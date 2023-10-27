A partial lunar eclipse will be visible in different parts of the world from Saturday, October 28 to Sunday, October 29 . It will be visible in parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, North America, North and East South America, the Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean, Arctic and Antarctica. Below, find out the times, what time it will be visible by country and more relevant information about this astronomical phenomenon.

Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth positions itself between the sun and the moon and casts a shadow on the surface of the moon. They can only occur during a full moon and are an interesting target for skywatching.

The last total lunar eclipse that occurred on November 8, 2022, thrilled skywatchers worldwide, the next total lunar eclipse — also known as a bloodmoon lunar eclipse — won’t happen until March 13/14, 2025.

There are three types of lunar eclipses depending on how the sun, Earth and moon are aligned at the time of the event.

Details of the partial lunar eclipse

Total lunar eclipse: Earth’s shadow is cast across the entire lunar surface.

Earth’s shadow is cast across the entire lunar surface. Partial lunar eclipse: During a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon enters Earth’s shadow, which may look like it is taking a “bite” out of the lunar surface. Earth’s shadow will appear dark on the side of the moon facing Earth. How much of a “bite” we see depends on how the sun, Earth and moon align, according to NASA.

During a partial lunar eclipse, only part of the moon enters Earth’s shadow, which may look like it is taking a “bite” out of the lunar surface. Earth’s shadow will appear dark on the side of the moon facing Earth. How much of a “bite” we see depends on how the sun, Earth and moon align, according to NASA. Penumbral lunar eclipse: The faint outer part of Earth’s shadow is cast across the lunar surface. This type of eclipse is not as dramatic as the other two and can be difficult to see.

At what time the Lunar Eclipse can be seen

9 pm ET (UTC-5) - Eastern Time West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut. 8 pm CT (UTC-6) - Central Time Wisconsin, Texas (Most states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama. 7 pm MT (UTC-7) - Mountain Time Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona. 6 pm PT (UTC-8) - Pacific Time Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California.

When is the lunar eclipse 2023?

The date for this astronomical event, one of the last of the year 2023, can be witnessed in different skies of the world this Saturday, October 28 at different times and will be visible from the territories of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South America and part of North America, which includes some states of Mexico.

PHOTO: An illustration of the arrangement between the sun, Earth and moon during a partial lunar eclipse (Image credit: NASA/Robert Lea).

How to watch a partial lunar eclipse

You do not need a telescope to watch and enjoy a partial lunar eclipse. However, binoculars or a small telescope will help you appreciate the details of the lunar surface. If the eclipse occurs in winter, dress warmly if you are going to be outside all day: an eclipse can take a couple of hours to develop. It is advisable to bring warm drinks and blankets or chairs for comfort.

In which countries can the partial lunar eclipse be seen?

Due to the itinerary of the previous eclipse only a part of the countries of the western hemisphere could enjoy this magnificent experience, but the last eclipse of the year will be visible from a much wider territory that includes countries of all continents.

This time, as long as local weather conditions allow it, have the opportunity to admire the partial lunar eclipse people who are in:

The eastern states of North America

The eastern countries of Central and South America

Europe

Africa

Asia

Australia

The Arctic and Antarctica

What is the process of a partial lunar eclipse?

At the beginning of the eclipse, the Moon moves into the outer, lighter part of the Earth’s shadow, known as the penumbra. For eclipse watchers in the United States, the eclipse will begin with this penumbral stage, when the Earth moves between the Moon and the Sun, and our planet’s shadow first falls across the lunar disk.

As the Earth moves over the Moon, the darker inner part of its shadow, the umbra, begins to fall on the lunar disk. This is followed by the maximum eclipse, when the Earth’s umbra covers a large part of the Moon.

The partial eclipse ends when the moon leaves the umbra, returns to the penumbra and a second stage of penumbral eclipse occurs. Finally, the Moon exits penumbra, also signaling the end of the lunar eclipse.

How long will it last?

From start to finish, the eclipse will last 285 minutes. And the Moon will be in Earth’s dark shadow (for the partial eclipse) for only 78 minutes.

In a lunar eclipse, the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon. So, if the Moon passes through the Earth’s dark central shadow, the umbra, a partial or total lunar eclipse occurs. On the other hand, if the Moon only passes through the outer part of the shadow (the penumbra), a subtle penumbral eclipse occurs.