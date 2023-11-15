Led by its new owner, Thai mogul Anne Jakrajutatip, the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 Pageant gets underway this Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT from National Gym in El Salvador. Over 90 contestants from all over the world will compete to be crowned the succesor of USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel as “the most beautiful woman in the universe”. Find out in this article how to watch it live on TV and streaming.

This year’s Miss Universe, which is one of the longest-running and most-watched beauty pageants in the world, packs many historic firsts in its decades-long history: mothers and married women like Maria Camila Avella Montanez of Colombia and Michelle Cohn of Guatemala have been allowed to compete and Pakistan will debut in the pageant this year, represented by Erica Robin, as well as the return of Egypt in the contest via Mohra Tantawy.

Date and time of Miss Universe 2023

Date: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Time: 8pm ET/5pm PT

8pm ET/5pm PT Place: National Gym in San Salvador, El Salvador

How to watch the live broadcast of Miss Universe?

The Miss Universe 2023 Pageant will air this Saturday, November 18 exclusively on USA Network and Telemundo International starting at 7PM MX / 8PM COL - PERU / 10PM ARG - CHILE.

Where to watch the live broadcast of Miss Universe?

Find how can you watch the final your country in this table published in the Miss Universe official web site.

Which countries will participate in Miss Universe 2023?

CONTINENT CONTESTANTS Africa Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe Asia Bahrain, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam Australia Australia Europe Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland North America Bahamas, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, USA South America Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

