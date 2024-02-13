1 de 11
Looking for the perfect words to conquer your partner this February 14? Discover our selection of 10 short and romantic poems that will help you express your love in an original and unforgettable way. From classic verses to modern poems, find the ideal inspiration to make your sweetheart fall in love. | Photo by GEC
Photo by GEC
10 Best Poems for Valentine’s Day

Looking for the perfect words to conquer your partner this February 14? Discover our selection of 10 short and romantic poems that will help you express your love in an original and unforgettable way. From classic verses to modern poems, find the ideal inspiration to make your sweetheart fall in love. | Photo by GEC

2 de 11
It's the way you say I love you and the way you hold my hand. / There's just so much about you I completely understand. / It's the twinkle in your eye that I only see when you look at me. / It's the warmth of your hands; it sends a shock straight to my feet. / It's how you always amaze me, you surprise me all day long. / This I know is true. / Baby, I'm in love with you! | Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/es/users/stocksnap-894430/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2589811">StockSnap</a> on <a href="https://pixabay.com/es//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=2589811">Pixabay</a>
Photo by GEC
"I'm In Love With You" by Meagan D. Murdoch

It's the way you say I love you and the way you hold my hand. / There's just so much about you I completely understand. / It's the twinkle in your eye that I only see when you look at me. / It's the warmth of your hands; it sends a shock straight to my feet. / It's how you always amaze me, you surprise me all day long. / This I know is true. / Baby, I'm in love with you! | Photo by StockSnap on Pixabay

3 de 11
You're the beauty in the sunrise, / The soft warmth shining in the trees. / Joyful lightness that's in your eyes, / The slightest tingling from the breeze. / You're birds singing on a spring day, Beauty, peace, love and art... / My music, my love, my Monet. / You're my joy, my muse, my heart. | Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/es/users/waichi2021-20043186/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=5954177">wichai bopatay</a> on <a href="https://pixabay.com/es//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=5954177">Pixabay</a>
Photo by GEC
"You're My Everything" by Jennifer D. Etheridge

You're the beauty in the sunrise, / The soft warmth shining in the trees. / Joyful lightness that's in your eyes, / The slightest tingling from the breeze. / You're birds singing on a spring day, Beauty, peace, love and art... / My music, my love, my Monet. / You're my joy, my muse, my heart. | Photo by wichai bopatay on Pixabay

4 de 11
I love you for a lifetime, / Not only for a day. / I love you for who you are, / Not what you do or say. / I love the way you love me back, / So there is only one thing I can say. / I love you with my heart and soul and every other way, / So will you be my valentine not only for one day? | Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/es/users/designbydessie-1887502/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=3497782">DesignByDessie</a> on <a href="https://pixabay.com/es//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=3497782">Pixabay</a>
Photo by GEC
"Be My Valentine Forever" by Belinda Galea

I love you for a lifetime, / Not only for a day. / I love you for who you are, / Not what you do or say. / I love the way you love me back, / So there is only one thing I can say. / I love you with my heart and soul and every other way, / So will you be my valentine not only for one day? | Photo by DesignByDessie on Pixabay

5 de 11
Of all the things I've ever said, / Of all the tears I've ever shed, / Of all the things I did to you, / I want you to know that I still love you. / Of all the days we fought and cried, / Of all the days I wished I'd died, Of all the things you did to pull me through, / I don't believe it, but I still love you. | Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/es/users/geralt-9301/?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=1137259">Gerd Altmann</a> on <a href="https://pixabay.com/es//?utm_source=link-attribution&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=image&utm_content=1137259">Pixabay</a>
Photo by GEC
"I Still Love You" by Leilani Hermosa Petersen

Of all the things I've ever said, / Of all the tears I've ever shed, / Of all the things I did to you, / I want you to know that I still love you. / Of all the days we fought and cried, / Of all the days I wished I'd died, Of all the things you did to pull me through, / I don't believe it, but I still love you. | Photo by Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

6 de 11
You are my Valentine; you bring me pleasure / With all my love you could not measure, / So on this day I shall always treasure. / Happy Valentine's for ever and ever. | Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@pinadventuremap?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Pin Adventure Map</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/fotos/persona-sosteniendo-adorno-de-corazon-rosa-cXuYXpondrc?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>
Photo by GEC
"A Little Valentine Poem" by Mr. G Hughes

You are my Valentine; you bring me pleasure / With all my love you could not measure, / So on this day I shall always treasure. / Happy Valentine's for ever and ever. | Photo by Pin Adventure Map on Unsplash

