The Interlagos circuit enjoys a great reputation among today’s F1 drivers, and for good reason. The festive atmosphere created by the fans, coupled with a circuit built with overtaking in mind, often makes for races filled with wheel-to-wheel battles and moments of controversy. The Brazilian GP will take place this Sunday, November 5 , and we tell you which TV channels will broadcast full coverage of the race in the city of Sao Paulo.

While battling for the lead and championship advantage in 2021, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided several times as both drivers refused to yield. A year later, they messed up again, this time coming through the Senna Esses together, but the accident was one of many.

Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris collided at Turn 7 - the Ferrari ended up in the wall - and Daniel Ricciardo collided with Kevin Magnussen, resulting in extensive damage to both cars and subsequent DNFs. Chaos lurks around (almost) every corner in Brazil.

The Interlagos circuit is already prepared to host the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen already proclaimed world champion. (Photo: AFP)

What time does the Brazil F1 Grand Prix 2023 start?

The 2023 Brazil Grand Prix starts on Sunday, 5 November at 14:00 local time (13:00 ET, 18:00 BST). The rest of the weekend is different compared to the normal format because there will be a sprint race at Interlagos. Therefore, there is only one 60-minute practice session on Friday, 3 November at 11:30 local time (10:30 ET, 14:30 BST). Qualifying will then take place on Friday afternoon at 15:00 local time. This will form the grid for Sunday’s Grand Prix. Sprint Shootout will take place at 11:00 local time on Saturday, with a 100 km Sprint Race on Saturday afternoon at 15:30 local time.

When is the Brazilian Grand Prix? How can I watch?

The Brazilian Grand Prix will stream on ESPN 2 and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. ET on Sunday. Prerace coverage starts at 10:30 a.m. ET on ESPN+. The Spanish telecast starts at 11 a.m. on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live streams in the USA

The 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Friday and Saturday’s coverage will be spread across ESPN2 and ESPNEWS, with Sunday’s race itself on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services. As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN’s website. However, you’ll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Or if all you’re interested in is the F1 and you really don’t want to pay extra for TV channels you won’t watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1′s own official live stream service is yours for just $9.99/month or $79.99 for the whole season.

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

How to watch 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend’s action. Fans in the U.K. only have their home GP available to watch for free on Channel 4.

So you’ll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams. It’s included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider’s Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don’t wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don’t expect 4K coverage, as it’s not available on Now, and you have to pay extra for HD, too.

How to watch 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the Brazilian GP.

All of the weekend’s high-octane action is being shown on TSN5 — including the race itself on Sunday — with some sessions also appearing on TSN1. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you’ll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don’t have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you’ll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don’t have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

Interlagos is celebrating 50 years since hosting first F1 Brazil GP. (Photo: AFP)

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Croatia

SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Finland

F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Portugal

Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm’s streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Mexico

Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That’s compared to just $29.99 a year in India.

How to watch stream the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix on F1 TV Pro

You can enjoy the coverage from every session live on F1 TV Pro, where we bring you closer to the action via exclusive features like onboard cameras on all 20 of the drivers’ cars, and access to both our Pre-Race and Post-Race Shows.

F1 TV Pro can also be streamed easily via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. F1 TV Pro is free of ad breaks and available with commentary in six languages.

For more information on subscribing to F1 TV Pro you can click here, and for details of broadcasters in your area, click here. As well as that, Sky Germany will be running a Free-to-View event of the Sao Paulo GP this Sunday streaming on YouTube here and TikTok here.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices: