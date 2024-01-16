Special coverage of the winter storm in the United States continues this Tuesday, January 16 in different states . Once again, winter weather headlines dominate much of the weather information across the lower 48 states, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service. Another day of record cold temperatures can be expected across much of the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and Midwest today, Jan. 16, with wind chill below -30 extending into the central Mississippi Valley.

Another day of snowstorms, warnings and freezing temperatures is expected for communities in the lower 48 states, the NWA said earlier today. Winter precipitation along the East and West coasts coincides with “frigid Arctic air” over central and southern parts of the country, it said. Potentially record cold temperatures are expected in the Rocky Mountains, Great Plains and Midwest today.

Latest report from the National Weather Service today, Jan. 16

Latest updates on the winter storm in USA

[Update 11:00 am] A winter storm warning is in effect for parts of Maryland, Washington, DC and northeastern Virginia until 10 a.m. ET today. More than 1 inch of snow fell yesterday in Baltimore and Washington, the heaviest snowfall in the two cities in two years.

Winter Storm Warning to 10 am Tue for Garrett Co, MD, from western Grant Co to Highland Co, as well as Blue Ridge, northeast VA, DC, central and northeast MD. Snow tapers this morning, but joined by sleet or freezing rain. Winter Weather Advisory until 10 am Tue in other areas. pic.twitter.com/NqVUPjhWqu — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 16, 2024

What Should You Do Before a Winter Storm?

Stay warm indoors to prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

Before the winter season begins, make sure you can heat your home safely. Prepare your home to keep out the cold with insulation, caulking, and weather stripping.

Consider using an indoor thermometer or thermostat to monitor the temperature inside.

Plan to check on loved ones and neighbors to make sure they are staying warm. This is especially important for older adults and babies.

Drink plenty of warm fluids but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Avoid travel if you can.

If you must go outside, plan to dress properly. Keep your nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes covered in warm, dry clothing. These areas are the first to be at risk for frostbite.

Wear layers of loose clothing, a coat, hat, mittens, and water-resistant boots. Use a scarf to cover your face and mouth. Know where you will go if your home becomes too cold. You could go to a friend’s house, a public library, or a warming center.

What Should You Do During a Winter Storm?

Use care with space heaters and fireplaces to prevent fires. Keep anything that could catch fire at least 3 feet (1 meter) from the heat!

Avoid using candles because of the fire risk. Use battery-powered lights and flashlights instead.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Carbon monoxide poisoning is common during power outages when people use other means to heat and cook. You can prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Only use generators, grills, and camp stoves outdoors and away from windows. Carbon monoxide kills. If you start to feel sick, dizzy, or weak, get to fresh air right away – do not delay. To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning and home fires, never heat your home with a cooking oven or stove.