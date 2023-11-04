The Formula 1 World Championship continues with the American tour. The Interlagos circuit is already prepared to host the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Max Verstappen already proclaimed world champion. It’s time to get to know the schedules and where the race can be watched on TV and online.

As for the favorites, the results clearly put Red Bull ahead, and we will see what Ferrari, Mercedes, Aston Martin and McLaren, the four teams that are alternating in the role of pursuers of Red Bull, are capable of. Here the sprint format returns for the last time in 2023.

Max Verstappen starts as favorite in Brazil after the great dominance that his Red Bull has exhibited, allowing him to beat the record of consecutive victories in Formula 1. Although he is already champion, seeing Verstappen’s voracity it is hard to believe that he will relax. We will see if Sergio Perez fights for the runner-up position, which he has quite well on track.

(Photo: AFP)

Full 2023 Brazilian GP session timings

Friday 3 November, 2023

Free Practice 1: 2:30pm-3:30pm GMT (11:30am-12:30pm local)

Qualifying: 6:00pm-7:00pm GMT (3:00pm-4:00pm local)

Saturday 4 November, 2023

Sprint Qualifying: 2:00pm-2:44pm GMT (11:00am-11:44am local)

Sprint Race: 6:30pm-7:30pm GMT (3:30pm-4:30pm local)

Sunday 5 Novermber, 2023

Race: 5:00pm GMT (2:00pm local)

When and at what time to watch the Brazilian GP

The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend begins on Friday 20th October.

Friday 3 November:

Free Practice 1:

11:30 - 12:30 local time

14:30 - 15:30 London

07:30 - 08:30 Los Angeles

10:30 - 11:30 New York

15:30 - 26:30 Imola

23:30 - 00:30 Japan

22:30 - 23:30 Shanghai

Qualifying:

15:00 - 16:00 local time

18:00 - 19:00 London

11:00 - 12:00 Los Angeles

14:00 - 15:00 New York

19:00 - 20:00 Imola

03:00 - 04:00 Japan (Saturday 4 November)

02:00 - 03:00 Shanghai (Saturday 4 November)

Saturday 4 November:

Sprint Shootout:

11:00 - 11:44 local time

14:00 - 14:44 London

07:00 - 07:44 Los Angeles

10:00 - 10:44 New York

15:00 - 15:44 Imola

23:00 - 23:44 Japan

22:00 - 22:44 Shanghai

Sprint Race:

15:30 - 16:30 local time

18:30 - 19:30 London

11:30 - 12:30 Los Angeles

14:30 - 15:30 New York

19:30 - 20:30 Imola

03:30 - 04:30 Japan (Sunday 5 November)

02:30 - 03:30 Shanghai (Sunday 5 November)

Sunday 5 November

Race:

14:00 local time

17:00 London

10:00 Los Angeles

13:00 New York

18:00 Imola

02:00 Japan (Monday 6 November)

01:00 Shanghai (Monday 6 November)

How to watch F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live streams in the USA

The 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Friday and Saturday’s coverage will be spread across ESPN2 and ESPNEWS, with Sunday’s race itself on ESPN2 and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services. As well as being available through your cable service, you can stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN’s website. However, you’ll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

ESPN is also available through most cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Or if all you’re interested in is the F1 and you really don’t want to pay extra for TV channels you won’t watch, then you can also opt for F1 TV Pro. F1′s own official live stream service is yours for just $9.99/month or $79.99 for the whole season.

F1 TV Pro is available to watch via smartphone app, web browser, Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and Fire TV. And, in addition to Formula 1, you also get access to F2, F3 and Porsche Supercup live streams, together with exclusive F1 shows, archive and documentaries.

How to watch 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports has long been the home of Formula 1, with its dedicated F1 channel hosting all the weekend’s action. Fans in the U.K. only have their home GP available to watch for free on Channel 4.

So you’ll need Sky Sports F1 to watch F1 live streams. It’s included in the full Sky Sports package, that can be added to any regular Sky plan and also includes the provider’s Premier League, cricket, golf and racing channels.

