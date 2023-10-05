Who will be the most awarded artist in the highly anticipated Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023? Excitement is at its peak for the glamorous event that will be broadcasted live this Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Find out the answer to this question related to the ceremony that will be broadcasted on TV in the US via Telemundo and Peacock on streaming.

The list of finalists for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards -who will be hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera- is led by mexican sensation of the regional mexicana genre Peso Pluma, with an impressive 21 nominations, followed closely by puertorican singer Bad Bunny and mexican band Grupo Frontera, each with 15 nominations, including the coveted Artist of the Year category.

Also, an outstanding group of celebrities led by Paris Hilton, Nadia Ferreira, Rey Mysterio, Maite Perroni, Christopher Von Uckermann, Samadhi Zendejas, among others, will be joining as award presenters and a selection of the most famous names in the latin music industry fine-tune the final details of their live performances that will dazzle all music and entertainment lovers.

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 presenters and performers

Presenters (in alphabetical order) Performers (in alphabetical order) Daniel Arenas Bad Bunny Eslabon Armado Calibre 50 Verónica Bastos Chiquis Rivera Beéle Eddy Lover Giselle Blondet El Alfa Jessica Carrillo Eladio Carrión Christian Chávez Farruko Joaquin Cortés Grupo Frontera DannyLux Justin Quiles Christian De La Campa La Factoría De La Ghetto Los Ángeles Azules Myrka Dellanos Los Sebastianes Kimberly Dos Ramos Manuel Turizo Nadia Ferreira Marc Anthony Julia Gama Marshmello Paris Hilton Myke Towers Ana Jurka Nicki Nicole La Materialista Olga Tañon Penélope Menchaca Pepe Aguilar Rey Mysterio Peso Pluma Peter Nieto Sky Rompiendo Maite Perroni Sofía Reyes Alex Sensation Tini Mar Solís Ximena Sariñana Lourdes Stephen Yandel Christopher Von Uckermann Yng Lvcas Samadhi Zendejas

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 nominees

ARTISTS

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

Artist of the Year, New

Bizarrap

Chino Pacas

Grupo Frontera

Peso Pluma

Yng Lvcas

Tour of the Year

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Grupo Firme

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

Justin Timberlake

Lil Jon

Maître Gims

Marshmello

Sean Paul

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

Grupo Frontera

Karol G

Peso Pluma

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Feid

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía

Shakira

Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Grupo Marca Registrada

Yahritza y Su Esencia

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

DEL

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″

Latin Airplay Label of the Year

Lizos

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Streaming Song of the Year

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year

Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Peso Pluma, Génesis

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

Bad Bunny

Ivan Cornejo

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Becky G

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Rosalía

Yuridia

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Marca Registrada

Maná

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

Del

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Becky G

Enrique Iglesias

Rosalía

Sebastián Yatra

Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Camila

Enanitos Verdes

Maná

Piso 21

Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″

Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Maluma, “Junio”

Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”

Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

Dale Play

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year

Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera

Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy

Piso 21, 777

Selena, Moonchild Mixes

Tini, Cupido

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

Columbia

RCA

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

Elvis Crespo

Luis Figueroa

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Aventura

Gente de Zona

La Sonora Dinamita

Los Ángeles Azules

Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”

Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”

Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”

Rosalía, “Despechá”

Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

Columbia

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WK

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

Discos Fuentes

Sony Music Latin

The Orchard

Universal Music Enterprises

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Carin León

Ivan Cornejo

Junior H

Natanael Cano

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”

Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”

Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”

Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”

Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

Afinarte

Lizos

Remex

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

Eslabon Armado, Desvelado

Fuerza Regida , Pa Que Hablen: I.

Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.

Ivan Cornejo, Dañado

Peso Pluma, Génesis

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

Del

Manzana

Rancho Humilde

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee

Feid

Karol G

Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Cartel de Santa

Mambo Kingz

The Rudeboyz

Wisin & Yandel

Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”

Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”

Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″

Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

Republic

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

Anuel AA, LLNM2

Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN

Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum

Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

Interscope Geffen A&M

Real Hasta La Muerte

Rimas

Sony Music Latin

Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year

Bad Bunny

Edgar Barrera

MAG

Pedro Tovar

Peso Pluma

Publisher of the Year

11ONCE Music, BMI

Double P Publishing, BMI

Prajin Music Publishing, BMI

Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI

Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year

BMG

Kobalt Music

Sony Music Publishing

Universal Music

Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

Edgar Barrera

Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández

Jimmy Humilde

MAG

Ovy On The Drums

Conoce a los finalistas en la categoría artistas de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023 que se llevará a cabo el 5 de octubre de 2023 en el Watsco Center en Coral Gables, Florida. | Crédito: Composición