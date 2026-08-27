A striking “Blood Moon” will light up the night sky across much of the United States on Thursday night, August 27, into early Friday, August 28, 2026. For Hispanic families in the U.S., this is an easy-to-watch sky event: no telescope, special glasses, or ticket is needed—just a clear view of the Moon and a quick check of your local time. Find out when to see it and the best viewing times across the U.S.

A world map showing where the eclipse is visible at different phases. Contours mark the boundary around the part of Earth where each phase is visible. The start of the partial phase, for example, is visible everywhere within the orange contour. The map is centered on 63°8'W, the sublunar point at greatest eclipse (the longitude where the Moon is highest in the sky). The eclipse can't be seen in the gray areas outside the contours. | Photo by svs.gsfc.nasa.gov

What is a “Blood Moon”?

A “Blood Moon” is the popular name for a lunar eclipse in which the Moon can take on reddish, copper, or orange tones. It happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full Moon, casting its shadow across the lunar surface.

During the August 2026 event, the Moon will not be completely covered by Earth’s darkest shadow, known as the umbra. Instead, it will be a deep partial lunar eclipse, with about 96.3% of the Moon’s disk inside the umbra at the peak. That is enough coverage for much of the Moon to appear dark red or rust-colored, especially under clear skies.

When is the “Blood Moon”?

The August 2026 lunar eclipse takes place overnight from Thursday, August 27, to Friday, August 28 in the United States. Although it is often listed as the August 28 eclipse in international schedules, viewers in most U.S. time zones will see its main stages on the night of August 27.svs.gsfc.nasa+1

The eclipse’s visible partial phase—when Earth’s central shadow starts covering the Moon—begins at 10:33 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 27. Maximum eclipse arrives at 12:12 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 28, when nearly 96% of the lunar disk will be in Earth’s umbra.

“Blood Moon” Best Viewing Times in the U.S.

The best time to look up is around the maximum eclipse, when the largest portion of the Moon will be shadowed and the reddish color may be more noticeable. Times below reflect daylight-saving time in the continental United States.

U.S. time zone Partial eclipse begins Maximum eclipse Eastern Time (New York, Miami, Orlando) 10:33 p.m., Aug. 27 12:12 a.m., Aug. 28 Central Time (Chicago, Houston, Dallas) 9:33 p.m., Aug. 27 11:12 p.m., Aug. 27 Mountain Time (Denver, Phoenix) 8:33 p.m., Aug. 27 10:12 p.m., Aug. 27 Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Las Vegas, San Francisco) 7:33 p.m., Aug. 27 9:12 p.m., Aug. 27

For the best experience, plan to be outside 15 to 30 minutes before the peak in your city. The Moon will be visible during the evening in the western U.S. and close to or just after midnight for viewers along the East Coast.

Where will the “Blood Moon” be visible?

The August 2026 lunar eclipse will be visible across all of North America, with the Americas especially well positioned for the event. NASA says the deep partial eclipse will be visible from the Americas, except Alaska and northwestern Canada at the moment of maximum eclipse.

Viewers in much of the central and eastern U.S.—including New York, Miami, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas—should be able to see the full eclipse sequence if skies are clear. In western cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Seattle, the Moon may rise after the eclipse has already started, but the maximum phase should still be visible.

Alaska, Hawaii, northwestern Canada, and locations farther into the Pacific may have a more limited view, depending on Moonrise and local conditions.

How to watch the “Blood Moon”

You do not need eclipse glasses to watch a lunar eclipse. Unlike a solar eclipse, it is safe to look directly at the Moon with your eyes throughout the event.

Find an open view

Choose a location with an unobstructed view toward the eastern horizon, especially if you live in the western U.S. and plan to watch near Moonrise. A park, rooftop, backyard, or open street can work well.

Check the weather

Cloud cover is the biggest obstacle. The eclipse will still happen even if it is cloudy where you are, but you may not be able to see it directly. Western U.S. states have, on average, better late-summer odds of clear skies, although local forecasts are what matter most on eclipse night.

Use binoculars if you have them

Binoculars or a telescope are optional, not required. They can make the shadow edge and the Moon’s reddish coloring easier to see, but the eclipse will be visible without equipment.

Watch online if clouds get in the way

If local weather blocks your view, Timeanddate plans a live stream of the August 27–28 partial lunar eclipse. Check its official eclipse live page close to the event for the final broadcast details.

The Moon moves right to left through Earth's penumbra and umbra shadows. At various times, a copy of the Moon is left behind along with its associated UTC time, and this forms a lunar eclipse diagram showing different stages of the eclipse. | Photo by svs.gsfc.nasa.gov

FAQ: Blood Moon 2026

Is the August 2026 “Blood Moon” a total lunar eclipse?

No. It is a deep partial lunar eclipse, not a total lunar eclipse. At maximum, about 96.3% of the Moon will enter Earth’s umbra, leaving only a thin section exposed to direct sunlight.

Why does the Moon turn red during a lunar eclipse?

Earth’s atmosphere scatters and filters sunlight. The redder wavelengths bend into Earth’s shadow and reach the Moon, which can give the eclipsed portion its red, orange, or copper appearance.

What time is the Blood Moon in Miami and New York?

In Miami and New York, the partial eclipse begins at about 10:33 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 27. Peak viewing is around 12:12 a.m. EDT on Friday, August 28.

What time is the Blood Moon in Houston and Chicago?

For Houston and Chicago, the partial eclipse starts at approximately 9:33 p.m. CDT on Thursday, August 27. The maximum phase is expected at 11:12 p.m. CDT.

What time is the Blood Moon in Los Angeles?

In Los Angeles, the eclipse reaches its maximum at about 9:12 p.m. PDT on Thursday, August 27. Because the Moon rises during the event in portions of the western U.S., viewers may miss some of the earliest stages, but the peak should be visible.

Do I need special glasses to see the Blood Moon?

No. Lunar eclipses are safe to watch without eclipse glasses. You can look at the Moon directly, and binoculars or a telescope are optional.