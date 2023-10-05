Who will be the most awarded artist in the highly anticipated Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023? Excitement is at its peak for the glamorous event that will be broadcasted live this Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 p.m. ET from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Find out the answer to this question related to the ceremony that will be broadcasted on TV in the US via Telemundo and Peacock on streaming.
The list of finalists for this year’s Billboard Latin Music Awards -who will be hosted by Jacqueline Bracamontes and Danilo Carrera- is led by mexican sensation of the regional mexicana genre Peso Pluma, with an impressive 21 nominations, followed closely by puertorican singer Bad Bunny and mexican band Grupo Frontera, each with 15 nominations, including the coveted Artist of the Year category.
Also, an outstanding group of celebrities led by Paris Hilton, Nadia Ferreira, Rey Mysterio, Maite Perroni, Christopher Von Uckermann, Samadhi Zendejas, among others, will be joining as award presenters and a selection of the most famous names in the latin music industry fine-tune the final details of their live performances that will dazzle all music and entertainment lovers.
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 presenters and performers
|Presenters (in alphabetical order)
|Performers (in alphabetical order)
|Daniel Arenas
|Bad Bunny
|Eslabon Armado
|Calibre 50
|Verónica Bastos
|Chiquis Rivera
|Beéle
|Eddy Lover
|Giselle Blondet
|El Alfa
|Jessica Carrillo
|Eladio Carrión
|Christian Chávez
|Farruko
|Joaquin Cortés
|Grupo Frontera
|DannyLux
|Justin Quiles
|Christian De La Campa
|La Factoría
|De La Ghetto
|Los Ángeles Azules
|Myrka Dellanos
|Los Sebastianes
|Kimberly Dos Ramos
|Manuel Turizo
|Nadia Ferreira
|Marc Anthony
|Julia Gama
|Marshmello
|Paris Hilton
|Myke Towers
|Ana Jurka
|Nicki Nicole
|La Materialista
|Olga Tañon
|Penélope Menchaca
|Pepe Aguilar
|Rey Mysterio
|Peso Pluma
|Peter Nieto
|Sky Rompiendo
|Maite Perroni
|Sofía Reyes
|Alex Sensation
|Tini
|Mar Solís
|Ximena Sariñana
|Lourdes Stephen
|Yandel
|Christopher Von Uckermann
|Yng Lvcas
|Samadhi Zendejas
Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 nominees
ARTISTS
Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
Artist of the Year, New
- Bizarrap
- Chino Pacas
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma
- Yng Lvcas
Tour of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Grupo Firme
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Crossover Artist of the Year
- Justin Timberlake
- Lil Jon
- Maître Gims
- Marshmello
- Sean Paul
Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Grupo Frontera
- Karol G
- Peso Pluma
SONGS CATEGORIES
Global 200 Latin Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Song of the Year
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
- Becky G
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Shakira
- Young Miko
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Yahritza y Su Esencia
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
- DEL
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Airplay Song of the Year
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″
Latin Airplay Label of the Year
- Lizos
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Sales Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
Streaming Song of the Year
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
ALBUM CATEGORIES
Top Latin Album of the Year
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
- Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
- Bad Bunny
- Ivan Cornejo
- Ozuna
- Rauw Alejandro
- Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
- Becky G
- Kali Uchis
- Karol G
- Rosalía
- Yuridia
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Marca Registrada
- Maná
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
LATIN POP CATEGORIES
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
- Becky G
- Enrique Iglesias
- Rosalía
- Sebastián Yatra
- Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Camila
- Enanitos Verdes
- Maná
- Piso 21
- Reik
Latin Pop Song of the Year
- Bizarrap & Shakira, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″
- Karol G & Shakira, “TQG”
- Maluma, “Junio”
- Rosalía & Rauw Alejandro, “Beso”
- Sebastián Yatra, “Una Noche Sin Pensar”
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
- Dale Play
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
- WK
Latin Pop Album of the Year
- Camilo, De Adentro Pa Afuera
- Morat, Si Ayer Fuera Hoy
- Piso 21, 777
- Selena, Moonchild Mixes
- Tini, Cupido
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
- Columbia
- RCA
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
TROPICAL CATEGORIES
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
- Elvis Crespo
- Luis Figueroa
- Marc Anthony
- Prince Royce
- Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Aventura
- Gente de Zona
- La Sonora Dinamita
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Monchy & Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
- Manuel Turizo, “La Bachata”
- Marshmello & Manuel Turizo, “El Merengue”
- Romeo Santos & Rosalía, “El Pañuelo”
- Rosalía, “Despechá”
- Shakira & Ozuna, “Monotonía”
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
- Columbia
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- WK
Tropical Albums Label of the Year
- Discos Fuentes
- Sony Music Latin
- The Orchard
- Universal Music Enterprises
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
REGIONAL MEXICAN CATEGORIES
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
- Carin León
- Ivan Cornejo
- Junior H
- Natanael Cano
- Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Calibre 50
- Eslabon Armado
- Fuerza Regida
- Grupo Frontera
- La Maquinaria Norteña
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Carin León & Grupo Frontera, “Que Vuelvas”
- Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, “Ella Baila Sola”
- Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, “Bebe Dame”
- Grupo Frontera & Bad Bunny, “Un X100to”
- Peso Pluma & Natanael Cano, “PRC”
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
- Afinarte
- Lizos
- Remex
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
- Eslabon Armado, Desvelado
- Fuerza Regida, Pa Que Hablen: I.
- Fuerza Regida, Sigan Hablando: II.
- Ivan Cornejo, Dañado
- Peso Pluma, Génesis
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
- Del
- Manzana
- Rancho Humilde
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
LATIN RHYTHM CATEGORIES
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
- Bad Bunny
- Daddy Yankee
- Feid
- Karol G
- Rauw Alejandro
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
- Cartel de Santa
- Mambo Kingz
- The Rudeboyz
- Wisin & Yandel
- Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
- Bad Bunny & Rauw Alejandro, “Party”
- Bad Bunny, “Tití Me Preguntó”
- Bizarrap & Quevedo, “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 52″
- Yandel & Feid, “Yandel 150″
- Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, “La Bebe”
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
- Republic
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
- Warner Latina
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
- Anuel AA, LLNM2
- Eladio Carrión, 3MEN2 KBRN
- Feid, Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo: Te Pirateamos El Álbum
- Karol G, Mañana Será Bonito
- Rauw Alejandro, Saturno
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
- Interscope Geffen A&M
- Real Hasta La Muerte
- Rimas
- Sony Music Latin
- Universal Music Latin Entertainment
WRITERS/PRODUCERS/PUBLISHERS CATEGORIES
Songwriter of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Edgar Barrera
- MAG
- Pedro Tovar
- Peso Pluma
Publisher of the Year
- 11ONCE Music, BMI
- Double P Publishing, BMI
- Prajin Music Publishing, BMI
- Sony Latin Music Publishing, LLC, BMI
- Street Mob Publishing, BMI
Publishing Corporation of the Year
- BMG
- Kobalt Music
- Sony Music Publishing
- Universal Music
- Warner Chappell Music
Producer of the Year
- Edgar Barrera
- Ernesto ‘Neto’ Fernández
- Jimmy Humilde
- MAG
- Ovy On The Drums