This Tuesday, March 5 , social network users began posting on social networks such as X (formerly Twitter), that they were having problems logging into their Facebook accounts, while those who had already logged in before had logged out of the accounts without them having closed them.

Meta is experiencing problems with two of its most popular platforms: Facebook and Instagram, which are experiencing failures around the world. While in the first case, the app closed accounts suddenly and does not allow users to log in again, Instagram is asking for configuration data as if you were opening a new account.

On Facebook specifically, a "The password you entered is incorrect. Have you forgotten your password?" message appeared, which is why many believed they had been hacked.

Facebook session expired worldwide

The Downdetector platform already has several reports that also include the messaging service Facebook Messenger, and the failures are registered in Mexico, part of Latin America and the United States.

The last time that more than one of Meta’s platforms went down was in 2023, but it was only a minimal drop compared to the one suffered by the company on October 4, 2022, where Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp ‘shut down’ for several hours.

On that occasion the company said that the failure was internal and that someone had accidentally sent a signal to a routing system that made it impossible to connect the company’s servers.

Other users point out that the same thing happened with the Instagram platform, also owned by Meta; the screens display the legend “Unable to update Feed”. The Downdetector portal indicates that according to reports, 95% of users have problems logging in, 3% in loading, and 2% in the use of the application.

How many active users do Facebook and Instagram have?

By 2023 Facebook was still the most used social network in the world, estimated to have 2.96 billion, according to data provided by DataReportal. By January 2024, Facebook had about 3.05 billion active users in a month.

According to Statista data, Instagram had about 1.336 billion monthly active users in 2023.

What does Meta have to say about the fall of Facebook and WhatsApp?

Andy Stone, Meta spokesperson, spoke out via his X account and announced that, “We are aware that people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

