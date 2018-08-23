¿Listo para ver una súper maratón de Pokémon? La plataforma de stream Twitch ha anunciado en Twitter que emitirá todas las temporadas y películas de Pokémon publicadas hasta la fecha.



Los fanáticos de Pokémon podrán disfrutar de esta maratón de 932 episodios divididos en las 19 temporadas emitidas en estos últimos 20 años y las 16 películas estrenadas. Los únicos episodios que no serán emitidos son los que fueron censurados en Estados Unidos.



A partir del próximo lunes 27 de agosto, a las 12:00h de Perú podrás visualizar la maratón más larga hasta la fecha. Son casi dos semanas de maratón ininterrumpida.



"Gotta Catch 'Em All!" they said. So we did.



19 seasons & 16 movie parties worth of 'em.



The Twitch Pokémon Marathon starts August 27 at 10AM PT: https://t.co/6znI1sAHIWpic.twitter.com/g48mwzi5dZ — Twitch (@Twitch) 23 de agosto de 2018

Temporadas del anime

- Pokémon: Indigo League

- Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands

- Pokémon: The Johto Journeys

- Pokémon: Johto League Champions

- Pokémon: Master Quest

- Pokémon: Advanced

- Pokémon: Advanced Challenge

- Pokémon: Advanced Battle

- Pokémon: Battle Frontier

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles

- Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors

- Pokémon: Black & White

- Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies

- Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond

- Pokémon the Series: XY

- Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest

- Pokémon the Series: XYZ



Películas

- Pokémon: The First Movie

- Pokémon: The Movie 2000

- Pokémon 3: The Movie

- Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

- Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea

- Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai

- Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

- Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

- Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions

- Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom

- Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice

- Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened

- Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

- Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

- Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel