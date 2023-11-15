The 72nd Miss Universe will crown its new queen this Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 pm PT from National Gym in El Salvador. The prestigious international beauty pageant will bring together over 85 delegates from different countries, who compete for the coveted title of “the most beautiful woman in the universe”. Find out in this article the time and date of the event by country.
The Miss Universe Organization is dedicated to uplifting a future shaped by women and firmly believes that the future of humanity depends on achieving gender equality around the world. This pageant has a long history of launching women’s careers in entertainment, politics, fashion, social causes and more. Recent past winners include Harnaaz Sandhu (India), who founded a coalition for menstrual equality, and reigning champion R’Bonney Gabriel (USA), who has worked to partner with sustainable initiatives in fashion.
How and where can you watch the Miss Universe 2023
Don’t miss the Miss Universe 2023 Pageant this Saturday, November 18 exclusively on USA Network and Telemundo International at 7PM MX / 8PM COL - PERU / 10PM ARG - CHILE.
- Preliminary Competition: Live Bash
- National Costume: Live Bash
- Final Competition: YouTube channel
Find how can you watch the final your country in this table published in the Miss Universe official web site.
Which countries will participate in Miss Universe 2023?
- Albania
- Angola
- Argentina
- Aruba
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Bahrain
- Belgium
- Bolivia
- Brazil
- British Virgin Islands
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Cameroon
- Canada
- Cayman Islands
- Chile
- China
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Croatia
- Curaçao
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
- Egypt
- El Salvador
- Equatorial Guinea
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Great Britain
- Greece
- Guatemala
- Guyana
- Honduras
- Hungary
- Iceland
- India
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Jamaica
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Korea
- Kosovo
- Laos
- Latvia
- Lebanon
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Mongolia
- Myanmar
- Namibia
- Nepal
- Netherlands
- Nicaragua
- Nigeria
- Norway
- Pakistan
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Puerto Rico
- Russia
- Saint Lucia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Thailand
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Ukraine
- USA
- Venezuela
- Vietnam
- Zimbabwe
Who is the current Miss Universe?
R’Bonney Gabriel is the current Miss Universe. To be crowned, she had to forefeit its title as Miss USA 2022 and last September Noelia Voigt was chosen as her sucessor. Fun fact: the twenty-four-year-old interior designer will represent her country as the first Venezuelan-American beauty pageant winner of the Miss USA.