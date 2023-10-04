The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 will gather this Thursday, October 5th at 7:00 p.m. ET in the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Miami, Florida the biggest names of the latin music industry to celebrate their careers with an unforgettable evening full of music. Here you will find out all you need to know about this event with the complete list of presenters, performers and winners.
This year all eyes will be directed to the regional mexicano, a music genre that top the list with several nominations in the Latin Billboard, specially if we talk about Peso Pluma, with his 21 nominations is one of the favorites to win more than one award. Another artist who lives a phenomenal moment is Shakira, who this 2023 break all the records thanks to “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ featuring argentine DJ Bizarrap.
Another names that everyone will talk about in the Billboard Latin Music Awards are Karol G, Bad Bunny, Christian Nodal, Maluma and Rosalía, who are nominated in more than one cathegory and they had an excellent year topping the charts with several hits and succesful tours around the globe.
What time is the Latin Billboard?
The event will be broadcasted live this Thursday, October 5 from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Miami, Florida, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time / 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.
Where can I watch Latin Billboard Awards 2023?
The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 will be available on live broadcast on Telemundo and will also be simulcast on Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean via Telemundo Internacional.
At 7:00 PM ET the blue carpet pre-show, hosted by Carlos Adyan, Andrea Meza, Nacho Lozano, and Jimena Gállego, will broadcast live on Telemundo before the main event. Also, a digital production hosted by Ana Jurka, Aleyda Ortiz and Quique Usales, will additionally be livestreamed on Telemundo.com, YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and the Telemundo App.
Who is performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023?
- Bad Bunny
- Calibre 50
- Chiquis
- Eddy Lover
- El Alfa
- Eladio Carrión
- Farruko
- Grupo Frontera
- Justin Quiles
- La Factoría
- Los Ángeles Azules
- Los Sebastianes
- Manuel Turizo
- Marc Anthony
- Marshmello
- Myke Towers
- Nicki Nicole
- Olga Tañon
- Pepe Aguilar
- Peso Pluma
- Sky Rompiendo
- Sofía Reyes
- Tini
- Ximena Sariñana
- Yandel
- Yng Lvcas
Who are the presenters of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023?
- Daniel Arenas
- Eslabon Armado
- Verónica Bastos
- Beéle
- Giselle Blondet
- Jessica Carrillo
- Christian Chávez
- Joaquin Cortés
- DannyLux
- Christian De La Campa
- De La Ghetto
- Myrka Dellanos
- Kimberly Dos Ramos
- Nadia Ferreira
- Julia Gama
- Paris Hilton
- Ana Jurka
- La Materialista
- Penélope Menchaca
- Rey Mysterio
- Peter Nieto
- Maite Perroni
- Elena Rose
- Alex Sensation
- Mar Solís
- Lourdes Stephen
- Christopher Von Uckermann
- Samadhi Zendejas