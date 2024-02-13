Valentine’s Day is the day when couples around the world celebrate love. Many people organize a romantic dinner, give flowers, stuffed animals and chocolates, you know, the traditional. Other couples decide to give each other other other details, just as romantic as the previous ones. Although there are also some who prefer to go out of the routine and, without leaving love aside, decide to spend it in a fun way; like sending each other quotes and funny phrases, for example. Puns that make you fall in love, that’s what we want to tell you. If you are part of this last group, then you are in the right place.

It doesn’t matter if you’re single or if you’ve just started a new relationship or have been married to your partner for years, it’s always a good idea to send a heartfelt or funny message to a loved one. (Even a Valentine’s Day meme can suffice).

Luckily, these Valentine’s Day puns and jokes are sure to warm their heart and make them laugh. Take note and share the ones you enjoy the most!

Funny puns to make your partner smile on Valentine’s Day

You are o-fish-ally my favorite person.

You are purr-fect for me!

Are you a 90-degree angle? Because this feels just right.

You’re a cutie 3.14.

When I’m with you, my heart is always ready for takeoff.

So mushroom in my heart for you!

You are my sole-mate.

I mustache you a question: Will you be my valentine?

I love you so matcha.

You had me at “aloe.”

Life would succ without you.

Wood you be my valentine?

Aloe you vera much.

Please be vine!

So glad I pricked you.

I love you so moss.

Thistle be the best day ever.

I can’t beleaf you’re my valentine.

I’ll never desert you.

Aloe! Is it me you’re looking for?

I’m water-falling for you.

I’ll always root for you.

You’re my everything bagel.

I love you a latte.

You’re my cup of tea.

I can’t tell you how matcha you mean to me.

I want to espresso my love for you.

You’re ex-straw-ordinary!

I’m bananas for you.

I’m so fawned of you, deer!

I love ewe from the bottom of my heart.

I’m batty for you.

Will you bee mine?

You quack me up, valentine.

I turt-ally love you.

You are the deer-est Valentine of all.

Meow and forever, I love you.

I’m not lion: You’re the love of my life.

You octopi my heart and mind.

You are porcu-fine.

I’m quite fawned of you, my dear.

Don’t play heart to get

I can heart-ly wait to see you.

You’re my tweet-heart.

Your name must be Summer, because you are hot.

If you were a triangle, you’d be acute one.

Are you copper and tellurium? Because you are Cu Te!

You stole my heart and now you’re under cardiac arrest.

My love for you is never in vein.

I soda think you’re cute.

You had me at merlot!

The boba us were meant to be together.

You don’t have to be a locksmith to have the key to my heart.

Olive you so much.

I love ewe.

You don’t miss a beat.

I wear my heart on my sleeve. That’s why I never wear a tank top.

Give me a hug and a quiche.

I only have fries for you.

Brie mine.

You got a pizza my heart.

There’s never enough thyme with you.

How much do a love you? A latte.

Love you so matcha.

I think you’re grate.

You’re simply my jam.

You are one in a melon.

Will you peas be mine?

I a-peach-iate you.

We make a great pear.

Corny though it may be, you are a-maize-ing.

You’re my everything bagel.

All you knead is love.

I carrot-ton about you.

Happy Valentine’s Day, cute-tea!

I have a whole latte love for you.

Let’s canoodle.

You’ve got me tongue-tied.

I love you with all my art.

You’re the highlight of my day!

You’re sew special to me.

I love you sew much!

Wool you be mine, Valentine?

I wool always love yew.

You color my world.

I think you are just write, Valentine.

Words can’t espresso how much I love you.

I love you a whole watt.

I’m hoppy you’re mine.

Pining fir you.

Yoda best, valentine.

You’re one in a chameleon.

You’re just plane awesome!

This may be corny, but you are a-maize-ing.

I could TSA pre-check you out all day long.

I glove you, and I am s’mitten.

Your dress must be made out of wife material.

You sweep me off my feet.

You give my life porpoise.

Went from “cacti” to “cactus.”