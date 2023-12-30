If you are one of those people who like to shop on January 1 as part of a good omen and want to know if the different establishments will be open, today is your lucky day because your friends at Depor share with you the opening hours of supermarkets, pharmacies, among other stores for this New Year.

Also, remember that for these dates, the opening, and closing time of several establishments may change, as well as it is possible that they will not open their doors.

Supermarkets that will be open on New Year’s Day

Walmart: through its social networks, the supermarket chain Walmart announced that on January 1 it will be open on a regular basis.

through its social networks, the supermarket chain Walmart announced that on January 1 it will be open on a regular basis. Wegmans: locations will be open at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m.

locations will be open at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. Whole Foods: Many Whole Foods locations will be open, but hours may vary by location.

Many Whole Foods locations will be open, but hours may vary by location. Target: all locations will be open during normal hours.

Pharmacies open on New Year

CVS: most stores will be open during normal hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours.

most stores will be open during normal hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Walgreens: most stores will be open during regular hours, depending on location.

Retail stores open on New Year

Ikea: Stores will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stores will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Marshalls: Most locations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most locations will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. TJ Maxx: Most stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most stores will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Macy’s: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours may vary by location.

Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but hours may vary by location. HomeGoods: Most locations will be open from 9:30 am to 6 pm.

Most locations will be open from 9:30 am to 6 pm. The Home Depot: Stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stores that will close on New Year’s Day

USPS will be closed on Monday, January 1st in observance of New Year’s Day. Mail will not be picked up or delivered on these days.

FedEx: Ground and express services are closed on January 1st.

Ground and express services are closed on January 1st. ALDI Costco will be closed on January 1.

Costco will close on January 1.

Banks: Bank teller windows will be closed.

Bank teller windows will be closed. Sam’s will be closed on January 1.