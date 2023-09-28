R'Bonney Gabriel fue coronada como Miss USA 2022, pero tuvo que renunciar al título tras ser elegida Miss Universo y su lugar fue tomado por Morgan Romano. | Crédito: Rachel Jackson / RGJ / USA Today Network / Composición
R'Bonney Gabriel fue coronada como Miss USA 2022, pero tuvo que renunciar al título tras ser elegida Miss Universo y su lugar fue tomado por Morgan Romano. | Crédito: Rachel Jackson / RGJ / USA Today Network / Composición

This Sept. 29 a new will be crowned at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. The pageant will air live on the CW channel at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT where 51 women representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia will compete for the iconic crown. Here are all the details you need to know to watch the most iconic beauty pageant of the modern era.

Hosted by E! News hosts Keltie Knight and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, the two-hour event will include the swimsuit and evening-gown competitions, as well as interview rounds held by the judges Nicole Miller (fashion designer), Vivica A. Fox (actress), Patrick Starr (makeup artist), and Emina Cunmulaj Nazarian (and model and philanthropist).

Morgan Romano, the current Miss USA who inherited the title after R’Bonney Gabriel won Miss Universe in January, will provide backstage commentary with Jordan Kimball, former “Bachelor in Paradise” star. Who will be the next Miss USA? Find out this friday.

Where is Miss USA 2023 location and date?

Miss USA 2023 will be the 72nd Miss USA pageant that will be held this Friday September 29, 2023 at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. Morgan Romano (Miss North Carolina 2022), the first runner-up who became last year’s Miss USA after R’Bonney Gabriel won the Miss Universe pageant, will crown her successor at the end of the event.

When and where can I watch the Miss USA 2023 live?

The Miss USA 2023 2023 will be broadcasted exclusively on The CW starting 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET this Friday, September 29. According the organization, this year’s pageant will be the first time in nearly a decade that will air live on bradcast TV.

What channel is The CW on near me to watch Miss USA 2023?

There are nearly 200 The CW affiliate stations in the US, so discovering one in your area shouldn’t be difficult. This is a list of the 50 major cities in the United States and the local affiliate channel available for each one of them.

City in the United StatesLocal affiliate channel
Albuquerque, NM19, 21
Atlanta, GA69
Austin, TX54
Bakersfield, CA17.2
Baltimore, MD54
Bronx, NY11
Brooklyn, NY11
Buffalo, NY11
Charlotte, NC18
Chicago, IL26
Cincinnati, OH12.2
Cleveland, OH43
Colorado Springs, CO21.2, 57
Columbus, OH53
Dallas, TX33
Denver, CO2
Detroit, MI50
El Paso, TX7.7
Fort Lauderdale, FL39.1
Ft. Worth, TX33
Fresno, CA59
Houston, TX39
Indianapolis, IN8
Jacksonville, FL17
Las Vegas, NV33
Los Angeles, CA5
Louisville, KY58
Memphis, TN30
Miami, FL39
Milwaukee, WI18
Minneapolis, MN23
New York, NY11
Oklahoma City, OK34
Orlando, FL18
Philadelphia, PA57
Phoenix, AZ61
Pittsburgh, PA19
Portland, OR32
Sacramento, CA31
St. Louis, MO11
St. Paul, MN23
Salt Lake City, UT30
San Antonio, TX4.2
San Diego, CA8.2
San Francisco, CA44
San Jose, CA44
Seattle, WA11
Tampa, FL 44
Tucson, AZ58
Washington, DC50

What channel is The CW in California?

