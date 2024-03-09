The USWNT and Brazil will have their last test in the final of the W 2024 Gold Cup to determine who will be the champion of the competition in San Diego, California (Photo: Depor/Composition).
The USWNT and Brazil will have their last test in the final of the W 2024 Gold Cup to determine who will be the champion of the competition in San Diego, California (Photo: Depor/Composition).

The USWNT and Brazil will be the protagonists of a sizzling final at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, in a match where both sides will fight until the last minute to see who ends up lifting the 2024 Women’s Gold Cup trophy. While the South Americans qualified for the final round of the tournament with ease, defeating Mexico 3-0, the U.S. National Team had to work hard to eliminate Canada.

What time start The USWNT and Brazil from USA?

TIME ZONECITIES IN THE UNITED STATES
ET: 7:20 pm.West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut.
CT: 6:20 pm.Wisconsin, Texas (Majority of states), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama.
MT: 5:20 pm.Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona.
PT: 4:20 pm.Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California.
