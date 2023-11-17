Miss Universe 2023, considered the most important beauty pageant on the planet, will take place this Saturday, November 18 (8 pm ET l 5 pm PT) at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador, El Salvador . The gala will have the participation of 84 candidates from around the world who will seek to be the successor of R’Bonney Gabriel (United States), elected queen in the 2022 edition. In this article you will be able to find out the details of the event, the schedules and the channels to follow it from your home.

Inclusion as protagonist of Miss Universe

Despite the low audience levels of the last editions, Miss Universe 2023 promises to regain the attention of the public around the world where, for the first time in the history of the pageant, mothers (single/married) and transgender candidates, such as Rikkie Valeria Kolle (Miss Holland) and Marina Machete (Miss Portugal) can aspire to win the coveted crown. Also announced was the removal of the age limit, which is currently 20 years old but will increase to 30 in future events.

Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 contest? Date, time, TV channel and streaming

EVENT MISS UNIVERSE 2023 DATE Saturday, November 18 TV CHANNEL The Roku Channel; Telemundo (Peacock) LOCATION José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador (El Salvador) TIME 8 pm ET | 7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT WEB SITE missuniverse.com

What is the price of the Mouawad (Miss Universe) crown?

The Miss Universe crown that the queen of the 2023 edition will have has a value of 5 million dollars. It is made with diamonds and gold.

How much money will the new queen of Miss Universe 2023 take home?

The most beautiful woman in the world who will be chosen this Saturday, November 18 in El Salvador will receive the sum of 250 thousand dollars and an additional salary. In addition, it will have other benefits that we will detail below.

Residence in New York: The Miss Universe winner lives in a luxury apartment in New York during the year of her reign.

The Miss Universe winner lives in a luxury apartment in New York during the year of her reign. Aesthetic and fashion products: The Miss Universe winner also receives a series of gifts from the pageant sponsors, including clothing, jewelry, cosmetics and beauty products.

The Miss Universe winner also receives a series of gifts from the pageant sponsors, including clothing, jewelry, cosmetics and beauty products. International travel: The winner of Miss Universe travels around the world to represent the pageant.

The winner of Miss Universe travels around the world to represent the pageant. Invitations to exclusive events: The Miss Universe winner receives advice on image, fashion, beauty and public relations.

The Miss Universe winner receives advice on image, fashion, beauty and public relations. Work opportunities: The Miss Universe winner has the opportunity to work in the world of entertainment, fashion and philanthropy.

Miss Universe bankrupt?

JKN Global Group, the company that owns Miss Universe 2023, filed for bankruptcy a few days before the start of the contest. Its director, the Thai transgender Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, does not lose hope of continuing to advance the project and hopes to be able to recover what was invested in the El Salvador competition and, in this way, be able to make new financial agreements that resolve their economic problems.

It is worth mentioning that Jakkaphong took over the Miss Universe franchise after disbursing the amount of 20 million dollars to the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who owned the pageant until 2022.

The favorites of Miss Universe 2023

According to the latest data from the preliminaries and the votes received on the Miss Universe website, the favorite candidates to take the crown are the following:

Karla Guilfú (Puerto Rico)

Camila Escribens (Peru)

Michelle Dee (Philippines)

Diana Silva (Venezuela)

Anntonia Porsild (Thailand)

Zuheilyn Clemente (Honduras)

Melissa Flores (Mexico)

Mariana Downing (Dominican Republic)

Madison Kvaltin (Canada)

Bryoni Govender (South Africa)

Celeste Viel (Chile)

Shennys Palacios (Nicaragua)

Endi Demneri (Albania)

Diane Leyre (France)

Fabienne Groenveld (Indonesia)

Lisbeth Valverde (Costa Rica)

Maria Rivero (Brazil)

Camila Avella (Colombia)

Yamile Dajud (Argentina)

Carmen Panepinto (Italy)

When and where is Miss Universe 2023 being held?

The 72nd edition of Miss Universe will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, capital of El Salvador.

How to watch Miss Universe 2023 on TV or Streaming?

The Roku Channel and Telemundo (Peacock) have the rights to broadcast the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in the United States.

What time does Miss Universe 2023 start in the United States?

Miss Universe 2023 starts at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) in the 50 states of the United States . Check the time zone to see the beauty gala in your city.

