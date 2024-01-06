The new version of the Golden Globes is hoping that the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon will help revitalize the famous but also tarnished ceremony that returns this Sunday, January 7 from 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the red carpet from The Beverly Hilton, the home of the glamorous event since 1961. Find out where and how to watch the awards ceremony. Don’t miss a moment of the fashion, the awards, and the unforgettable acceptance speeches!

Mark Your Calendars: The 2024 Golden Globes Are Almost Here!

Get ready to witness Hollywood’s biggest night unfold as the 81st Golden Globes take center stage on Sunday, January 7th. Gear up for a dazzling evening filled with award presentations, iconic fashion moments, and perhaps even a few surprise announcements. Don’t miss a second of the action:

Date: Sunday, January 7th 2024

Sunday, January 7th 2024 Start Time: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT Venue: The Beverly Hilton - 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA

Start Times & Where to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes from the US

Ready to step onto the red carpet with Hollywood’s elite? The Golden Globes are here, and the star-studded night kicks off at 8 PM Eastern / 5 PM Pacific this Sunday January 7, 2024 live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills!

Here’s where you can tune in from the US:

CBS: Catch the official broadcast on CBS , your local affiliate, or the CBS app (free download, but requires cable provider login).

Catch the official broadcast on , your local affiliate, or the (free download, but requires cable provider login). Paramount+: Stream live with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription . Non-subscribers can catch the ceremony on-demand starting Monday.

Stream live with a . Non-subscribers can catch the ceremony on-demand starting Monday. Live TV Streaming Services: Watch live on Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or FuboTV (subscriptions required, but free trials available).

How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globe Awards With Cable

The 81st Golden Globes will air on the broadcast network CBS and you can catch all the glitz and glory live from the comfort of your couch with cable TV. Here’s your hassle-free guide to tuning in:

Unwind with cable: No fancy streaming subscriptions needed! Simply grab your remote, tune into your local CBS channel number , and settle in for a night of Hollywood magic.

No fancy streaming subscriptions needed! Simply grab your remote, tune into , and settle in for a night of Hollywood magic. Go digital, if you like: Can’t be glued to the TV? Most cable TV providers offer live streaming options on their websites or mobile apps. Just log in with your cable account credentials and enjoy the ceremony on your preferred device.

How to Watch the 2024 Golden Globes from Overseas

Missing the Golden Globes glitz just because you’re outside the US? Don’t fret, fashionistas and film buffs! You can still tune in to the 81st Golden Globe Awards and witness Hollywood’s biggest night, no matter where you are in the world. Here’s your ultimate guide to streaming the Golden Globes from anywhere:

Unlock US access with a VPN: If your chosen streaming service is geo-restricted to the US, fear not! A reliable VPN like ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a US server, granting you access to all the award show action. Remember, using a VPN for legal streaming content is perfectly safe and secure.

If your chosen streaming service is geo-restricted to the US, fear not! A like ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a US server, granting you access to all the award show action. Remember, using a VPN for legal streaming content is perfectly safe and secure. Get your device ready: Whether you’re on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or smart TV, most streaming services have dedicated apps you can download. For TVs without built-in apps, consider connecting a streaming device like Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Chromecast with Google TV, or Roku.

Con la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024 arranca oficialmente la temporada de premios.