The 2024 GRAMMYs is just around the corner. Get ready for unforgettable performances, emotional wins, and the hottest trends in Music’s Biggest Night from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Watch it live this Sunday, February 4th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and live and on demand on Paramount+! Find out at what time will be broadcasted in your country.

What’s new on the 66th GRAMMY Awards? Three brand-new categories will debut this year: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Pop Dance Recording. The winners will be the first-ever recipients of these awards, so make sure you tune in to watch who will make GRAMMY history.

SZA, Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo are contenders in the best song, recording and album of the year categories. The only male artist whose name also appears in these three categories is Jon Batiste.

When and Where Are the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Date: Sunday, February 4th 2024

Sunday, February 4th 2024 Time: 8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT

8-11:30 p.m. ET/5-8:30 p.m. PT Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles TV: CBS Television Network

CBS Television Network Streaming: Paramount+ (live & on-demand), live.GRAMMY.com (highlights)

How Can I Watch the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Witness Music’s Biggest Night live via CBS Television Network and Paramount+ streaming this Sunday, Feb. 4. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers will enjoy a live stream with your local CBS affiliate feed, plus on-demand viewing in the US. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will watch i on-demand starting February 5th (US only), but no live stream access.

What is the 2024 Grammy Awards Start Time?

What time is the GRAMMYs on February 4th? The officials have released the 2024 GRAMMY Awards time. It will start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Check this chart to watch it outside the US, specifically in South America, Center America, The Caribbean, North America and Europe:

COUNTRY START TIME United States (ET) 8:00 pm United States (CT) 7:00 pm United States (MT) 6:00 pm United States (PT) 5:00 pm Mexico 7:00 pm Costa Rica 7:00 pm Honduras 7:00 pm El Salvador 7:00 pm Nicaragua 7:00 pm Guatemala 7:00 pm Peru 8:00 pm Cuba 8:00 pm Colombia 8:00 pm Ecuador 8:00 pm Panama 8:00 pm Venezuela 9:00 pm Bolivia 9:00 pm Dominican Republic 9:00 pm Puerto Rico 9:00 pm Canada 9:00 pm Argentina 10:00 pm Brasil 10:00 pm Chile 10:00 pm Uruguay 10:00 pm Paraguay 10:00 pm United Kingdom 3:00 am February, Monday 5th Portugal 3:00 am February, Monday 5th Netherlands 4:00 am February, Monday 5th Germany 4:00 am February, Monday 5th Spain 4:00 am February, Monday 5th Italy 4:00 am February, Monday 5th France 4:00 am February, Monday 5th

Don't miss the 2024 GRAMMY Awards! Music's Biggest Night returns Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. | Video by youtube.com/@RecordingAcademys