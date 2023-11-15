At the Estadio Monumental de Maturín, Venezuela hosts Ecuador for the fifth matchday of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Vinotinto are looking to continue their good run that has placed them in fourth place in the table. The Tricolor are sixth in the South American qualifiers with four points. Both teams are dreaming of qualifying. Check the schedule by country to enjoy the match from wherever you are.

What time does Venezuela vs Ecuador play in the qualifiers?

COUNTRY SCHEDULE Mexico they play at 16:00 hours United States (ET) kick-off at 17:00 Colombia kick-off at 17:00 Peru match starts at 17:00 Ecuador match at 17:00 Panama match at 17:00 Puerto Rico match starts at 18:00 Cuba kick-off at 18:00 Dominican Republic play at 18:00 Bolivia kick-off at 18:00 Venezuela match at 18:00 Argentina match starts at 19:00 Uruguay match starts at 19:00 Paraguay match starts at 19:00 Chile match at 19:00 Brazil match starts at 19:00 Spain kick-off at 23:00

Time to watch Ecuador vs Venezuela in USA

Schedule United States cities 5:00 pm ET (UTC-5) - Eastern Time West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. 4:00 pm CT (UTC-6) - Central Time Wisconsin, Texas (Most states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. 3:00 pm MT (UTC-7) - Mountain Time Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. 2:00 pm PT (UTC-8) - Pacific Time Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California.

After the match, on Tuesday next week, on 21 November to be exact, the Ecuadorian national team will host Chile in the sixth matchday of the 2026 Qualifiers at 18:30 (Quito). Meanwhile, Venezuela travel to Lima to face Peru in the Vinotinto’s second game of the double-header on the same day at 22:00 (Caracas).

Venezuela vs Ecuador likely line-up

Venezuela: Romo; Ángel, Aramburú, Osorio, Mago; Rincón, Moreno, Soteldo; Savarino, Rondón and Josef Martínez.

