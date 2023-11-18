One of the biggest nights in the music industry will happen this Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT with the , event that will honor the year’s most beloved artists and their respective work as nominees and as they hit the stage of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. For the first time since its inception, the BBMAs will not be broadcast on a television channel, but will instead unfold online. In this article, you will find out how to watch it in the United States and don’t miss any performance or details of your favorite artists.

Fans who tune in the 2023 Billboard Music Awards will also see live performances by some of the most popular artists nowadays such as Mariah Carey, Tate McRae, Bebe Rexha, Stray Kids, NewJeans, to name a few. This year’s BBMAs have as the top finalist with nods in 20 categories, followed by Morgan Wallen and SZA are runners-up, with 17 entries each. The Weeknd (16); Drake and Zach Bryan (14); Luke Combs (10); 21 Savage, Metro Boomin and Miley Cyrus (nine each); Beyoncé and Rema (seven each); Bad Bunny and Peso Pluma (six each); and Ariana Grande, David Guetta, Eslabon Armado, Karol G, NewJeans and Selena Gomez (five each) complete the list of artists with most nominations.

When is the 2023 Billboard Music Awards? Air time and Date

The 2023 Billboard Music Awards will be airing on Sunday, November 19 at 8 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?

The Billboard Music Awards won’t be airing on TV, but the performances and winners will be streamed live on , as well as on the Billboard social channels.

Full list of 2023 Billboard Music Awards nominees

CATEGORYNOMINEES
Top ArtistDrake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift
Top New ArtistBailey Zimmerman, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Peso Pluma, Zach Bryan
Top Male ArtistDrake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Zach Bryan
Top Female ArtistBeyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift
Top Duo/GroupEslabon Armado, Fifty Fifty, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Metallica
Top Billboard 200 ArtistDrake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 ArtistDrake, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter (NEW)Ashley Gorley, Jack Antonoff, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
Top Hot 100 Producer (NEW)Jack Antonoff, Joey Moi, Metro Boomin, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
Top Streaming Songs ArtistDrake, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
Top Radio Songs ArtistMiley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd
Top Song Sales ArtistJason Aldean, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, Oliver Anthony Music, Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global 200 ArtistBad Bunny, Morgan Wallen, SZA, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) ArtistBad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, NewJeans, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd
Top R&B ArtistBeyoncé, Chris Brown, Rihanna, SZA, The Weeknd
Top R&B Male ArtistChris Brown, Miguel, The Weeknd
Top R&B Female ArtistBeyoncé, Rihanna, SZA
Top R&B Touring ArtistBeyoncé, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd
Top Rap Artist21 Savage, Drake, Lil Baby, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott
Top Rap Male Artist21 Savage, Drake, Travis Scott
Top Rap Female ArtistDoja Cat, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj
Top Rap Touring Artist50 Cent, Drake, Snoop Dogg & Wiz Khalifa
Top Country ArtistBailey Zimmerman, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Zach Bryan
Top Country Male ArtistLuke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Zach Bryan
Top Country Female ArtistLainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, Taylor Swift
Top Country Duo/GroupOld Dominion, Parmalee Zac, Brown Band
Top Country Touring ArtistGeorge Strait, Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen
Top Rock ArtistJelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Stephen Sanchez, Steve Lacy, Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group (NEW)Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Metallica
Top Rock Touring ArtistColdplay, Depeche Mode, Elton John
Top Latin ArtistBad Bunny, Eslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Peso Pluma
Top Latin Male ArtistBad Bunny, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro
Top Latin Female ArtistKarol G, ROSALÍA, Shakira
Top Latin Duo/GroupEslabon Armado, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera
Top Latin Touring ArtistDaddy Yankee, Karol G, RBD
Top Global K-Pop Artist (NEW)Jimin, NewJeans, Stray Kids, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, TWICE
Top K-Pop Touring Artist (NEW)BLACKPINK, SUGA, TWICE
Top Afrobeats Artist (NEW)Burna Boy, Libianca, Rema, Tems, Wizkid
Top Dance/Electronic ArtistBeyoncé, Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Drake, Tiësto
Top Christian ArtistBrandon Lake, Elevation Worship, for KING & COUNTRY, Lauren Daigle, Phil Wickham
Top Gospel ArtistCeCe Winans, Elevation Worship, Kanye West, Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music

ALBUM AWARDS

CATEGORYNOMINEES
Top Billboard 200 AlbumDrake & 21 Savage, Her Loss; Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS; Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time; SZA, SOS; Taylor Swift, Midnights
Top SoundtrackBarbie: The Album; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By; ELVIS; Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture); Top Gun: Maverick
Top R&B AlbumBeyoncé, RENAISSANCE; Brent Faiyaz, WASTELAND; Drake, Honestly, Nevermind; Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights; SZA, SOS
Top Rap AlbumDrake & 21 Savage, Her Loss; Future, I Never Liked You; Lil Baby, It’s Only Me; Metro Boomin, HEROES & VILLAINS; Travis Scott, UTOPIA
Top Country AlbumLuke Combs, Gettin’ Old; Luke Combs, Growin’ Up; Morgan Wallen, One Thing at a Time; Taylor Swift, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version); Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Rock AlbumHARDY, the mockingbird & THE CROW: Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel; Noah Kahan, Stick Season; Steve Lacy, Gemini Rights; Zach Bryan, American Heartbreak
Top Latin AlbumBad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti; Eslabon Armado, DESVELADO; Ivan Cornejo, Dañado; Karol G, MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO; Peso Pluma, GÉNESIS
Top K-Pop Album (NEW)Jimin, FACE; NewJeans, 2nd EP ‘Get Up’; Stray Kids, 5-STAR; TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION; TWICE, READY TO BE: 12th Mini Album
Top Dance/Electronic AlbumBeyoncé, RENAISSANCE; Drake, Honestly, Nevermind; ILLENIUM, ILLENIUM; Kim Petras, Feed the Beast; Tiësto, DRIVE
Top Christian AlbumAnne Wilson, My Jesus; Brandon Lake, House of Miracles; CAIN, Rise Up; Elevation Worship, LION; Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel AlbumJonathan McReynolds, My Truth; Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Kingdom Book One; Tye Tribbett, All Things New; Whitney Houston, I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston; Zacardi Cortez, Imprint (Live in Memphis)

SONG AWARDS

CATEGORYNOMINEES
Top Hot 100 SongMetro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top Streaming SongMiley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”; Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Radio SongMetro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Die for You”
Top Selling SongJason Aldean, “Try That in a Small Town”; Jimin, ‘Like Crazy”; Miley Cyrus,“Flowers”; Oliver Anthony Music, “Rich Men North of Richmond”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”
Top CollaborationDavid Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”; Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; Sam Smith & Kim Petras, “Unholy”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Billboard Global 200 SongMiley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; Taylor Swift, “Anti-Hero”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) SongDavid Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”; Harry Styles, “As It Was”; Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”
Top R&B SongMetro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage, “Creepin’”; Miguel, “Sure Thing”; The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Die for You”; SZA, “Kill Bill”; SZA, “Snooze”
Top Rap SongCoi Leray, “Players”; Drake & 21 Savage, “Rich Flex”; Gunna, “fukumean”; Lil Durk ft. J. Cole, “All My Life”; Toosii, “Favorite Song”
Top Country SongBailey Zimmerman, “Rock and a Hard Place”; Luke Combs, “Fast Car”; Morgan Wallen, “Last Night”; Morgan Wallen, “You Proof”; Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Rock SongJelly Roll, “Need A Favor”; Stephen Sanchez, “Until I Found You”; Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”; Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything”; Zach Bryan, “Something in the Orange”
Top Latin SongEslabon Armado x Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”; Fuerza Regida x Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”; Grupo Frontera x Bad Bunny, “un x100to”; Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”; Yng Lvcas x Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Top Global K-Pop Song (NEW)Fifty Fifty, “Cupid”; Jimin, “Like Crazy”; Jungkook ft. Latto, “Seven”; NewJeans, “Ditto”; NewJeans, “OMG”
Top Afrobeats Song (NEW)Ayra Starr, “Rush”; Libianca, “People”; Oxlade, “KU LO SA”; Rema & Selena Gomez, “Calm Down”; Victony, Rema, & Tempoe ft. Don Toliver, “Soweto”
Top Dance/Electronic SongBizarrap & Shakira, “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”; David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”; David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, “I’m Good (Blue)”; Elton John & Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”; Tiësto ft. Tate McRae, “10:35”
Top Christian SongBrandon Lake, “Gratitude”; Chris Tomlin, “Holy Forever”; for KING & COUNTRY with Jordin Sparks, “Love Me Like I Am”; Lauren Daigle, “Thank God I Do”; Phil Wickham, “This Is Our God”
Top Gospel SongCeCe Winans, “Goodness of God”; Crowder & Dante Bowe ft. Maverick City Music, “God Really Loves Us”; Elevation Worship ft. Chandler Moore & Tiffany Hudson, “More Than Able”; Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin ft. Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, “Fear is Not My Future”; Zacardi Cortez, “Lord Do It for Me (Live in Memphis)”

Full list of 2023 Billboard Music Awards performers:

  • Mariah Carey
  • KAROL G
  • Tate McRae
  • NewJeans
  • Peso Pluma
  • Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
  • Stray Kids
  • Morgan Wallen
