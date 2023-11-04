Daylight Saving Time (DST) comes to an end in the early hours of Sunday, November 5 in most states in the United States such as Florida, Texas, California, Washington, New York, among others. For this reason, citizens must set their watches one hour earlier to start Standard Time (EST). In this article we explain when you should do it, what its origin is and more.

What is Daylight Saving Time?

Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the practice of moving clocks forward one hour on the first Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November, which marks the beginning of Standard Time (EST) in the United States.

Daylight Saving Time is based on Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), which is 4 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

Winter time is based on Eastern Standard Time (EST), which is 5 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).

How many times does the time change in the United States?

In the United States, the time change occurs twice a year, in March and November. In March, clocks are moved forward one hour to begin daylight saving time. In November, clocks are turned back one hour to end daylight saving time.

When does Daylight Saving Time end in the United States in 2023?

Daylight Saving Time in the United States ends on the first Sunday in November 2023. This year, the time change will be on Sunday, November 5 at 2:00 a.m. This will set the clocks back one hour, meaning it will read 1:00 a.m. again .

Why does the time change in the United States on November 5?

The time change in November is done to make the most of natural sunlight. During winter, the days are shorter and the nights longer. The time change to winter standard time means there will be less sunlight in the afternoon.

The time change also has some economic benefits, such as reducing energy consumption. During Daylight Saving Time, people tend to be more active outdoors, which means they use less electricity in their homes.

However, time change can also cause some problems, such as sleep disorders and traffic accidents. Some people have trouble adjusting to the time change, which can lead to fatigue, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. The time change can also increase the risk of traffic accidents, as people are not used to driving with less sunlight.

What is the origin of Daylight Saving Time?

The origin of Daylight Saving Time dates back to the 18th century, when Benjamin Franklin proposed moving clocks forward one hour in the summer to save candles. However, the idea was not implemented until the 20th century, during the First World War.

In 1916, Germany was the first country to adopt Daylight Saving Time as an energy-saving measure. Other European countries followed suit, and in 1918, the United States also adopted Daylight Saving Time.

After the war, Daylight Saving Time became common practice in many countries. In the United States, Daylight Saving Time has been used continuously since 1918, except during World War II and the Vietnam War.

What happens if Daylight Saving Time is eliminated in the United States?

If time change is eliminated in the United States, Eastern Standard Time (EST) would become the country’s official time throughout the year. This would mean that the days would be darker in the afternoon during the summer and brighter in the afternoon during the winter.

In recent years, there has been a growing movement to eliminate time change in the United States. In 2023, the House of Representatives passed a bill that would eliminate daylight saving time. However, the bill must still be approved by the Senate.

Which states are trying to end Daylight Saving Time?

Alabama

Colorado

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Minnesota

Mississippi

Montana

Ohio

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Washington

Wyoming

Which states don’t change their clocks to Daylight Saving Time?

The list of states that will not change their clocks on November 5 includes:

Hawaii

Arizona

Territories of American Samoa

guam

Northern Mariana Islands

Puerto Rico

US Virgin Islands