City in CaliforniaCable, satellite, and antenna TV options available
BakersfieldLocal affiliate channel: 17.2
DirecTV Channel: 17
Dish Channel: 17
Xfinity Channel: 17
FresnoLocal affiliate channel: 59
DirecTV Channel: 59
Dish Channel: 59
Xfinity Channel: 59
Los AngelesLocal affiliate channel: 5
DirecTV Channel: 5
Dish Channel: 5
Spectrum Channel: 5
SacramentoLocal affiliate channel: 31
DirecTV Channel: 31
Dish Channel: 31
Xfinity Channel: 31
San DiegoLocal affiliate channel: 8.2
Cox Channel: 8
DirecTV Channel: 8
Dish Channel: 8
Spectrum Channel: 8
San FranciscoLocal affiliate channel: 44
DirecTV Channel: 44
Dish Channel: 44
Xfinity Channel: 44
San JoseLocal affiliate channel: 44
DirecTV Channel: 44
Dish Channel: 44
Spectrum Channel: 44
Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Florida?

City in FloridaCable, satellite, and antenna TV options available
Fort LauderdaleLocal affiliate channel: 39.1
DirecTV Channel: 39
Dish Channel: 39
Xfinity Channel: 39
JacksonvilleLocal affiliate channel: 17
DirecTV Channel: 17
Dish Channel: 17
Xfinity Channel: 17
MiamiLocal affiliate channel: 39
DirecTV Channel: 39
Dish Channel: 39
Xfinity Channel: 39
OrlandoLocal affiliate channel: 18
DirecTV Channel: 18
Dish Channel: 18
Spectrum Channel: 18
Xfinity Channel: 18
TampaLocal affiliate channel: 44
DirecTV Channel: 44
Dish Channel: 44
Spectrum Channel: 44
Xfinity Channel: 44

What channel is The CW in Nevada?

City in NevadaCable, satellite, and antenna TV options available
Las VegasLocal affiliate channel: 33
Cox Channel: 33
DirecTV Channel: 33
Dish Channel: 33

What channel is The CW in New York?

City in New YorkCable, satellite, and antenna TV options available
BronxLocal affiliate channel: 11
DirecTV Channel: 11
Dish Channel: 11
Optimum Channel: 11
Spectrum Channel: 11
BrooklynLocal affiliate channel: 11
DirecTV Channel: 11
Dish Channel: 11
Optimum Channel: 11
Spectrum Channel: 11
BuffaloLocal affiliate channel: 11
DirecTV Channel: 11
Dish Channel: 11
Spectrum Channel: 11
New YorkLocal affiliate channel: 11
DirecTV Channel: 11
Dish Channel: 11
Optimum Channel: 11
Spectrum Channel: 11

What channel is The CW in Texas?

City in TexasCable, satellite, and antenna TV options available
AustinLocal affiliate channel: 54
DirecTV Channel: 54
Dish Channel: 54
Spectrum Channel: 54
DallasLocal affiliate channel: 33
DirecTV Channel: 33
Dish Channel: 33
Optimum Channel: 33
Spectrum Channel: 33
Xfinity Channel: 33
El PasoLocal affiliate channel: 7.7
DirecTV Channel: 7
Dish Channel: 7
Spectrum Channel: 7
Fort WorthLocal affiliate channel: 33
DirecTV Channel: 33
Dish Channel: 33
Spectrum Channel: 33
HoustonLocal affiliate channel: 39
DirecTV Channel: 39
Dish Channel: 39
Spectrum Channel: 39
Xfinity Channel: 39
San AntonioLocal affiliate channel: 4.2
DirecTV Channel: 4
Dish Channel: 4
Spectrum Channel: 4

How to get The CW with a live TV streaming service

Thease athe the live TV streaming services that carry The CW channels, either live or on-demand:

  • YouTube TV: $64.99 per month
  • Hulu + Live TV: $69.99–$75.99 per month
  • fuboTV: $74.99–$94.99 per month
  • DIRECTV STREAM: $69.99–$149.99 per month.


SOBRE EL AUTOR

Estudió Ciencias de la Comunicación en la Universidad San Martín de Porres y ejerce el periodismo desde hace 10 años en las ediciones web de varios medios nacionales. Actualmente se desempeña como Analista SEO del Núcleo de Audiencias del Grupo El Comercio.





TAGS RELACIONADOS

Contenido Sugerido

Contenido GEC