¡Pokémon a todo dar! Twitch emitirá todos los capítulos y películas del anime este 27 de agosto

Podrás ver los 932 episodios divididos en las 19 temporadas de Pokémon. Twitch anunció la transmisión de toda la saga en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.

¿Listo para ver una súper maratón de Pokémon? La plataforma de stream Twitch ha anunciado en Twitter que emitirá todas las temporadas y películas de Pokémon publicadas hasta la fecha.

Los fanáticos de Pokémon podrán disfrutar de esta maratón de 932 episodios divididos en las 19 temporadas emitidas en estos últimos 20 años y las 16 películas estrenadas. Los únicos episodios que no serán emitidos son los que fueron censurados en Estados Unidos.

A partir del próximo lunes 27 de agosto, a las 12:00h de Perú podrás visualizar la maratón más larga hasta la fecha. Son casi dos semanas de maratón ininterrumpida.

Temporadas del anime

- Pokémon: Indigo League
- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands
- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys
- Pokémon: Johto League Champions
- Pokémon: Master Quest
- Pokémon: Advanced
- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge
- Pokémon: Advanced Battle
- Pokémon: Battle Frontier
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors
- Pokémon: Black & White
- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies
- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond
- Pokémon the Series: XY
- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
- Pokémon the Series: XYZ

Películas

- Pokémon: The First Movie
- Pokémon: The Movie 2000
- Pokémon 3: The Movie
- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea
- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
- Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions
- Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom
- Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice
- Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel

