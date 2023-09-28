This Sept. 29 a new Miss USA will be crowned at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. The pageant will air live on the CW channel at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT where 51 women representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the iconic crown. Here are all the details you need to know to watch the most iconic beauty pageant of the modern era.

Hosted by E! News hosts Keltie Knight and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, the two-hour event will include the swimsuit and evening-gown competitions, as well as interview rounds held by the judges Nicole Miller (fashion designer), Vivica A. Fox (actress), Patrick Starr (makeup artist), and Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian (and model and philanthropist).

Morgan Romano, the current Miss USA who inherited the title after R’Bonney Gabriel won Miss Universe in January, will provide backstage commentary with Jordan Kimball, former “Bachelor in Paradise” star. Who will be the next Miss USA? Find out this friday.

Where is Miss USA 2023 location and date?

Miss USA 2023 will be the 72nd Miss USA pageant that will be held this Friday September 29, 2023 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Morgan Romano (Miss North Carolina 2022), the first runner-up who became last year’s Miss USA after R’Bonney Gabriel won the Miss Universe pageant, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

When and where can I watch the Miss USA 2023 live?

The Miss USA 2023 2023 will be broadcasted exclusively on The CW starting 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET this Friday, September 29. According the organization, this year’s pageant will be the first time in nearly a decade that will air live on bradcast TV.

What channel is The CW on near me to watch Miss USA 2023?

There are nearly 200 The CW affiliate stations in the US, so discovering one in your area shouldn’t be difficult. This is a list of the 50 major cities in the United States and the local affiliate channel available for each one of them.

City in the United States Local affiliate channel Albuquerque, NM 19, 21 Atlanta, GA 69 Austin, TX 54 Bakersfield, CA 17.2 Baltimore, MD 54 Bronx, NY 11 Brooklyn, NY 11 Buffalo, NY 11 Charlotte, NC 18 Chicago, IL 26 Cincinnati, OH 12.2 Cleveland, OH 43 Colorado Springs, CO 21.2, 57 Columbus, OH 53 Dallas, TX 33 Denver, CO 2 Detroit, MI 50 El Paso, TX 7.7 Fort Lauderdale, FL 39.1 Ft. Worth, TX 33 Fresno, CA 59 Houston, TX 39 Indianapolis, IN 8 Jacksonville, FL 17 Las Vegas, NV 33 Los Angeles, CA 5 Louisville, KY 58 Memphis, TN 30 Miami, FL 39 Milwaukee, WI 18 Minneapolis, MN 23 New York, NY 11 Oklahoma City, OK 34 Orlando, FL 18 Philadelphia, PA 57 Phoenix, AZ 61 Pittsburgh, PA 19 Portland, OR 32 Sacramento, CA 31 St. Louis, MO 11 St. Paul, MN 23 Salt Lake City, UT 30 San Antonio, TX 4.2 San Diego, CA 8.2 San Francisco, CA 44 San Jose, CA 44 Seattle, WA 11 Tampa, FL 44 Tucson, AZ 58 Washington, DC 50

What channel is The CW in California?

City in California Cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available Bakersfield Local affiliate channel: 17.2

DirecTV Channel: 17

Dish Channel: 17

Xfinity Channel: 17 Fresno Local affiliate channel: 59

DirecTV Channel: 59

Dish Channel: 59

Xfinity Channel: 59 Los Angeles Local affiliate channel: 5

DirecTV Channel: 5

Dish Channel: 5

Spectrum Channel: 5 Sacramento Local affiliate channel: 31

DirecTV Channel: 31

Dish Channel: 31

Xfinity Channel: 31 San Diego Local affiliate channel: 8.2

Cox Channel: 8

DirecTV Channel: 8

Dish Channel: 8

Spectrum Channel: 8 San Francisco Local affiliate channel: 44

DirecTV Channel: 44

Dish Channel: 44

Xfinity Channel: 44 San Jose Local affiliate channel: 44

DirecTV Channel: 44

Dish Channel: 44

Spectrum Channel: 44

Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Florida?

City in Florida Cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available Fort Lauderdale Local affiliate channel: 39.1

DirecTV Channel: 39

Dish Channel: 39

Xfinity Channel: 39 Jacksonville Local affiliate channel: 17

DirecTV Channel: 17

Dish Channel: 17

Xfinity Channel: 17 Miami Local affiliate channel: 39

DirecTV Channel: 39

Dish Channel: 39

Xfinity Channel: 39 Orlando Local affiliate channel: 18

DirecTV Channel: 18

Dish Channel: 18

Spectrum Channel: 18

Xfinity Channel: 18 Tampa Local affiliate channel: 44

DirecTV Channel: 44

Dish Channel: 44

Spectrum Channel: 44

Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Nevada?

City in Nevada Cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available Las Vegas Local affiliate channel: 33

Cox Channel: 33

DirecTV Channel: 33

Dish Channel: 33

What channel is The CW in New York?

City in New York Cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available Bronx Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Optimum Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11 Brooklyn Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Optimum Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11 Buffalo Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11 New York Local affiliate channel: 11

DirecTV Channel: 11

Dish Channel: 11

Optimum Channel: 11

Spectrum Channel: 11

What channel is The CW in Texas?

City in Texas Cable, satellite, and antenna TV options available Austin Local affiliate channel: 54

DirecTV Channel: 54

Dish Channel: 54

Spectrum Channel: 54 Dallas Local affiliate channel: 33

DirecTV Channel: 33

Dish Channel: 33

Optimum Channel: 33

Spectrum Channel: 33

Xfinity Channel: 33 El Paso Local affiliate channel: 7.7

DirecTV Channel: 7

Dish Channel: 7

Spectrum Channel: 7 Fort Worth Local affiliate channel: 33

DirecTV Channel: 33

Dish Channel: 33

Spectrum Channel: 33 Houston Local affiliate channel: 39

DirecTV Channel: 39

Dish Channel: 39

Spectrum Channel: 39

Xfinity Channel: 39 San Antonio Local affiliate channel: 4.2

DirecTV Channel: 4

Dish Channel: 4

Spectrum Channel: 4

How to get The CW with a live TV streaming service

Thease athe the live TV streaming services that carry The CW channels, either live or on-demand:

YouTube TV: $64.99 per month

$64.99 per month Hulu + Live TV : $69.99–$75.99 per month

: $69.99–$75.99 per month fuboTV : $74.99–$94.99 per month

: $74.99–$94.99 per month DIRECTV STREAM: $69.99–$149.99 per month.





SOBRE EL AUTOR Ronie Bautista Estudió Ciencias de la Comunicación en la Universidad San Martín de Porres y ejerce el periodismo desde hace 10 años en las ediciones web de varios medios nacionales. Actualmente se desempeña como Analista SEO del Núcleo de Audiencias del Grupo El Comercio.















