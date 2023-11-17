Schedules and channels to watch the Miss Universe 2023 contest live and direct this Saturday, November 18 from El Salvador. (Photo: AFP)
Miss Universe 2023, considered the most important beauty pageant on the planet, will take place this Saturday, November 18 (8 pm ET l 5 pm PT) at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador, El Salvador. The gala will have the participation of 84 candidates from around the world who will seek to be the successor of R’Bonney Gabriel (United States), elected queen in the 2022 edition. In this article you will be able to find out the details of the event, the schedules and the channels to follow it from your home.

Inclusion as protagonist of Miss Universe

Despite the low audience levels of the last editions, Miss Universe 2023 promises to regain the attention of the public around the world where, for the first time in the history of the pageant, mothers (single/married) and transgender candidates, such as Rikkie Valeria Kolle (Miss Holland) and Marina Machete (Miss Portugal) can aspire to win the coveted crown. Also announced was the removal of the age limit, which is currently 20 years old but will increase to 30 in future events.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 contest? Date, time, TV channel and streaming

EVENTMISS UNIVERSE 2023
DATESaturday, November 18
TV CHANNELThe Roku Channel; Telemundo (Peacock)
LOCATIONJosé Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador (El Salvador)
TIME8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT
WEB SITEmissuniverse.com

What is the price of the Mouawad (Miss Universe) crown?

The Miss Universe crown that the queen of the 2023 edition will have has a value of 5 million dollars. It is made with diamonds and gold.

How much money will the new queen of Miss Universe 2023 take home?

The most beautiful woman in the world who will be chosen this Saturday, November 18 in El Salvador will receive the sum of 250 thousand dollars and an additional salary. In addition, it will have other benefits that we will detail below.

  • Residence in New York: The Miss Universe winner lives in a luxury apartment in New York during the year of her reign.
  • Aesthetic and fashion products: The Miss Universe winner also receives a series of gifts from the pageant sponsors, including clothing, jewelry, cosmetics and beauty products.
  • International travel: The winner of Miss Universe travels around the world to represent the pageant.
  • Invitations to exclusive events: The Miss Universe winner receives advice on image, fashion, beauty and public relations.
  • Work opportunities: The Miss Universe winner has the opportunity to work in the world of entertainment, fashion and philanthropy.

Miss Universe bankrupt?

JKN Global Group, the company that owns Miss Universe 2023, filed for bankruptcy a few days before the start of the contest. Its director, the Thai transgender Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, does not lose hope of continuing to advance the project and hopes to be able to recover what was invested in the El Salvador competition and, in this way, be able to make new financial agreements that resolve their economic problems.

It is worth mentioning that Jakkaphong took over the Miss Universe franchise after disbursing the amount of 20 million dollars to the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who owned the pageant until 2022.

The favorites of Miss Universe 2023

According to the latest data from the preliminaries and the votes received on the Miss Universe website, the favorite candidates to take the crown are the following:

  • Karla Guilfú (Puerto Rico)
  • Camila Escribens (Peru)
  • Michelle Dee (Philippines)
  • Diana Silva (Venezuela)
  • Anntonia Porsild (Thailand)
  • Zuheilyn Clemente (Honduras)
  • Melissa Flores (Mexico)
  • Mariana Downing (Dominican Republic)
  • Madison Kvaltin (Canada)
  • Bryoni Govender (South Africa)
  • Celeste Viel (Chile)
  • Shennys Palacios (Nicaragua)
  • Endi Demneri (Albania)
  • Diane Leyre (France)
  • Fabienne Groenveld (Indonesia)
  • Lisbeth Valverde (Costa Rica)
  • Maria Rivero (Brazil)
  • Camila Avella (Colombia)
  • Yamile Dajud (Argentina)
  • Carmen Panepinto (Italy)

When and where is Miss Universe 2023 being held?

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, capital of El Salvador.

How to watch Miss Universe 2023 on TV or Streaming?

The Roku Channel and Telemundo (Peacock) have the rights to broadcast the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in the United States.

What time does Miss Universe 2023 start in the United States?

Miss Universe 2023 starts at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) in the 50 states of the United States. Check the time zone to see the beauty gala in your city.