Assuming you have the necessary Sky box and television, all the F1 action is available to watch in ultra high-definition 4K. And you can watch on the go, to, with its Sky Go app for smartphones, tablets and a selection of streaming devices.

If you don’t wish to shell out for a full Sky package, then you could always go for a Now Sports Pass , which features the full suite of Sky Sports channels and is available for £34.99/month or £11.98/day. Just don’t expect 4K coverage, as it’s not available on Now, and you have to pay extra for HD, too.

How to watch 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the rights to show Formula 1 live streams in Canada, including the Brazilian GP.

All of the weekend’s high-octane action is being shown on TSN5 — including the race itself on Sunday — with some sessions also appearing on TSN1. So if you already get TSN through your cable provider, you’ll be able to watch on TV or through its TSN Go app.

If you don’t have cable, then you could go for TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis. Or for pure petrol heads, you could alternatively go for F1 TV Pro as described in the U.S. section above.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to ExpressVPN will help you access your streaming service while overseas.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

Fox Sports has bagged the F1 rights Down Under, so you’ll need to tune into Fox Sports 506 on your Foxtel plan.

Don’t have Foxtel? Kayo Sports may be a better shout for you, with its affordable, commitment-free plans. Signing up for one month costs as little as just $25, with a whole host of cricket, AFL, rugby and loads of other live sports to enjoy outside of motor racing.

If you want to catch your Foxtel or Kayo F1 live stream when away from Australia, you can use one of the best VPNs to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch stream the 2023 Sao Paulo Grand Prix on F1 TV Pro

You can enjoy the coverage from every session live on F1 TV Pro, where we bring you closer to the action via exclusive features like onboard cameras on all 20 of the drivers’ cars, and access to both our Pre-Race and Post-Race Shows.

F1 TV Pro can also be streamed easily via Apple TV, Chromecast Generation 2 and above, Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku. F1 TV Pro is free of ad breaks and available with commentary in six languages.

For more information on subscribing to F1 TV Pro you can click here, and for details of broadcasters in your area, click here. As well as that, Sky Germany will be running a Free-to-View event of the Sao Paulo GP this Sunday streaming on YouTube here and TikTok here.

Latest F1 TV Pro prices:

F1 TV Pro in India – $3.99 a month (cheapest)

– $3.99 a month (cheapest) F1 TV Pro in South Africa – $4.99 a month

– $4.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Brazil – $5.19 a month

– $5.19 a month F1 TV Pro in France – €7.99 a month

– €7.99 a month F1 TV Pro in USA – $9.99 a month

– $9.99 a month F1 TV Pro in Mexico – $119.99 a month

Interlagos is celebrating 50 years since hosting first F1 Brazil GP. (Photo: AFP)

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Brazil

Band continues to offer free-to-air live TV coverage of F1 races in Brazil. Cord-cutters can watch on every F1 race live via F1 TV Pro for just 39.99 a year / $5.19 a month.

How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Croatia

SportKlub is the place to find live TV coverage of the 2023 F1 World Championship in Croatia.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Finland

F1 TV Pro offers an official F1 live stream in Finland. Subscription is pricier than in some other countries: €10.99 a month or €109.99 a year.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Germany

Sky Germany has the rights to show F1 races in 2023. Austrians visiting Germany can use ExpressVPN to access free live coverage on Servus TV or ORF 1.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Italy

Sky Italia is the place to watch F1 in Italy. Former F1 test driver Davide Valsecchi provides pitlane reporting while Jacques Villeneuve provides commentary.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Japan

DAZN has been the home of F1 in Japan for several seasons. The sports streaming service offers deliver live coverage of every race and stats galore.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Portugal

Sport TV has the pay TV rights to F1 in Portugal until 2024. Subscription to the firm’s streaming service costs from €6.99 a month.

Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Mexico

Fox has the official broadcasting rights to air the 2023 F1 in Mexico. Free live coverage of the Mexican GP will be on Canal 5. You can also live stream F1 in Mexico through the F1 TV Pro subscription service, at a cost of – hold onto your helmets – $949 a year! That’s compared to just $29.99 a year in India.