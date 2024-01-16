Korean tech giant will unveil the highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series of Galaxy AI-powered smartphones. The Samsung Unpacked 2024 event in the U.S. is also expected to include the launch of the Galaxy Fit3, an affordable fitness tracker, and the next-generation Galaxy Buds. The launch will take place this Wednesday, Jan. 17 at the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. at 1 p. m. EST in the U.S .

Where can you watch the event live? The event will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel and on prominent platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). In addition, users can also watch the Galaxy S24 series launch from Samsung’s official website.

What time does the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event start?

The Galaxy Unpacked event, with the presentation of Samsung’s new devices, will take place on Wednesday, January 17 in the city of San Jose, California, United States. The live start time in different parts of the world is as follows:

TIME TMIE ZONE 10 a.m. PST 1 p.m. EST 6 p.m. GMT 7 p.m. CET 11:30 p.m. IST

Galaxy S24: features, price, when it comes out and what to expect

For starters, three models: Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The sizes would be 6.2, 6.7 and 6.8 inches diagonal, respectively. They will be, in essence, very similar to their predecessors, although with some differences.

On the front, the most notable change would be a reduction of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s bezels. The rumors also suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be equipped with a titanium chassis that would reduce the weight of Samsung’s flagship by 10%.

Regarding the options, versions in black, gray, purple and yellow colors are expected.

Of course, the most important improvements are expected to be in the photographic section. Several rumors point to a 200-megapixel lens in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which will also be accompanied by two 50 MP and 10 MP telephotos, as well as a 12 MP wide-angle lens. All sensors would have substantial improvements.

Another improvement that has been pointed out in several reports is the incorporation of artificial intelligence functions. There is talk ranging from the generation of wallpapers with GPT Chat-style instructions, to an image editing function to delete elements of the photos in an automated way. We expect Samsung to devote a good part of the Galaxy S24 presentation to these functions.