Time50 states of the United States
8:00 pm ET (UTC-5)Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut.
7:00 pm CT (UTC-6)Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama.
6:00 pm MT (UTC-7)Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona.
5:00 pm PT (UTC-8)Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

Who are the 84 candidates for Miss Universe 2023?

Complete list of the 84 candidates who will be present in the beauty contest:

Miss Universe 2023 candidatesCountryAge
Endi DemneriAlbania24
Helena Marlen BleicherGermany24
Ana Bárbara Da Silva CoimbraAngola23
Yamile Luján Dajud ZuluagaArgentina27
Karol CroesAruba27
Moray WilsonAustralia22
Melissa Elaine IngrahamBahamas26
Lujane YacoubBarein19
Emilie VansteenkisteBelgium21
Amara BoMyanmar26
Maria Estefany Rivero GiesseBolivia26
Maria Eduarda Ribeiro BrechaneBrazil19
Yuliia PavlikovaBulgaria30
Sotima JohnCamboya23
Issie Marie Princesse NdounCamerun22
Madison Elizabeth Svetlana KvaltinCanada25
Celeste Viel CaballeroChile23
Jia QiChina23
María Camila Avella MontañezColombia28
Soyun KimSouth Korea28
Lisbeth Tatiana Valverde BrenesCosta Rica28
Andrea ErjavecCroatia23
Kim Joanna Dorothy RossenCurazao25
Nikoline Uhrenholt HansenDenmark21
Delary Georgette Stoffers VillónEcuador23
Mohra Amin TantawyEgypt21
Isabella García-Manzo GutiérrezEl Salvador20
Kinga PuhováSlovakia22
Athenea Paulinha Pérez NsuéSpain27
Noelia Victoria Voigt BriceñoUnited States24
Michelle Daniela Marquez DeePhilipphines28
Paula Sudanna JoukanenFinland22
Diane LeyreFrance26
Marielia ZaloumiGreece20
Melanie Michelle Cohn BechGuatemala28
Diana-Lita HinestrosaGuinea Ecuatorial25
Lisa Andrea NarineGuyana26
Zuheilyn Michelle ‘Zu’ Clemente MoncadaHonduras22
Tünde BlágaHungary27
Shweta ShardaIndia22
Fabiënne Fionnuala Nicole GroeneveldIndonesia23
Aishah AkoredeIreland23
Lilja Síf PétursdóttirIceland19
Carmen Panepinto ZayatiItaly24
Ileann PoweryCayman Islands25
Ashellica FahieUS Virgin Islands28
Jordanne Lauren LevyJamaica22
Rio MiyazakiJapan20
Tomiris ZairKazakhstan19
Arbesa RrahmaniKosovo24
Phaimany ‘Papao’ LathsabanthaoLaos28
Jekaterīna ‘Kate’ AleksejevaLatvia29
Maya Aboul HosnLebanon25
Serena LeeMalaysia22
Malta: Ella Sophie PortelliMalta22
Aurore Tatiana BeauharnaisMauricio23
Melissa Flores GodínezMexico25
Namuunzul BatmagnaiMongolia23
Jameela Uiras SmithNamibia23
Jane Dipika Elizabeth Bohara GarrettNepal22
Sheynnis Alondra Palacios CornejoNicaragua23
Ugochi Mitchel IhezueNigeria26
Julie Marie TollefsenNorway27
Rikkie Valerie KolléNetherlands22
Erica RobinPakistan24
Natasha Lineth Vargas MorenoPanama25
Elicena Andrada OrregoParaguay28
Camila Namie EscribensPeru25
Angelika JurkowianiecPoland27
Marina Machete ReisPortugal28
Karla Inelisse Guilfú AcevedoPuerto Rico25
Jessica Page LennonUnited Kingdom28
Vanesa ŠvédováCzech Republic19
Mariana Isabel Downing AbreuDominican Republic28
Margarita Aleksandrovna GolubevaRussia22
Earlyca Makeba FrederickSt. Lucia26
Priyanka AnnunciaSingapore26
Bryoni Natalie GovenderSouth Africa27
Lorena SantenSwitzerland26
Anntonia PorsildThailand26
Marion Faith GillezeauTrinidad and Tobago25
Angelina UsanovaUkraine26
Diana Carolina Silva FranciscoVenezuela26
Bùi Quỳnh HoaVietnam25
Brooke Bruk-JacksonZimbabwe21
