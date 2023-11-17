Miss Universe 2023, considered the most important beauty pageant on the planet, will take place this Saturday, November 18 (8 pm ET l 5 pm PT) at the José Adolfo Pineda National Gymnasium, San Salvador, El Salvador. The gala will have the participation of 84 candidates from around the world who will seek to be the successor of R’Bonney Gabriel (United States), elected queen in the 2022 edition. In this article you will be able to find out the details of the event, the schedules and the channels to follow it from your home.
Inclusion as protagonist of Miss Universe
Despite the low audience levels of the last editions, Miss Universe 2023 promises to regain the attention of the public around the world where, for the first time in the history of the pageant, mothers (single/married) and transgender candidates, such as Rikkie Valeria Kolle (Miss Holland) and Marina Machete (Miss Portugal) can aspire to win the coveted crown. Also announced was the removal of the age limit, which is currently 20 years old but will increase to 30 in future events.
Where to watch Miss Universe 2023 contest? Date, time, TV channel and streaming
What is the price of the Mouawad (Miss Universe) crown?
The Miss Universe crown that the queen of the 2023 edition will have has a value of 5 million dollars. It is made with diamonds and gold.
How much money will the new queen of Miss Universe 2023 take home?
The most beautiful woman in the world who will be chosen this Saturday, November 18 in El Salvador will receive the sum of 250 thousand dollars and an additional salary. In addition, it will have other benefits that we will detail below.
- Residence in New York: The Miss Universe winner lives in a luxury apartment in New York during the year of her reign.
- Aesthetic and fashion products: The Miss Universe winner also receives a series of gifts from the pageant sponsors, including clothing, jewelry, cosmetics and beauty products.
- International travel: The winner of Miss Universe travels around the world to represent the pageant.
- Invitations to exclusive events: The Miss Universe winner receives advice on image, fashion, beauty and public relations.
- Work opportunities: The Miss Universe winner has the opportunity to work in the world of entertainment, fashion and philanthropy.
Miss Universe bankrupt?
JKN Global Group, the company that owns Miss Universe 2023, filed for bankruptcy a few days before the start of the contest. Its director, the Thai transgender Anne Jakkaphong Jakrajutatip, does not lose hope of continuing to advance the project and hopes to be able to recover what was invested in the El Salvador competition and, in this way, be able to make new financial agreements that resolve their economic problems.
It is worth mentioning that Jakkaphong took over the Miss Universe franchise after disbursing the amount of 20 million dollars to the former president of the United States, Donald Trump, who owned the pageant until 2022.
The favorites of Miss Universe 2023
According to the latest data from the preliminaries and the votes received on the Miss Universe website, the favorite candidates to take the crown are the following:
- Karla Guilfú (Puerto Rico)
- Camila Escribens (Peru)
- Michelle Dee (Philippines)
- Diana Silva (Venezuela)
- Anntonia Porsild (Thailand)
- Zuheilyn Clemente (Honduras)
- Melissa Flores (Mexico)
- Mariana Downing (Dominican Republic)
- Madison Kvaltin (Canada)
- Bryoni Govender (South Africa)
- Celeste Viel (Chile)
- Shennys Palacios (Nicaragua)
- Endi Demneri (Albania)
- Diane Leyre (France)
- Fabienne Groenveld (Indonesia)
- Lisbeth Valverde (Costa Rica)
- Maria Rivero (Brazil)
- Camila Avella (Colombia)
- Yamile Dajud (Argentina)
- Carmen Panepinto (Italy)
When and where is Miss Universe 2023 being held?
The 72nd edition of Miss Universe will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, capital of El Salvador.
How to watch Miss Universe 2023 on TV or Streaming?
The Roku Channel and Telemundo (Peacock) have the rights to broadcast the Miss Universe 2023 pageant in the United States.
What time does Miss Universe 2023 start in the United States?
Miss Universe 2023 starts at 8 pm ET (7 pm CT | 6 pm MT | 5 pm PT) in the 50 states of the United States. Check the time zone to see the beauty gala in your city.
Who are the 84 candidates for Miss Universe 2023?
