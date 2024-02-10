Usher will be the halftime performer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. The eight-time Grammy Award winner headlines the halftime show for the first time in its musical history, and will be available for viewing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

It should be noted that the 2023-24 NFL season will come to an end with the showdown between the Chiefs and 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII,scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. So what time will the halftime show be?

What time is the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

Usher’s performance will begin at halftime on game day. That is, at the end of the second quarter of play.

What channel is the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show?

Super Bowl 2024 will be broadcast live on CBS, and the alternative, family-friendly telecast will air live on Nickelodeon.

CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports HQ will provide more than 115 combined hours of Super Bowl LVIII coverage during the week leading up to the game, beginning Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 a.m. ET.

The CBS channel number varies by city and whether you have a cable or satellite provider (or use an antenna). There are more than 200 local CBS television stations across the United States, and at least one in every state, including the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam and Puerto Rico. Find your local CBS at this link.

Meanwhile, Nickelodeon is included in many streaming services’ live TV packages, such as Fubo, Hulu’s live TV and YouTube TV.

It should be noted that CBS Sports and the children’s television network have partnered to broadcast several iterations of NFL family action, infusing kid-themed elements such as virtual reality graphics and Nick characters into game broadcasts.