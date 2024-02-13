1 de 11
Photo by GEC
10 Best Poems for Valentine’s Day
2 de 11
Photo by GEC
"I'm In Love With You" by Meagan D. Murdoch
3 de 11
Photo by GEC
"You're My Everything" by Jennifer D. Etheridge
4 de 11
Photo by GEC
"Be My Valentine Forever" by Belinda Galea
5 de 11
Photo by GEC
"I Still Love You" by Leilani Hermosa Petersen
6 de 11
Photo by GEC
"A Little Valentine Poem" by Mr. G Hughes
7 de 11
Photo by GEC
"Come Slowly, Eden" by Emily Dickinson
8 de 11
Photo by GEC
"Close close all night" by Elizabeth Bishop
9 de 11
Photo by GEC
Untitled (To His Wife, Edith) by J.R.R. Tolkien
10 de 11
Photo by GEC
It's all I have to bring today (26) by Emily Dickinson
11 de 11
Photo by GEC
Another Valentine by Wendy Cope
Looking for the perfect words to conquer the heart of your loved one? Dive into our selection of 10 short and captivating poems for Valentine’s Day. From classic verses to modern words, find the ideal poetry to express your love and ignite the flame of passion on this special day.
Share these poems through a personalized card, a text message or even recite them in the ear of your loved one. A poetic detail can become an unforgettable memory that will strengthen your bond.
NO TE PIERDAS