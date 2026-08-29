The Miss Mexico 2026 grand finale will take place today, Saturday, August 29, in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, where 32 contestants will take the stage with the dream of claiming the coveted crown. Each candidate will look to stand out with her talent, elegance, and confidence during a highly anticipated night expected to be filled with emotion.

The crown at stake was previously held by Fatima Bosch, the current Miss Universe, who will have the honor of passing the title to her successor. Mexico’s new queen will then take on the challenge of representing the country at Miss Universe 2026, which will be held in Puerto Rico.

LOS CABOS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MÉXICO, (29-08-2026).- México ya conoce a su representante para Miss Universo 2026, que se celebrará en Puerto Rico. Revisa quién ganó el certamen Miss México 2026. FOTO: Imganen creada por la IA de Gemini.

What time does Miss Mexico 2026 start?

Although the organization has not yet announced the official start time for the Miss Mexico 2026 grand finale, ticket sales indicate that the event is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. local time.

Eastern Time (ET): 9:00 p. m.

Central Time (CT): 8:00 p. m.

Mountain Time (MT): 7:00 p. m.

Pacific Time (PT): 6:00 p. m.

Where can you watch Miss Mexico 2026 live and online?

The Miss Mexico 2026 grand finale can be watched LIVE on the official Miss Universe Mexico YouTube channel (@OFFICIALMISSUNIVERSE). The broadcast will allow viewers to enjoy the coronation ceremony and find out live who will become Mexico’s new representative.