Venezuela vs Ecuador LIVE this Thursday 16 November at 18:00 (Venezuela) / 17:00 (Ecuador) / 5:00 pm (ET) / 2:00 pm (PT). The fifth match of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place at the Estadio Monumental de Maturín. Channel guide, schedules, line-ups and more information on the players.

The Vinotinto are undoubtedly one of the surprises of the tournament and currently sit fourth in the standings with seven points from two wins, one draw and one defeat. After opening the qualifying season with an away loss to Colombia, Fernando Batista’s side have gone from strength to strength and seem to have found their best form in recent weeks. Now, the Venezuelans will go in search of another success, but it will not be easy against another team with a three-game unbeaten run, Ecuador.

The Tricolor have taken seven of the last nine points thanks to wins over Uruguay and Bolivia, and a 0-0 draw with Colombia in their last match. The only bad thing for Ecuador is that, despite their good results, they had to give up three points due to the sanction of the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the Byron Castillo case, in which irregularities in his nationality were proven.

How to watch, Venezuela vs Ecuador

To watch Venezuela vs Ecuador live from Venezuela, you should know that Televen, Simple TV, ByM Sport, TVES and Simple TV Plus will broadcast the match in Venezuela. While DSPORTS and DGO will broadcast it on TV and Streaming in Ecuador, as well as the online coverage of El Canal del Fútbol.

In the rest of Latin America you will also be able to follow the match on DSPORTS and DGO. Meanwhile, if you are in the United States, Fanatiz will be in charge of the broadcast in the different states of the country through PVV (or the free trial from this link). Through Telemundo, fans living in the North American country will also be able to see every detail of the fifth day of the South American Qualifiers.

Links, to watch Venezuela vs Ecuador live for the qualifiers

The match Venezuela vs. Ecuador will be broadcasted by Streaming through the official media that acquired the rights, depending on the country.

Schedule to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela in the United States

Schedule United States cities 5:00 pm ET (UTC-5) - Eastern Time West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. 4:00 pm CT (UTC-6) - Central Time Wisconsin, Texas (Most states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. 3:00 pm MT (UTC-7) - Mountain Time Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. 2:00 pm PT (UTC-8) - Pacific Time Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California.

Venezuela vs Ecuador probable line-ups

Venezuela: Romo; Ángel, Aramburú, Osorio, Mago; Rincón, Moreno, Soteldo; Savarino, Rondón and Josef Martínez.

Ecuador: Galíndez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapié; Preciado, M. Caicedo, Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Ángel Mena; Kevin Rodríguez and J. Caicedo.