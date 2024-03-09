The countdown begins to witness the grand final of the W 2024 Gold Cup between the USWNT vs. Brazil, which will take place this Sunday, March 10, at 7:15 p.m. ET at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States . Here you can check the schedule in Mexico, USA and all of Latin America, as well as how and where to watch on TV and online streaming signal.

Viewers in the United States can watch the action live on Paramount+ and ESPN+ , as well as ESPN Deportes in Central America, Mexico, South America and the Caribbean. Fans in other parts of the world, including the United Kingdom, will be able to stream matches live on CONCACAF GO and the CONCACAF YouTube channel.

What time does the USWNT vs. Brazil play for the W Gold Cup final?

TIME ZONE CITIES IN THE UNITED STATES ET: 7:20 pm. CT: 6:20 pm. MT: 5:20 pm. PT: 4:20 pm.

How to Watch USWNT vs. Brazil, Concacaf W Gold Cup for Free

In the U.S., the only place to watch every 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup game is Paramount+. A few games will be shown on CBS, but fans will want a Paramount+ subscription to catch all the action live. The Sunday, March 10 match between the USWNT and Brazil , for example, is only available for viewing on the streaming service.

Paramount+ has two subscription tiers: Essential and Paramount+ with Showtime. Paramount+ Essential costs $5.99 a month and gets you live sports (including Gold Cup games) and on-demand content (with ads). The upgraded Paramount+ w/ Showtime plan costs $11.99 a month but removes ads, lets you watch live CBS, and provides Showtime content.

Both start with a seven-day free trial, which you can use to watch the rest of the tournament for free. Just remember to cancel before the trial is over to avoid paying.

COUNTRY TV CHANNELS AND STREAMING México ESPN, Star+ Costa Rica ESPN, Star+ El Salvador ESPN, Star+ Honduras ESPN, Star+ Guatemala ESPN, Star+ Cuba ESPN, Star+ República Dominicana ESPN, Star+ Puerto Rico ESPN, Star+ Argentina ESPN, Star+ Bolivia ESPN, Star+ Brasil ESPN, Star+ Chile ESPN, Star+ Ecuador ESPN, Star+ Perú ESPN, Star+ Paraguay ESPN, Star+ Uruguay ESPN, Star+ Venezuela ESPN, Star+ Estados Unidos CBS Sports Reino Unido CONCACAF GO, YouTube de CONCACAF

Last 5 USWNT matches

Canada 2 (1)- (3) 2 USWNT

USWNT 3-0 Colombia

USWNT 0-2 Mexico

Argentina 0-4 USWNT

USWNT 5-0 Dom. Rep.

Last 5 Brazil matches

Brazil 3-0 Mexico

Brazil 5-1 Argentina

Brazil 5-0 Panama

Colombia 0-1 Brazil

Brazil 1-0 Puerto Rico