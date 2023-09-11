Peru vs. Brazil LIVE will face each other this Tuesday, September 12th, starting at 10:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT at the National Stadium in Lima, for Matchday 2 of the South American Eliminatories. Below, we share the links to TV channels and online platforms that will broadcast the match from the USA.

In the first match, Peru faced Paraguay, and they get a goalless draw in Ciudad del Este. Despite the expulsion of Luis Advíncula and playing with one man less, the Peruvian team resisted the ‘Albirrojos’ offensive and managed to secure one point in the first match as visitors.

The team led by Juan Reynoso comes into this match with several absences, such as Christofer Gonzales and Miguel Trauco. Gonzales was ruled out due to injury and was replaced by Nilson Loyola. Trauco, although not ruled out, he has a rib fracture that raises doubts about his participation as a starter.

Brazil visit Peru after a victory against Bolivia (5-1) in Belém. Undoubtedly, the standout player of the match was Neymar, with two goals that made him the all-time top scorer for Brazil, surpassing Pelé (77).”

Peru vs Brasil facts

MATCH PERU VS BRAZIL DATE Tuesday, 12 September 2023 STADIUM National Stadium of Peru TOURNAMENT Conmebol Qualifiers World Cup 2026 PPV Fanatiz STREAMING Fubo TV USA SCHEDULE 10:00pm ET | 7:00pm PT

Peru vs Brazil: USA schedule

Because the United States has four time zones (ET, PT, CT and MT), Peru vs Brazil will have different times per city.

TIME UNITED STATES CITIES 11:00 p. m. AT (UTC-4) Islas Vírgenes de EEUU y Puerto Rico (San Juan) 10:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), Carolina del Sur, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, Carolina del Norte, Nueva York, Nueva Jersey, Nuevo Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), Distrito de Columbia, Delaware y Connecticut. 9:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas (Mayoría de estados), Tennessee (CST), Dakota del Sur (CST), Oklahoma, Dakota del Norte (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas y Alabama. 8:00 p. m. MT (UTC- 7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), Dakota del Sur (MST), Oregón (MST), Dakota del Norte (MST), Nuevo México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado y Arizona. 7:00 p. m. PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), Nuevo Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST) y California.





What time and where to watch Peru vs Brazil in Florida?

Starting at 10:00 p. m. ET, the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Peru vs. Paraguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Fort Lauderdale, Tallahassee, Cape Coral, Port Saint Lucie, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, St. Petersburg, Orlando, Tallahassee and Pompano Beach.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Brazil in Nueva York?

Starting at 10:00 p. m. ET , the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Peru vs. Paraguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx and Staten Island.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Brazil in Texas?

Starting at 9:00 p. m. ET , the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Peru vs. Paraguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, Fort Worth, El Paso, Arlington, Corpus Christi, Plano and Lubbock.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Brazil in Arizona?

Starting at 10:00 p. m. ET , the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Peru vs. Paraguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Scottsdale, Gilbet, Tempe, Peoria and Surprise.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Brazil in California?

Starting at 7:00 p. m. ET , the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Peru vs. Paraguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Los Ángeles, San Diego, San Francisco, San José Fresno, Long Beach, Sacramento, Oakland, Santa Ana and Anaheim.

What time and where to watch Peru vs Brazil from Washington DC?

Starting at 7:00 p. m. ET , the latin citizens of the state of Florida will be able to watch the Peru vs. Paraguay game live, online and in real time on PPV on Fanatiz and the streaming platform Fubo TV from the cities like Seattle, Bellevue, Spokane, Tacoma, Redmond, Aberdeen and Olympia.

Where to watch Peru vs Brazil

You can live stream the 2026 World Cup Qualifying Conmebol match between Peru and Brazil on Fubo TV. Also, you can watch the match live on pay per view (PPV) by ordering on Fanatiz.

Fanatiz is making the highly anticipated games available on a pay-per-view basis of $29.99 for each match, a bundle of two games per national team for $49.99, or a bundle of all available games for $99.99.

Peru vs Brazil: possible starting lineups

Perú: Aldo Corzo should come in for the suspended Advincula while Marcos Lopez could start and Paolo Guerrero should still lead Juan Reynoso’s side as he seeks a 40th international goal.

Brazil: Ederson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Ibanez, Lodi; Guimaraes, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Rodrygo; Richarlison.







