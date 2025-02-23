In a key matchup of the Premier League, Liverpool defeated Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium, consolidating its position as championship leader with 64 points, 11 more than Arsenal. The match, corresponding to date 26, was highlighted by the stellar performance of Mohamed Salah, who opened the scoring in the 14th minute after a strategic play on a corner kick. Before the break, in the 37th minute, Salah accompanied Dominik Szoboszlai for the second goal, leaving City in a compromised position. With this defeat, Pep Guardiola’s team remains in fourth position with 44 points, tied with Newcastle, and sees its title aspirations receding.

Manchester City and Liverpool face each other for the Premier League. (Video: Liverpool)