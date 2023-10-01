Boca Juniors and River Plate will have one of the best matches for date 7 of the second phase of the Argentine Professional League. The Superclasico will be played starting at 1:00 pm ET in Miami, Florida, and will be broadcast on the TyC Sports Internacional, ViX+ and Paramount+ streaming services.

The Boca Juniors coach, Jorge Almirón, warmed up the atmosphere that will be in ‘La Bombonera’, which will experience another hot duel this Sunday against its greatest rival, River Plate, ensuring that the match played in the League, in the first part of the season, which the ‘Millonario’ won 1-0, was “a robbery.”

With this preview, both teams will meet this Sunday on the seventh date of the League Cup; but the ‘Xeneize’ will have one eye on Brazil, where next week they will have to play the second leg of the Libertadores semi-final against Palmeiras, after the 0-0 draw this Thursday.

Where and How to watch the game Boca Juniors vs. River Plate

GAME BOCA JUNIORS VS. RIVER PLATE DATE Sunday, Oct. 1 TIME 1:00 p. m. ET | 12:00 p. m. CT | 11:00 a. m. MT | 10:00 p. m. PT TV TBA LIVE STREAM Paramount+, TyC Sports Internacional, ViX LOCATION La Bombonera, Buenos Aires (Argentina)

The Auriazules, tired after the tough international match against ‘Verdao’, who maintain their streak of draws in the tournament and who took a valuable 0-0 despite the numerous chances that the locals enjoyed, could give important men a rest thinking about the return.

Regarding its performance in the Argentine League, Boca arrives with doubts after drawing at home against Lanús last day, and after achieving only two victories in the six rounds of the contest that place it eighth in its group, but only two points behind. the Libertadores positions in the Annual Table.

For its part, the ‘millionaire’ team also arrives after drawing 1-1 as a visitor against Banfield. However, the feelings of Martín Demichelis’ team are a little more optimistic, with one more victory in the box than its greatest rival and its comfortable lead in the accumulated, thanks to the title already achieved in the Professional League - first tournament of the year - .

To add fuel to a fire that continues to grow before the duel, River announced that it is suspending the pre-match press conference, marking the third time that it has refused to do so and receiving a harsh financial sanction in this regard.

These matches have always been protagonists of the country’s football and, of those 259 times in which they faced each other, there were 91 victories for ‘Xeneize’ and 85 for ‘Millonario’. They tied 83 times.

The Superclasico will take place at 2:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. GMT) to avoid coincidence at night with the debate between the candidates for the Argentine Presidency, as requested by the National Electoral Chamber (CNE).

The seventh date of the League Cup is marked by all the First Division classics and that same day the Avellaneda match between Racing Club and Independiente will be played; that of Rosario between Newell’s and Rosario Central; and the “neighborhood classic” par excellence, between San Lorenzo and Huracan.

What time does Boca Juniors vs. River Plate kick off?

This match between Boca Juniors and River Plate at the La Bombonera Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 1:00 p.m. (ET) local time in Miami, Florida; 10:00 am. (PT) local time in Los Angeles, California .

Here’s how that time translates across some of the major territories:

COUNTRY DATE KICKOFF TIME USA / CAN Sunday, Oct. 1 1 p. m. ET USA / CAN Sunday, Oct. 1 12 p. m. CT USA / CAN Sunday, Oct. 1 11 a. m. MT USA / CAN Sunday, Oct. 1 10 a. m. PT United Kingdom, UK Sunday, Oct. 1 6 p. m. BST Australia Monday, Oct. 2 3 a. m. AEST India Sunday, Oct. 1 10:30 p. m. IST Hong Kong Monday, Oct. 2 1 a. m. HKT Malaysia Monday, Oct. 2 1 a. m. MYT Singapore Monday, Oct. 2 1 a. m. SGT New Zealand Monday, Oct. 2 6 a. m. NZST France Sunday, Oct. 1 7 p. m. CEST Germany Sunday, Oct. 1 7 p. m. CEST Italy Sunday, Oct. 1 7 p. m. CEST Spain Sunday, Oct. 1 7 p. m. CEST Puerto Rico Sunday, Oct. 1 1 p. m. AST Dominican Republic Sunday, Oct. 1 1 p. m. AST México Sunday, Oct. 1 11 a. m. CST

Boca Juniors vs. River Plate live stream, TV channel

Below we explain how to watch this Argentinan Superclasico match in selected areas of the main regions of the world:

Region TV Streaming USA - TyC Sports International, Paramount+, ViX Canada - Fanatiz Canada United Kingdom, UK - - Australia - - India - - Hong Kong - - Malaysia - - Singapore - - New Zealand - - Saudi Arabia - - France - - Germany - - Italy Mola TV SportItalia Spain - -

What time and where to watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate in Florida?

Starting at 1:00 pm ET, citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate live and online on the ViX+, TyC Sports Internacional and Paramount+ streaming platforms in cities such as Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Santa Lucía, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Saint Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate lineups

Boca Juniors: Javier García (Sergio Romero); Marcelo Weigandt (Lucas Blondel), Bruno Valdez, Nahuel Valentini, Marcelo Saracchi; Cristian Medina, Jorman Campuzano, Ezequiel Bullaude; Ezequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto, Lucas Janson.

Javier García (Sergio Romero); Marcelo Weigandt (Lucas Blondel), Bruno Valdez, Nahuel Valentini, Marcelo Saracchi; Cristian Medina, Jorman Campuzano, Ezequiel Bullaude; Ezequiel Zeballos, Darío Benedetto, Lucas Janson. River Plate: Franco Armani; Andrés Herrera (Santiago Simón), Leandro González Pírez, Paulo Díaz, Enzo Díaz (Milton Casco); Enzo Pérez, Nicolás De la Cruz, Ignacio Fernández, Manuel Lanzini, Esequiel Barco; y Miguel Borja.