Resultados
+ -
Sigue a Depor en:
BREAKING

Fútbol peruano

Clubes

Fútbol internacional

Full deportes

Visite también

Demi Lovato renovó su look e impone una nueva tendencia con inusual color de cabello | FOTOS

La popular cantante sigue sorprendiendo a todos con sus publicaciones en redes sociales.

Foto 2 de 10
Demi Lovato regresa a la actuación con “Eurovisin”, producción de Netflix
- / -

Demi Lovato renovó su look e impone una nueva tendencia con el cabello verde. (Foto: @ddlovato)

Demi Lovato regresa a la actuación con “Eurovisin”, producción de Netflix
- / -

Demi Lovato renovó su look e impone una nueva tendencia con el cabello verde. (Foto: @ddlovato)

Demi Lovato regresa a la actuación con “Eurovisin”, producción de Netflix
- / -

Demi Lovato renovó su look e impone una nueva tendencia con el cabello verde. (Foto: @ddlovato)

Demi Lovato
- / -

Demi Lovato renovó su look e impone una nueva tendencia con el cabello verde. (Foto: @ddlovato)

Demi Lovato compartirá su “lado de la historia” en un nuevo disco (Foto: Instagram)
- / -

Demi Lovato renovó su look e impone una nueva tendencia con el cabello verde. (Foto: @ddlovato)

Redacción Depor

Más sobre:

instagram,

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato sigue sorprendiendo al mundo con sus publicaciones en redes sociales. Luego de enviar un potente mensaje de amor propio con una fotografía de ella en la playa, la cantante ha presentado su renovado look.

A través de sus stories en Instagram, la intérprete de “Heart attack” y “Sorry not sorry” compartió una fotografía suya revelando que se cortó el cabello. Además, se pintó las puntas de verde fosforescente.

“En caso de que alguno se haya olvidado, ¡Sí! Mi cabello ahora es verde”, escribió Demi Lovato como mensaje sobre la instantánea.

Demi Lovato

Este es el nuevo look de la cantante Demi Lovato. (Foto: Captura)

Este es el nuevo look de la cantante Demi Lovato. (Foto: Captura)

Este es el nuevo look de la cantante Demi Lovato. (Foto: Captura)

Recordemos que hace algunos días, Demi compartió una fotografía suya en bikini, donde se evidencia su celulitis en las piernas; hecho que ella ha resaltado orgullosa con una poderosa publicación.

“…aquí estoy yo, sin vergüenza, sin miedo y orgullosa de poseer un cuerpo que ha luchado tanto y continuará asombrándome cuando algún día dé a luz", finalizó.

Cabe señalar que Demi Lovato regresó hace un tiempo a las redes sociales, después de una lucha prolongada contra la bulimia, trastorno que afrontó con terapias y tratamientos por muchos años.

Leer comentarios

Cargando siguiente contenido