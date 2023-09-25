Noelia Voigt has been crowned Miss Utah United States on July 8, 2023 and will represent Utah in the Miss United States pageant. | Photo credit: pageantupdate.info
Meet the Miss USA 2023 Top 10 favorites: beauty, talent, and charisma
Meet the Miss USA 2023 Top 10 favorites: beauty, talent, and charisma

is a few days away from crowning its new titleholder who will compete at Miss Universe 2023. Last year, R’Bonney Gabriel managed to win Miss Universe only a few weeks after being crowned Miss USA so the pressure is on for this year’s delegates. Today we’re going to be presenting the Top 10 favorites for this year’s competition who will crown the most beautiful woman in the United States.

Having a reigning Miss Universe seems to have ignited the pageant girls in the country since Miss USA 2023 has delivered top tier calibre of candidates. Do you think Miss USA 2023 can manage to pull a back to back and win Miss Universe again this year? We will find out this Friday, September 29th (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT – delayed PT, check local listings). In the meantime, let’s continue with this prediction and meet the contestants.

FAQs Miss USA 2023

  • When is the Miss USA 2023 pageant and at what time? The pageand will be this Friday, September 29 at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 6 p.m. MT | 5 p.m. PT
  • Where will the Miss USA 2023 be televised? The CW Newtork will be the exclusive home of the pageant as it returns to broadcast television live from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.
  • Who is the current Miss USA? Morgan Romano is the current titleholder of the Miss USA. Previously crowned Miss North Carolina USA 2022, she placed first runner-up in Miss USA and took over the title after her the original winner R’Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss World 2022.

Who will be crowned Miss USA 2023?

This is the Top 10 favorites to become the new Miss USA 2023 (in alphabetical order):

Miss USA 2023 candidateFull name
Miss CaliforniaTianna Clark
Miss District of ColumbiaCassie Baloue
Miss FloridaCaroline Dixon
Miss HawaiiSavannah Gankiewicz
Miss LouisianaSylvia Masters
Miss NebraskaMimi Wood
Miss New YorkRachelle Di Stasio
Miss North CarolinaJordyn McKey
Miss TexasLluvia Alzate
Miss UtahNoelia Voigt

Honorable mentions:

  • Miss Alabama - Sophie Burzynski
  • Miss Indiana - Haley Begay
  • Miss Iowa - Lynn Keller
  • Miss Kentucky - Madalyne Kinett
  • Miss Maine - Juliana Morehouse
  • Miss Maryland - Savena Mushinge
  • Miss Michigan - Alexis Fagan
  • Miss Minnesota - Sarah Anderson
  • Miss Nevada - Josie Stephens
  • Miss Rhode Island - Mary Malloy
  • Miss Tennessee - Regan Ringler
  • Miss Virgina - Ashley Williams
  • Miss Wisconsin - Alexis Loomans
