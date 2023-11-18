One of the biggest nights in the music industry will happen this Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT with the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, event that will honor the year’s most beloved artists and their respective work as nominees and as they hit the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the first time since its inception, the BBMAs will not be broadcast on a television channel, but will instead unfold online. In this article, you will find out how to watch it in the United States and don’t miss any performance or details of your favorite artists.

Fans who tune in the 2023 Billboard Music Awards will also see live performances by some of the most popular artists nowadays such as Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, Bebe Rexha, Stray Kids, NewJeans, to name a few. This year’s BBMAs have Taylor Swift as the top finalist with nods in 20 categories, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA are runners-up, with 17 entries each. The Weeknd (16); Drake and Zach Bryan (14); Luke Combs (10); 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Miley Cyrus (nine each); Beyoncé and Rema (seven each); Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma (six each); and Ariana Grande, David Guetta, Eslabon Armado, Karol G, NewJeans and Selena Gomez (five each) complete the list of artists with most nominations.

When is the 2023 Billboard Music Awards? Air time and Date

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be airing on Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

The Billboard Music Awards won’t be airing on TV, but the performances and winners will be streamed live on BBMAs.watch, as well as on the Billboard social channels.

Full list of 2023 Billboard Music Awards nominees

CATEGORY NOMINEES Top Artist Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift Top New Artist Bailey Zimmerman, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Zach Bryan Top Male Artist Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Zach Bryan Top Female Artist Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift Top Duo/Group Eslabon Armado, Fifty Fifty, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Metallica Top Billboard 200 Artist Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Artist Drake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW) Ashley Gorley, Jack Antonoff, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW) Jack Antonoff, Joey Moi, Metro Boomin, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan Top Streaming Songs Artist Drake, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan Top Radio Songs Artist Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Top Song Sales Artist Jason Aldean, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Oliver Anthony Music, Taylor Swift Top Billboard Global 200 Artist Bad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, NewJeans, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd Top R&B Artist Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Rihanna, SZA, The Weeknd Top R&B Male Artist Chris Brown, Miguel, The Weeknd Top R&B Female Artist Beyoncé, Rihanna, SZA Top R&B Touring Artist Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd Top Rap Artist 21 Savage, Drake, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott Top Rap Male Artist 21 Savage, Drake, Travis Scott Top Rap Female Artist Doja Cat, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj Top Rap Touring Artist 50 Cent, Drake, Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa Top Country Artist Bailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan Top Country Male Artist Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan Top Country Female Artist Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Taylor Swift Top Country Duo/Group Old Dominion, Parmalee Zac, Brown Band Top Country Touring Artist George Strait, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen Top Rock Artist Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Stephen Sanchez, Steve Lacy, Zach Bryan Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW) Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Metallica Top Rock Touring Artist Coldplay, Depeche Mode, Elton John Top Latin Artist Bad Bunny, Eslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Peso Pluma Top Latin Male Artist Bad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro Top Latin Female Artist Karol G, ROSALÍA, Shakira Top Latin Duo/Group Eslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera Top Latin Touring Artist Daddy Yankee, Karol G, RBD Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW) Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW) BLACKPINK, SUGA, TWICE Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW) Burna Boy, Libianca, Rema, Tems, Wizkid Top Dance/Electronic Artist Beyoncé, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Drake, Tiësto Top Christian Artist Brandon Lake, Elevation Worship, for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham Top Gospel Artist CeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, Kanye West, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

CATEGORY NOMINEES Top Billboard 200 Album Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss; Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS; Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time; SZA, SOS; Taylor Swift, Midnights Top Soundtrack Barbie: The Album; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By; ELVIS; Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture); Top Gun: Maverick Top R&B Album Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE; Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND; Drake, Honestly, Nevermind; Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights; SZA, SOS Top Rap Album Drake & 21 Savage, Her Loss; Future, I Never Liked You; Lil Baby, It’s Only Me; Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS; Travis Scott, UTOPIA Top Country Album Luke Combs, Gettin’ Old; Luke Combs, Growin’ Up; Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time; Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version); Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak Top Rock Album HARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW: Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel; Noah Kahan, Stick Season; Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights; Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak Top Latin Album Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti; Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO; Ivan Cornejo, Dañado; Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO; Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS Top K-Pop Album (NEW) Jimin, FACE; NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’; Stray Kids, 5-STAR; TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION; TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album Top Dance/Electronic Album Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE; Drake, Honestly, Nevermind; ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM; Kim Petras, Feed the Beast; Tiësto, DRIVE Top Christian Album Anne Wilson, My Jesus; Brandon Lake, House of Miracles; CAIN, Rise Up; Elevation Worship, LION; Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle Top Gospel Album Jonathan McReynolds, My Truth; Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One; Tye Tribbett, All Things New; Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston; Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

SONG AWARDS

CATEGORY NOMINEES Top Hot 100 Song Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” Top Streaming Song Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”; Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” Top Radio Song Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You” Top Selling Song Jason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”; Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”; Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”; Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero” Top Collaboration David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”; Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You” Top Billboard Global 200 Song Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You” Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”; Harry Styles, “As It Was”; Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You” Top R&B Song Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Miguel, “Sure Thing”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; SZA, “Snooze” Top Rap Song Coi Leray, “Players”; Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”; Gunna, “fukumean”; Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”; Toosii, “Favorite Song” Top Country Song Bailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”; Luke Combs, “Fast Car”; Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”; Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”; Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” Top Rock Song Jelly Roll, “Need A Favor”; Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”; Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”; Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”; Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange” Top Latin Song Eslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”; Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”; Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”; Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”; Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe” Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW) Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”; Jimin, “Like Crazy”; Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”; NewJeans, “Ditto”; NewJeans, “OMG” Top Afrobeats Song (NEW) Ayra Starr, “Rush”; Libianca, “People”; Oxlade, “KU LO SA”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto” Top Dance/Electronic Song Bizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”; David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”; David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”; Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”; Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35” Top Christian Song Brandon Lake, “Gratitude”; Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”; for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”; Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”; Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God” Top Gospel Song CeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”; Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”; Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”; Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”; Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

Full list of 2023 Billboard Music Awards performers:

Mariah Carey

KAROL G

Tate McRae

NewJeans

Peso Pluma

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

Stray Kids

Morgan Wallen