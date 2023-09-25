Miss USA 2023 is a few days away from crowning its new titleholder who will compete at Miss Universe 2023. Last year, R’Bonney Gabriel managed to win Miss Universe only a few weeks after being crowned Miss USA so the pressure is on for this year’s delegates. Today we’re going to be presenting the Top 10 favorites for this year’s competition who will crown the most beautiful woman in the United States.

Having a reigning Miss Universe seems to have ignited the pageant girls in the country since Miss USA 2023 has delivered top tier calibre of candidates. Do you think Miss USA 2023 can manage to pull a back to back and win Miss Universe again this year? We will find out this Friday, September 29th (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT – delayed PT, check local listings). In the meantime, let’s continue with this prediction and meet the contestants.

FAQs Miss USA 2023

Where will the Miss USA 2023 be televised? The CW Newtork will be the exclusive home of the pageant as it returns to broadcast television live from the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada.

Who is the current Miss USA? Morgan Romano is the current titleholder of the Miss USA. Previously crowned Miss North Carolina USA 2022, she placed first runner-up in Miss USA and took over the title after her the original winner R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned Miss World 2022.

Who will be crowned Miss USA 2023?

This is the Top 10 favorites to become the new Miss USA 2023 (in alphabetical order):

Miss USA 2023 candidate Full name Miss California Tianna Clark Miss District of Columbia Cassie Baloue Miss Florida Caroline Dixon Miss Hawaii Savannah Gankiewicz Miss Louisiana Sylvia Masters Miss Nebraska Mimi Wood Miss New York Rachelle Di Stasio Miss North Carolina Jordyn McKey Miss Texas Lluvia Alzate Miss Utah Noelia Voigt

Honorable mentions:

Miss Alabama - Sophie Burzynski

Miss Indiana - Haley Begay

Miss Iowa - Lynn Keller

Miss Kentucky - Madalyne Kinett

Miss Maine - Juliana Morehouse

Miss Maryland - Savena Mushinge

Miss Michigan - Alexis Fagan

Miss Minnesota - Sarah Anderson

Miss Nevada - Josie Stephens

Miss Rhode Island - Mary Malloy

Miss Tennessee - Regan Ringler

Miss Virgina - Ashley Williams

Miss Wisconsin - Alexis Loomans