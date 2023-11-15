Venezuela and Ecuador face each other this Thursday, November 16 for the fifth matchday of the Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. (Photo: EFE)
At the Estadio Monumental de Maturín, Venezuela hosts Ecuador for the fifth matchday of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Vinotinto are looking to continue their good run that has placed them in fourth place in the table. The Tricolor are sixth in the South American qualifiers with four points. Both teams are dreaming of qualifying. Check the schedule by country to enjoy the match from wherever you are.

What time does Venezuela vs Ecuador play in the qualifiers?

COUNTRYSCHEDULE
Mexicothey play at 16:00 hours
United States (ET)kick-off at 17:00
Colombiakick-off at 17:00
Perumatch starts at 17:00
Ecuadormatch at 17:00
Panamamatch at 17:00
Puerto Ricomatch starts at 18:00
Cubakick-off at 18:00
Dominican Republicplay at 18:00
Boliviakick-off at 18:00
Venezuelamatch at 18:00
Argentinamatch starts at 19:00
Uruguaymatch starts at 19:00
Paraguaymatch starts at 19:00
Chilematch at 19:00
Brazilmatch starts at 19:00
Spainkick-off at 23:00

Time to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela in USA

ScheduleUnited States cities
5:00 pm ET (UTC-5) - Eastern TimeWest Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut.
4:00 pm CT (UTC-6) - Central TimeWisconsin, Texas (Most states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama.
3:00 pm MT (UTC-7) - Mountain TimeWyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona.
2:00 pm PT (UTC-8) - Pacific TimeWashington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California.

After the match, on Tuesday next week, on 21 November to be exact, the Ecuadorian national team will host Chile in the sixth matchday of the 2026 Qualifiers at 18:30 (Quito). Meanwhile, Venezuela travel to Lima to face Peru in the Vinotinto’s second game of the double-header on the same day at 22:00 (Caracas).

Venezuela vs Ecuador likely line-up

  • Venezuela: Romo; Ángel, Aramburú, Osorio, Mago; Rincón, Moreno, Soteldo; Savarino, Rondón and Josef Martínez.
  • Ecuador: Galíndez; Torres, Pacho, Hincapié; Preciado, M. Caicedo, Gruezo, Kendry Páez, Ángel Mena; Kevin Rodríguez and J. Caicedo.
