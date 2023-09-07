What time and where to watch Peru vs. Paraguay LIVE, ONLINE and FREE? The first date of the Conmebol Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup begins this Thursday, September 7 and will be played at the Antonio Aranda Encina Stadium. Therefore, check which TV and streaming channels are broadcasting LIVE for the USA and the schedule by state.

The peruvian national team starts the tournament with the disappointment of not reaching Qatar 2022 due to the defeat against Australia. Today, with a new coach, La Blanquirroja is looking to qualify. However, local media have confirmed that the team has 8 injured players and Juan Reynoso will go for veterans in the first round.

On the local side, the last qualifying match was precisely against Peru, team that defeated them last year in Lima. In this new stage, with Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who remains as coach in the project started in 2021, they are looking to reach the World Cup in North America.

On the next round, Peru will host Brazil in Lima, while Paraguay will have to visit Maturín to face Venezuela.

Peru vs Paraguay facts

MATCH Peru vs Paraguay DATE Thursday, September 7th 2023 STADIUM Antonio Aranda Stadium, Ciudad del Este, Paraguay TOURNAMENT Conmebol Qualifiers World Cup 2026 PPV Fanatiz STREAMING Fubo TV USA SCHEDULE 6:30 p. m. ET | 5:30 p. m. CT | 4:30 p. m. MT | 3:30 p. m. PT

Peru vs Paraguay: USA schedule

Because the United States has four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), Peru vs Paraguay will have different times per city.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Paraguay in Florida?

Starting at 6:30 p. m. ET, viewers in Florida can watch on Fanatiz and Fubo TV.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Paraguay in Nueva York?

Starting at 6:30 p. m. ET, viewers in New York can watch on Fanatiz and Fubo TV.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Paraguay in Texas?

Starting at 5:30 p. m. CT, viewers in Texas can watch on Fanatiz and Fubo TV.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Paraguay in Arizona?

Starting at 4:30 p. m. MT, viewers in Arizona can watch on Fanatiz and Fubo TV.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Paraguay in California?

Starting at 3:30 p. m. PT, viewers in California can watch on Fanatiz and Fubo TV.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Paraguay from Washington DC?

Starting at 3:30 p. m. PT, viewers in Washington can watch on Fanatiz and Fubo TV.

Peru vs Paraguay: possible starting lineups

Paraguay’s national team: Santiago Rojas; Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena, Blas Riveros; Miguel Almirón, Mathías Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Ramón Sosa; Alejandro Romero Gamarra y Gabriel Ávalos. Coach: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Santiago Rojas; Robert Rojas, Gustavo Gómez, Fabián Balbuena, Blas Riveros; Miguel Almirón, Mathías Villasanti, Andrés Cubas, Ramón Sosa; Alejandro Romero Gamarra y Gabriel Ávalos. Guillermo Barros Schelotto. Peru’s national team: Pedro Gallese; Luis Advíncula, Miguel Araujo, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Christofer Gonzáles, André Carrillo; Andy Polo y Paolo Guerrero. Coach: Juan Reynoso.

