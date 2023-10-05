The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 will be a night full of surprises! Find out who won the most important awards here. | Photo by billboard.com / Depor
Who will be the most awarded artist in the highly anticipated ? Excitement is at its peak for the glamorous event that will be broadcasted live this Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Find out the answer to this question related to the ceremony that will be broadcasted on TV in the US via Telemundo and Peacock on streaming.

The list of finalists for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards -who will be hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera- is led by mexican sensation of the regional mexicana genre Peso Pluma, with an impressive 21 nominations, followed closely by puertorican singer Bad Bunny and mexican band Grupo Frontera, each with 15 nominations, including the coveted Artist of the Year category.

Also, an outstanding group of celebrities led by Paris Hilton, Nadia Ferreira, Rey Mysterio, Maite Perroni, Christopher Von Uckermann, Samadhi Zendejas, among others, will be joining as award presenters and a selection of the most famous names in the latin music industry fine-tune the final details of their live performances that will dazzle all music and entertainment lovers.

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 presenters and performers

Presenters (in alphabetical order)Performers (in alphabetical order)
Daniel ArenasBad Bunny
Eslabon ArmadoCalibre 50
Verónica BastosChiquis Rivera
BeéleEddy Lover
Giselle BlondetEl Alfa
Jessica CarrilloEladio Carrión
Christian ChávezFarruko
Joaquin CortésGrupo Frontera
DannyLuxJustin Quiles
Christian De La CampaLa Factoría
De La GhettoLos Ángeles Azules
Myrka DellanosLos Sebastianes
Kimberly Dos RamosManuel Turizo
Nadia FerreiraMarc Anthony
Julia GamaMarshmello
Paris HiltonMyke Towers
Ana JurkaNicki Nicole
La MaterialistaOlga Tañon
Penélope MenchacaPepe Aguilar
Rey MysterioPeso Pluma
Peter NietoSky Rompiendo
Maite PerroniSofía Reyes
Alex SensationTini
Mar SolísXimena Sariñana
Lourdes StephenYandel
Christopher Von UckermannYng Lvcas
Samadhi Zendejas

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 nominees

ARTISTS

Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Karol G
  • Peso Pluma

Artist of the Year, New

  • Bizarrap
  • Chino Pacas
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Peso Pluma
  • Yng Lvcas

Tour of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Daddy Yankee
  • Grupo Firme
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Crossover Artist of the Year

  • Justin Timberlake
  • Lil Jon
  • Maître Gims
  • Marshmello
  • Sean Paul

Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Feid
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Karol G
  • Peso Pluma

SONGS CATEGORIES

Global 200 Latin Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″
  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
  • Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year

  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
  • Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
  • Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event

  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
  • Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
  • Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male

  • Bad Bunny
  • Feid
  • Junior H
  • Natanael Cano
  • Peso Pluma

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

  • Becky G
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía
  • Shakira
  • Young Miko

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • Grupo Marca Registrada
  • Yahritza y Su Esencia

Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year

  • DEL
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

Latin Airplay Song of the Year

  • Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
  • Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
  • Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
  • Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
  • Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″

Latin Airplay Label of the Year

  • Lizos
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

Sales Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
  • Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”

Streaming Song of the Year

  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
  • Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
  • Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

ALBUM CATEGORIES

Top Latin Album of the Year

  • Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
  • Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
  • Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
  • Peso Pluma, Génesis
  • Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male

  • Bad Bunny
  • Ivan Cornejo
  • Ozuna
  • Rauw Alejandro
  • Romeo Santos

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

  • Becky G
  • Kali Uchis
  • Karol G
  • Rosalía
  • Yuridia

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Aventura
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Marca Registrada
  • Maná

Top Latin Albums Label of the Year

  • Del
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

LATIN POP CATEGORIES

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

  • Becky G
  • Enrique Iglesias
  • Rosalía
  • Sebastián Yatra
  • Shakira

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Camila
  • Enanitos Verdes
  • Maná
  • Piso 21
  • Reik

Latin Pop Song of the Year

  • Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
  • Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
  • Maluma, “Junio”
  • Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”
  • Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”

Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year

  • Dale Play
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina
  • WK

Latin Pop Album of the Year

  • Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
  • Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy
  • Piso 21, 777
  • Selena, Moonchild Mixes
  • Tini, Cupido

Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year

  • Columbia
  • RCA
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

TROPICAL CATEGORIES

Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo

  • Elvis Crespo
  • Luis Figueroa
  • Marc Anthony
  • Prince Royce
  • Romeo Santos

Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Aventura
  • Gente de Zona
  • La Sonora Dinamita
  • Los Ángeles Azules
  • Monchy & Alexandra

Tropical Song of the Year

  • Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
  • Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”
  • Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”
  • Rosalía, “Despechá”
  • Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”

Tropical Airplay Label of the Year

  • Columbia
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • WK

Tropical Albums Label of the Year

  • Discos Fuentes
  • Sony Music Latin
  • The Orchard
  • Universal Music Enterprises
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment

REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

  • Carin León
  • Ivan Cornejo
  • Junior H
  • Natanael Cano
  • Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Calibre 50
  • Eslabon Armado
  • Fuerza Regida
  • Grupo Frontera
  • La Maquinaria Norteña

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

  • Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”
  • Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
  • Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
  • Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
  • Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”

Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year

  • Afinarte
  • Lizos
  • Remex
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

  • Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
  • Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
  • Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.
  • Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
  • Peso Pluma, Génesis

Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year

  • Del
  • Manzana
  • Rancho Humilde
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment

LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo

  • Bad Bunny
  • Daddy Yankee
  • Feid
  • Karol G
  • Rauw Alejandro

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

  • Cartel de Santa
  • Mambo Kingz
  • The Rudeboyz
  • Wisin & Yandel
  • Zion & Lennox

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year

  • Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
  • Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
  • Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″
  • Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″
  • Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”

Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year

  • Republic
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment
  • Warner Latina

Latin Rhythm Album of the Year

  • Anuel AA, LLNM2
  • Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN
  • Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum
  • Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
  • Rauw Alejandro, Saturno

Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year

  • Interscope Geffen A&M
  • Real Hasta La Muerte
  • Rimas
  • Sony Music Latin
  • Universal Music Latin Entertainment

WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES

Songwriter of the Year

  • Bad Bunny
  • Edgar Barrera
  • MAG
  • Pedro Tovar
  • Peso Pluma

Publisher of the Year

  • 11ONCE Music, BMI
  • Double P Publishing, BMI
  • Prajin Music Publishing, BMI
  • Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
  • Street Mob Publishing, BMI

Publishing Corporation of the Year

  • BMG
  • Kobalt Music
  • Sony Music Publishing
  • Universal Music
  • Warner Chappell Music

Producer of the Year

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
  • Jimmy Humilde
  • MAG
  • Ovy On The Drums
Conoce a los finalistas en la categoría artistas de los Premios Billboard de la Música Latina 2023 que se llevará a cabo el 5 de octubre de 2023 en el Watsco Center en Coral Gables, Florida. | Crédito: Composición
