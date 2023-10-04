The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 will gather this Thursday, October 5th at 7:00 p.m. ET in the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Miami, Florida the biggest names of the latin music industry to celebrate their careers with an unforgettable evening full of music. Here you will find out all you need to know about this event with the complete list of presenters, performers and winners.

This year all eyes will be directed to the regional mexicano, a music genre that top the list with several nominations in the Latin Billboard, specially if we talk about Peso Pluma, with his 21 nominations is one of the favorites to win more than one award. Another artist who lives a phenomenal moment is Shakira, who this 2023 break all the records thanks to “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53″ featuring argentine DJ Bizarrap.

Another names that everyone will talk about in the Billboard Latin Music Awards are Karol G, Bad Bunny, Christian Nodal, Maluma and Rosalía, who are nominated in more than one cathegory and they had an excellent year topping the charts with several hits and succesful tours around the globe.

What time is the Latin Billboard?

The event will be broadcasted live this Thursday, October 5 from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Miami, Florida, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 p.m. Central Time / 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time / 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

Where can I watch Latin Billboard Awards 2023?

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 will be available on live broadcast on Telemundo and will also be simulcast on Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean via Telemundo Internacional.

At 7:00 PM ET the blue carpet pre-show, hosted by Carlos Adyan, Andrea Meza, Nacho Lozano, and Jimena Gállego, will broadcast live on Telemundo before the main event. Also, a digital production hosted by Ana Jurka, Aleyda Ortiz and Quique Usales, will additionally be livestreamed on Telemundo.com, YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok and the Telemundo App.

Who is performing at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023?

Bad Bunny

Calibre 50

Chiquis

Eddy Lover

El Alfa

Eladio Carrión

Farruko

Grupo Frontera

Justin Quiles

La Factoría

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Sebastianes

Manuel Turizo

Marc Anthony

Marshmello

Myke Towers

Nicki Nicole

Olga Tañon

Pepe Aguilar

Peso Pluma

Sky Rompiendo

Sofía Reyes

Tini

Ximena Sariñana

Yandel

Yng Lvcas

Who are the presenters of the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023?

Daniel Arenas

Eslabon Armado

Verónica Bastos

Beéle

Giselle Blondet

Jessica Carrillo

Christian Chávez

Joaquin Cortés

DannyLux

Christian De La Campa

De La Ghetto

Myrka Dellanos

Kimberly Dos Ramos

Nadia Ferreira

Julia Gama

Paris Hilton

Ana Jurka

La Materialista

Penélope Menchaca

Rey Mysterio

Peter Nieto

Maite Perroni

Elena Rose

Alex Sensation

Mar Solís

Lourdes Stephen

Christopher Von Uckermann

Samadhi Zendejas