Time 50 states of the United States 8:00 pm ET (UTC-5) Virginia Occidental, Velmont, Tennessee (EST), South Carolina, Rhode Island, Pensilvania, Ohio, North Carolina, New York, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Michigan (EST), Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Kentucky (EST), Indiana (EST), Georgia, Florida (EST), District of Columbia, Delaware, Connecticut. 7:00 pm CT (UTC-6) Wisconsin, Texas, Tennessee (CST), South Dakota (CST), Oklahoma, North Dakota (CST), Nebraska (CST), Minnesota, Mississippi, Misuri, Michigan (CST), Kentucky (CST), Kansas (CST), Iowa, Indiana (CST), Illinois, Florida (CST), Arkansas, Alabama. 6:00 pm MT (UTC-7) Wyoming, Utah, Texas (El Paso y Hudspeth), South Dakota(MST), Oregón (MST), North Dakota (MST), New México, Nevada (MST), Nebraska (MST), Montana, Kansas (MST), Idaho (MST), Colorado, Arizona. 5:00 pm PT (UTC-8) Washington, Oregón (PST), New Hampshire, Nevada (PST), Idaho (PST), California.

Who are the 84 candidates for Miss Universe 2023?

Complete list of the 84 candidates who will be present in the beauty contest:

Miss Universe 2023 candidates Country Age Endi Demneri Albania 24 Helena Marlen Bleicher Germany 24 Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra Angola 23 Yamile Luján Dajud Zuluaga Argentina 27 Karol Croes Aruba 27 Moray Wilson Australia 22 Melissa Elaine Ingraham Bahamas 26 Lujane Yacoub Barein 19 Emilie Vansteenkiste Belgium 21 Amara Bo Myanmar 26 Maria Estefany Rivero Giesse Bolivia 26 Maria Eduarda Ribeiro Brechane Brazil 19 Yuliia Pavlikova Bulgaria 30 Sotima John Camboya 23 Issie Marie Princesse Ndoun Camerun 22 Madison Elizabeth Svetlana Kvaltin Canada 25 Celeste Viel Caballero Chile 23 Jia Qi China 23 María Camila Avella Montañez Colombia 28 Soyun Kim South Korea 28 Lisbeth Tatiana Valverde Brenes Costa Rica 28 Andrea Erjavec Croatia 23 Kim Joanna Dorothy Rossen Curazao 25 Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen Denmark 21 Delary Georgette Stoffers Villón Ecuador 23 Mohra Amin Tantawy Egypt 21 Isabella García-Manzo Gutiérrez El Salvador 20 Kinga Puhová Slovakia 22 Athenea Paulinha Pérez Nsué Spain 27 Noelia Victoria Voigt Briceño United States 24 Michelle Daniela Marquez Dee Philipphines 28 Paula Sudanna Joukanen Finland 22 Diane Leyre France 26 Marielia Zaloumi Greece 20 Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech Guatemala 28 Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Guinea Ecuatorial 25 Lisa Andrea Narine Guyana 26 Zuheilyn Michelle ‘Zu’ Clemente Moncada Honduras 22 Tünde Blága Hungary 27 Shweta Sharda India 22 Fabiënne Fionnuala Nicole Groeneveld Indonesia 23 Aishah Akorede Ireland 23 Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir Iceland 19 Carmen Panepinto Zayati Italy 24 Ileann Powery Cayman Islands 25 Ashellica Fahie US Virgin Islands 28 Jordanne Lauren Levy Jamaica 22 Rio Miyazaki Japan 20 Tomiris Zair Kazakhstan 19 Arbesa Rrahmani Kosovo 24 Phaimany ‘Papao’ Lathsabanthao Laos 28 Jekaterīna ‘Kate’ Aleksejeva Latvia 29 Maya Aboul Hosn Lebanon 25 Serena Lee Malaysia 22 Malta: Ella Sophie Portelli Malta 22 Aurore Tatiana Beauharnais Mauricio 23 Melissa Flores Godínez Mexico 25 Namuunzul Batmagnai Mongolia 23 Jameela Uiras Smith Namibia 23 Jane Dipika Elizabeth Bohara Garrett Nepal 22 Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo Nicaragua 23 Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue Nigeria 26 Julie Marie Tollefsen Norway 27 Rikkie Valerie Kollé Netherlands 22 Erica Robin Pakistan 24 Natasha Lineth Vargas Moreno Panama 25 Elicena Andrada Orrego Paraguay 28 Camila Namie Escribens Peru 25 Angelika Jurkowianiec Poland 27 Marina Machete Reis Portugal 28 Karla Inelisse Guilfú Acevedo Puerto Rico 25 Jessica Page Lennon United Kingdom 28 Vanesa Švédová Czech Republic 19 Mariana Isabel Downing Abreu Dominican Republic 28 Margarita Aleksandrovna Golubeva Russia 22 Earlyca Makeba Frederick St. Lucia 26 Priyanka Annuncia Singapore 26 Bryoni Natalie Govender South Africa 27 Lorena Santen Switzerland 26 Anntonia Porsild Thailand 26 Marion Faith Gillezeau Trinidad and Tobago 25 Angelina Usanova Ukraine 26 Diana Carolina Silva Francisco Venezuela 26 Bùi Quỳnh Hoa Vietnam 25 Brooke Bruk-Jackson Zimbabwe 21