7 de 11
Come slowly, Eden / Lips unused to thee. / Bashful, sip thy jasmines, / As the fainting bee, / Reaching late his flower, / Round her chamber hums, / Counts his nectars—alights, / And is lost in balms | Photo by <a href="https://www.pexels.com/es-es/foto/hombre-y-mujer-comiendo-debajo-de-la-mesa-de-la-cocina-3692872/" target="_blank">cottonbro studio</a> on Pexels
Photo by GEC
"Come Slowly, Eden" by Emily Dickinson

Come slowly, Eden / Lips unused to thee. / Bashful, sip thy jasmines, / As the fainting bee, / Reaching late his flower, / Round her chamber hums, / Counts his nectars—alights, / And is lost in balms | Photo by cottonbro studio on Pexels

8 de 11
Close close all night / the lovers keep. / They turn together / in their sleep, / Close as two papers / in a book / that read each other / in the dark. / Each knows all / the other knows, / learnt by heart / from head to toes. | Photo by <a href="https://www.pexels.com/es-es/foto/rojo-pareja-amor-gente-6626045/" target="_blank">Alex Green</a> on Pexels
Photo by GEC
"Close close all night" by Elizabeth Bishop

Close close all night / the lovers keep. / They turn together / in their sleep, / Close as two papers / in a book / that read each other / in the dark. / Each knows all / the other knows, / learnt by heart / from head to toes. | Photo by Alex Green on Pexels

9 de 11
Lo! Young we are and yet have stood / like planted hearts in the great Sun / of Love so long (as two fair trees / in woodland or in open dale / stand utterly entwined and breathe / the airs and suck the very light / together) that we have become / as one, deep rooted in the soil / of Life and tangled in the sweet growth. | Photo by <a href="https://www.pexels.com/es-es/foto/mujer-en-chaqueta-de-punto-gris-sentada-al-lado-de-una-mujer-en-camisa-de-manga-larga-gris-6249028/" target="_blank">Gary Barnes</a> on Pexels
Photo by GEC
Untitled (To His Wife, Edith) by J.R.R. Tolkien

Lo! Young we are and yet have stood / like planted hearts in the great Sun / of Love so long (as two fair trees / in woodland or in open dale / stand utterly entwined and breathe / the airs and suck the very light / together) that we have become / as one, deep rooted in the soil / of Life and tangled in the sweet growth. | Photo by Gary Barnes on Pexels

10 de 11
It's all I have to bring today— / This, and my heart beside— / This, and my heart, and all the fields— / And all the meadows wide— / Be sure you count—should I forget / Some one the sum could tell— / This, and my heart, and all the Bees / Which in the Clover dwell. | Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@viazavier?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Laura Ockel</a> en <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/fotos/caramelos-surtidos-zAOBpEE_vV4?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>
Photo by GEC
It's all I have to bring today (26) by Emily Dickinson

It's all I have to bring today— / This, and my heart beside— / This, and my heart, and all the fields— / And all the meadows wide— / Be sure you count—should I forget / Some one the sum could tell— / This, and my heart, and all the Bees / Which in the Clover dwell. | Photo by Laura Ockel en Unsplash

11 de 11
Today we are obliged to be romantic / And think of yet another valentine. / We know the rules and we are both pedantic: / Today's the day we have to be romantic. / Our love is old and sure, not new and frantic. / You know I'm yours and I know you are mine. / And saying that has made me feel romantic, / My dearest love, my darling valentine. | Photo by <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/@freestocks?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">freestocks</a> on <a href="https://unsplash.com/es/fotos/hombre-y-mujer-besandose-Qx5QNarbrUM?utm_content=creditCopyText&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unsplash">Unsplash</a>
Photo by GEC
Another Valentine by Wendy Cope

Today we are obliged to be romantic / And think of yet another valentine. / We know the rules and we are both pedantic: / Today's the day we have to be romantic. / Our love is old and sure, not new and frantic. / You know I'm yours and I know you are mine. / And saying that has made me feel romantic, / My dearest love, my darling valentine. | Photo by freestocks on Unsplash

Looking for the perfect words to conquer the heart of your loved one? Dive into our selection of 10 short and captivating poems for Valentine’s Day. From classic verses to modern words, find the ideal poetry to express your love and ignite the flame of passion on this special day.

Share these poems through a personalized card, a text message or even recite them in the ear of your loved one. A poetic detail can become an unforgettable memory that will strengthen your bond.

San Valentín: ¿cuál es el origen y por qué se celebra?
¿Quieres conocer la historia de esta popular fecha? AQUÍ te lo contamos.
SOBRE EL AUTOR

Estudió Ciencias de la Comunicación en la Universidad San Martín de Porres y ejerce el periodismo desde hace 10 años en las ediciones web de varios medios nacionales. Actualmente se desempeña como Analista SEO del Núcleo de Audiencias del Grupo El Comercio.

TAGS RELACIONADOS

NO TE PIERDAS

Contenido de Mag.

No te pierdas