Complete list of the 84 candidates who will be present in the beauty contest:
|Miss Universe 2023 candidates
|Country
|Age
|Endi Demneri
|Albania
|24
|Helena Marlen Bleicher
|Germany
|24
|Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra
|Angola
|23
|Yamile Luján Dajud Zuluaga
|Argentina
|27
|Karol Croes
|Aruba
|27
|Moray Wilson
|Australia
|22
|Melissa Elaine Ingraham
|Bahamas
|26
|Lujane Yacoub
|Barein
|19
|Emilie Vansteenkiste
|Belgium
|21
|Amara Bo
|Myanmar
|26
|Maria Estefany Rivero Giesse
|Bolivia
|26
|Maria Eduarda Ribeiro Brechane
|Brazil
|19
|Yuliia Pavlikova
|Bulgaria
|30
|Sotima John
|Camboya
|23
|Issie Marie Princesse Ndoun
|Camerun
|22
|Madison Elizabeth Svetlana Kvaltin
|Canada
|25
|Celeste Viel Caballero
|Chile
|23
|Jia Qi
|China
|23
|María Camila Avella Montañez
|Colombia
|28
|Soyun Kim
|South Korea
|28
|Lisbeth Tatiana Valverde Brenes
|Costa Rica
|28
|Andrea Erjavec
|Croatia
|23
|Kim Joanna Dorothy Rossen
|Curazao
|25
|Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen
|Denmark
|21
|Delary Georgette Stoffers Villón
|Ecuador
|23
|Mohra Amin Tantawy
|Egypt
|21
|Isabella García-Manzo Gutiérrez
|El Salvador
|20
|Kinga Puhová
|Slovakia
|22
|Athenea Paulinha Pérez Nsué
|Spain
|27
|Noelia Victoria Voigt Briceño
|United States
|24
|Michelle Daniela Marquez Dee
|Philipphines
|28
|Paula Sudanna Joukanen
|Finland
|22
|Diane Leyre
|France
|26
|Marielia Zaloumi
|Greece
|20
|Melanie Michelle Cohn Bech
|Guatemala
|28
|Diana-Lita Hinestrosa
|Guinea Ecuatorial
|25
|Lisa Andrea Narine
|Guyana
|26
|Zuheilyn Michelle ‘Zu’ Clemente Moncada
|Honduras
|22
|Tünde Blága
|Hungary
|27
|Shweta Sharda
|India
|22
|Fabiënne Fionnuala Nicole Groeneveld
|Indonesia
|23
|Aishah Akorede
|Ireland
|23
|Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir
|Iceland
|19
|Carmen Panepinto Zayati
|Italy
|24
|Ileann Powery
|Cayman Islands
|25
|Ashellica Fahie
|US Virgin Islands
|28
|Jordanne Lauren Levy
|Jamaica
|22
|Rio Miyazaki
|Japan
|20
|Tomiris Zair
|Kazakhstan
|19
|Arbesa Rrahmani
|Kosovo
|24
|Phaimany ‘Papao’ Lathsabanthao
|Laos
|28
|Jekaterīna ‘Kate’ Aleksejeva
|Latvia
|29
|Maya Aboul Hosn
|Lebanon
|25
|Serena Lee
|Malaysia
|22
|Malta: Ella Sophie Portelli
|Malta
|22
|Aurore Tatiana Beauharnais
|Mauricio
|23
|Melissa Flores Godínez
|Mexico
|25
|Namuunzul Batmagnai
|Mongolia
|23
|Jameela Uiras Smith
|Namibia
|23
|Jane Dipika Elizabeth Bohara Garrett
|Nepal
|22
|Sheynnis Alondra Palacios Cornejo
|Nicaragua
|23
|Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue
|Nigeria
|26
|Julie Marie Tollefsen
|Norway
|27
|Rikkie Valerie Kollé
|Netherlands
|22
|Erica Robin
|Pakistan
|24
|Natasha Lineth Vargas Moreno
|Panama
|25
|Elicena Andrada Orrego
|Paraguay
|28
|Camila Namie Escribens
|Peru
|25
|Angelika Jurkowianiec
|Poland
|27
|Marina Machete Reis
|Portugal
|28
|Karla Inelisse Guilfú Acevedo
|Puerto Rico
|25
|Jessica Page Lennon
|United Kingdom
|28
|Vanesa Švédová
|Czech Republic
|19
|Mariana Isabel Downing Abreu
|Dominican Republic
|28
|Margarita Aleksandrovna Golubeva
|Russia
|22
|Earlyca Makeba Frederick
|St. Lucia
|26
|Priyanka Annuncia
|Singapore
|26
|Bryoni Natalie Govender
|South Africa
|27
|Lorena Santen
|Switzerland
|26
|Anntonia Porsild
|Thailand
|26
|Marion Faith Gillezeau
|Trinidad and Tobago
|25
|Angelina Usanova
|Ukraine
|26
|Diana Carolina Silva Francisco
|Venezuela
|26
|Bùi Quỳnh Hoa
|Vietnam
|25
|Brooke Bruk-Jackson
|Zimbabwe
|21