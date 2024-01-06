The 2024 awards season ignites this Sunday, January 7th with the revamped Golden Globes, aiming to shed past controversies and reignite Hollywood’s glitziest night. Despite a 2023 attempt to mend fences after an investigation into corruption and diversity issues, the awards ceremony plunged to historic lows in viewership. Now, under new ownership, diverse voters, fresh categories, and back on CBS, the Beverly Hills gala hopes to reclaim its lost luster.

This year’s 81st Golden Globes Red Carpet and Awards Ceremony will be the first major celebration since Hollywood’s turbulent year with actor and screenwriter strikes. Demands for fairer labor practices loom large, adding extra intrigue to the night. Will the ceremony pull off a dazzling comeback? Tune in Sunday to find out if Hollywood’s grand dame can truly rise from the ashes.

What time can I watch the Golden Globes LIVE?

Don’t miss the live telecast of the Golden Globes 2024! Tune in to CBS or Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT to enjoy the ceremony.

How can I watch the Golden Globes red carpet LIVE?

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will roll out the red carpet on Jan. 7 at the Beverly Hilton, its home since 1961. The three-hour ceremony will be broadcasted live on CBS using 19 cameras to capture the all the action from the guest celebrities.

Who will host the Golden Globes?

Jo Koy, an award-winning comedian with six Netflix specials, is set to host the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Koy is best known for his stand-up comedy and his Netflix original specials, including Live from Seattle, Comin’ in Hot, In his Elements, and Live from LA Forum. He also starred in and produced the film Easter Sunday. Koy is the first solo Filipino host in the awards show’s history, in line with the Golden Globes’ efforts to diversify.

Who will present the awards at the Golden Globes?

The 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards is set to be a star-studded event with a whole host of celebrities presenting awards. The list of presenters includes Amanda Seyfried, America Ferrera, Angela Bassett, Annette Bening, Ben Affleck, Daniel Kaluuya, Don Cheadle, Dua Lipa, Elizabeth Banks, Florence Pugh, Hunter Schafer, Issa Rae, Jared Leto, Jodie Foster, Jon Batiste, Kevin Costner, Mark Hamill, Matt Damon, Michelle Yeoh, Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell.

Con la entrega de los Globos de Oro 2024 arranca oficialmente la temporada de premios.