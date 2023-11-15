The countdown begins for the start of the double date of the South American Qualifiers 2026, where Bolivia vs. Peru will be the protagonists of the opening of the fifth day at the Hernando Siles Stadium in La Paz on Thursday, November 16 at 15:00 local time. Also, find out the schedule by country to follow the live coverage from wherever you are.

La Verde, bottom of the table with zero points, will debut its new coach, Brazilian Antonio Carlos Zago, and say goodbye to its all-time top scorer, Marcelo Martins, who announced that the two matches of this double-header will be his last with the national team.

Peru, second last with one unit, is celebrating the return of striker Gianluca Lapadula, who will be making his debut in this pre-World Cup after overcoming an ankle injury. Also, this match could be the official debut of Oliver Sonne, the peruvian-danish newcomer wit the blanquirroja jersey.

How to watch the Bolivia vs Peru game?

GAME COLOMBIA VS VENEZUELA DATE Thursday, Nov. 16 TIME 2:00 p. m. ET | 1:00 p. m. CT | 12:00 p. m. MT | 11:00 a. m. PT / 3:00 p. m. AST TV -- LIVE STREAM FIFA+ LOCATION La Paz, Bolivia

What time does Bolivia vs Peru kickoff?

The game between Bolivia vs Peru will be played on Thursday, November 16 with the kickoff at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT. The game will take place at Estadio Hernando Siles Reyes.

3:00 p. m. AST (UTC-4) - Atlantic Time

2:00 p. m. ET (UTC-5) - Eastern Time

1:00 p. m. CT (UTC-6) - Center Time

12:00 p. m. MT (UTC-7) - Mountain Time

11:00 a. m. PT (UTC-8) - Pacific Time

Where and how to watch the live telecast of Bolivia vs Peru in USA?

You can live stream the 2026 CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying match between Bolivia and Peru exclusively on FIFA+.

In which stadium is Bolivia vs Peru played?

The match for the 2026 South American World Cup Qualifiers is scheduled at Club Atlético Morejón, also known as Estadio Hernando Siles Reyes, a multi-purpose stadium in La Paz, Bolivia. It is the country’s largest stadium, with a capacity of 41,143 seats. It is named after Hernando Siles Reyes, the 31st President of Bolivia (1926–1930).

Located in the Miraflores borough of La Paz, at an altitude of 3,637 metres (11,932 feet) above sea level, Estadio Hernando Siles Reyes is one of the highest professional stadiums in the world. Opened in 1930, it is the home ground of three major Bolivian league football clubs; Club Bolívar, The Strongest and La Paz F.C., as well as several smaller top sides.

Perú vs. Bolivia se enfrentan en un partido decisivo en el que a ambos les urge ganar para salir del fondo de la tabla de posiciones.