBS and Nickelodeon) for 32.99 and 99.99 dollars monthly

for 32.99 and 99.99 dollars monthly SlingTV (CBS)

Hulu + Live TV (CBS and Nickelodeon)

What cable services have the CBS channel?

CBS can be seen on an open signal in different cities in the states of the United States. However, you can also do it from the Xfinity, Spectrum, Optimum, DirecTV and Dish cable operators .

Cable operator Price Xfinity $20 per month (Basic) Spectrum $59.99 per month (Select) Optimum $35 per month (Basic TV) DirecTV $64.99 per month (Entertainment) Dish $92.99 monthly (Pro)

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Albuquerque, New Mexico?

Local signal: 13

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 13

Dish: 13

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 13

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Atlanta, Georgia?

Local signal: 46

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 46

Dish: 46

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 46

Xfinity: 46

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Austin, Texas?

Local signal: 42

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 42

Dish: 42

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 42

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Bakersfield, California?

Local signal: 29

Cox: N/A

DirecTV:

Dish: 29

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 29

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Baltimore, Maryland?

Local signal: 13

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 13

Dish: 13

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 13

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Bronx, New York?

Local signal: 2

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 2

Dish: 2

Optimum: 2

Spectrum: 2

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Brooklyn, New York?

Local signal: 2

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 2

Dish: 2

Optimum: 2

Spectrum: 2

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Buffalo, New York?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 4

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Charlotte, North Carolina?

Local signal: 3

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 3

Dish: 3

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 3

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Chicago, Illinois?

Local signal: 2

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 2

Dish: 2

Optimum: 2

Spectrum: 2

Xfinity: 2

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Cincinnati, Ohio?

Local signal: 12

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 12

Dish: 12

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 12

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Cleveland, Ohio?

Local signal: 19

Cox: 4

DirecTV: 19

Dish: 19

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 19

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Colorado Springs, Colorado?

Local signal: 11

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 11

Dish: 11

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 11

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Columbus, Ohio?

Local signal: 10

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 10

Dish: 10

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 10

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Dallas, Texas?

Local signal: 11

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 11

Dish: 11

Optimum: 11

Spectrum: 11

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Denver, Colorado?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 4

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Detroit, Michigan?

Local signal: 62

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 62

Dish: 62

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 62

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from El Paso, Texas?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 4

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Fort Lauderdale, Florida?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 4

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Fort Worth, Texas?

Local signal: 11

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 11

Dish: 11

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 11

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Fresno, California?

Local signal: 47

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 47

Dish: 47

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 47

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Houston, Texas?

Local signal: 11

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 11

Dish: 11

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 11

Xfinity: 11

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Indianapolis, Indiana?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 4

Xfinity: 4

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Jacksonville, Florida?

Local signal: 47

Cox: 47

DirecTV: 47

Dish: 47

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 47

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Las Vegas, Nevada?

Local signal: 8

Cox: 8

DirecTV: 8

Dish: 8

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Los Angeles, California?

Local signal: 2

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 2

Dish: 2

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 2

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Louisville, Kentucky?

Local signal: 32

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 32

Dish: 32

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 32

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Memphis, Tennessee?

Local signal: 3

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 3

Dish: 3

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 3

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Miami, Florida?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 4

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Milwaukke, Wisconsin?

Local signal: 58

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 58

Dish: 58

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 58

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Minneapolis, Minnesota?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 4

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from New York?

Local signal: 2

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 2

Dish: 2

Optimum: 2

Spectrum: 2

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma?

Local signal: 9

Cox: 10

DirecTV: 9

Dish: 9

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Orlando, Florida?

Local signal: 6

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 6

Dish: 6

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 6

Xfinity: 6

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania?

Local signal: 3

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 3

Dish: 3

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 3

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Phoenix, Arizona?

Local signal: 5

Cox: 5

DirecTV: 5

Dish: 5

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania?

Local signal: 2

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 2

Dish: 2

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 2

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Portland, Oregon?

Local signal: 6

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 6

Dish: 6

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 6

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Sacramento, California?

Local signal: 13

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 13

Dish: 13

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 13

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Saint Louis, Missouri?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 4

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Saint Paul, Minnesota?

Local signal: 4

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 4

Dish: 4

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 4

Xfinity: 4

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Salt Lake City, Utah?

Local signal: 2

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 2

Dish: 2

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 2

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from San Antonio, Texas?

Local signal: 5

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 5

Dish: 5

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 5

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from San Diego, California?

Local signal: 8

Cox: 8

DirecTV: 8

Dish: 8

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 8

Xfinity: N/A

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from San Francisco, California?

Local signal: 5

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 5

Dish: 5

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 5

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from San Jose, California?

Local signal: 5

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 5

Dish: 5

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 5

Xfinity: 5

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Seattle, Washington?

Local signal: 7

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 7

Dish: 7

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 7

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Tampa, Florida?

Local signal: 10

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 10

Dish: 10

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: 10

Xfinity: 10

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Tucson, Arizona?

Local signal: 13

Cox: 13

DirecTV: 13

Dish: 13

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: 13

What channel broadcasts Super Bowl 2024 via CBS from Washington, District of Columbia?

Local signal: 9

Cox: N/A

DirecTV: 9

Dish: 9

Optimum: N/A

Spectrum: N/A

Xfinity: N/A

