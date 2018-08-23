¿Listo para ver una súper maratón de Pokémon? La plataforma de stream Twitch ha anunciado en Twitter que emitirá todas las temporadas y películas de Pokémon publicadas hasta la fecha.
Los fanáticos de Pokémon podrán disfrutar de esta maratón de 932 episodios divididos en las 19 temporadas emitidas en estos últimos 20 años y las 16 películas estrenadas. Los únicos episodios que no serán emitidos son los que fueron censurados en Estados Unidos.
A partir del próximo lunes 27 de agosto, a las 12:00h de Perú podrás visualizar la maratón más larga hasta la fecha. Son casi dos semanas de maratón ininterrumpida.
"Gotta Catch 'Em All!" they said. So we did.— Twitch (@Twitch) 23 de agosto de 2018
19 seasons & 16 movie parties worth of 'em.
The Twitch Pokémon Marathon starts August 27 at 10AM PT: https://t.co/6znI1sAHIWpic.twitter.com/g48mwzi5dZ
Temporadas del anime
- Pokémon: Indigo League
- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands
- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys
- Pokémon: Johto League Champions
- Pokémon: Master Quest
- Pokémon: Advanced
- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge
- Pokémon: Advanced Battle
- Pokémon: Battle Frontier
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles
- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors
- Pokémon: Black & White
- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies
- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond
- Pokémon the Series: XY
- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
- Pokémon the Series: XYZ
Películas
- Pokémon: The First Movie
- Pokémon: The Movie 2000
- Pokémon 3: The Movie
- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea
- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
- Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions
- Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom
- Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice
- Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened
- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel
