The third day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will kick off with a match not to be missed: Colombia vs. Uruguay live from the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla. This match will take place on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 1:30 p.m. PT. Find out here how to watch this exciting game in the US.

Colombia’s national team return home aiming to get back to winning ways after a goalless draw with Chile last time out. Nestor Lorenzo’s side are third in the standings behind Argentina and Brazil on four points, thanks to their earlier win over Venezuela. Uruguay, meanwhile, will be looking to bounce back from an away defeat to Ecuador. Marcelo Bielsa’s side won their opener against Chile, but will be hoping for another win to return home in high spirits.

Probable alignments: Colombia vs. Uruguay

Camilo Vargas; Santiago Arias, Carlos Cuesta, Davinson Sánchez, Deiver Machado; Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal (James Rodríguez); Jhon Arias, Luis Díaz y Rafael Santos Borré. DT: Néstor Lorenzo. (TBD) Uruguay: Sergio Rochet; Nahitan Nández, Ronald Araújo, Mathías Araújo, Joaquín Piquerez; Manuel Ugarte, Federico Valverde, Nicolás de la Cruz; Facundo Pellistri, Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Agustín Canobbio) y Darwin Núñez. DT: Marcelo Bielsa. (TBD)

Colombia vs. Uruguay: USA schedule

With the United States having four time zones (ET, PT, CT, MT and AT), Colombia vs. Uruguay will have different times per city.

TIME US CITIES 4:30 p.m. ET (UTC-5) West Virginia, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware and Connecticut 3:30 p.m. CT (UTC-4) Wisconsin, Texas (Most of the state), Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas and Alabama 2:30 p.m. MT (UTC- 7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso and Hudspeth), South Dakota (MST), Oregon (MST), North Dakota (MST), New Mexico, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado and Arizona 1:30 p.m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregon (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) and California 5:30 p.m. AT (UTC-4) U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico (San Juan)

How to watch Colombia vs Uruguay in the US?

The game to be played between Colombia and Uruguay on Matchday 3 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcast in the US on Fanatiz (PPV).

How to watch Fanatiz in US?

Fanatiz is a Pay Per View (PPV) service in the United States that costs $29.99 to play one game from your favorite team, $49.99 for two games from the same team, and $99.99 for the package with all the platform’s content.

FANATIZ PRICE 1 game $29.99 2 games $49.99 Complete package $99.99

Available on the following devices:

Roku

Amazon FireTV

Apple TV

Chromecast

PC

Mac

iPhone

Android

Android TV

What time and where to watch Colombia vs Uruguay in Florida?

Starting at 4:30 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Colombia vs Uruguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs Uruguay in New York?

Starting at 4:30 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of New York will be able to watch the Colombia vs Uruguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs Uruguay in Texas?

Starting at 3:30 p. m. CT, the latin citizens of the state of Texas will be able to watch the Colombia vs Uruguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Colombia vs Uruguay in California?

Starting at 1:30 p. m. PT, the latin citizens of the state of California will be able to watch the Colombia vs Uruguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz from the cities like Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.