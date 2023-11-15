Do you want to know how to watch the Miss Universe 2023 final? On Depor we explain how to tune in to watch the event live, no matter where you are. | Photo by Miss Universe / GEC
Do you want to know how to watch the Miss Universe 2023 final? On Depor we explain how to tune in to watch the event live, no matter where you are.

Led by its new owner, Thai mogul Anne Jakrajutatip, the 72nd Pageant gets underway this Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT from National Gym in El Salvador. Over 90 contestants from all over the world will compete to be crowned the succesor of USA’s R’Bonney Gabriel as “the most beautiful woman in the universe”. Find out in this article how to watch it live on TV and streaming.

This year’s Miss Universe, which is one of the longest-running and most-watched beauty pageants in the world, packs many historic firsts in its decades-long history: mothers and married women like Maria Camila Avella Montanez of Colombia and Michelle Cohn of Guatemala have been allowed to compete and Pakistan will debut in the pageant this year, represented by Erica Robin, as well as the return of Egypt in the contest via Mohra Tantawy.

Date and time of Miss Universe 2023

  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Time: 8pm ET/5pm PT
  • Place: National Gym in San Salvador, El Salvador

How to watch the live broadcast of Miss Universe?

The Miss Universe 2023 Pageant will air this Saturday, November 18 exclusively on USA Network and Telemundo International starting at 7PM MX / 8PM COL - PERU / 10PM ARG - CHILE.

Where to watch the live broadcast of Miss Universe?

Which countries will participate in Miss Universe 2023?

CONTINENTCONTESTANTS
AfricaAngola, Cameroon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zimbabwe
AsiaBahrain, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Laos, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, Thailand, Ukraine, Vietnam
AustraliaAustralia
EuropeAlbania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland
North AmericaBahamas, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, USA
South AmericaArgentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela
