The 72nd Miss Universe will crown its new queen this Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 pm PT from National Gym in El Salvador. The prestigious international beauty pageant will bring together over 85 delegates from different countries, who compete for the coveted title of “the most beautiful woman in the universe”. Find out in this article the time and date of the event by country.

The Miss Universe Organization is dedicated to uplifting a future shaped by women and firmly believes that the future of humanity depends on achieving gender equality around the world. This pageant has a long history of launching women’s careers in entertainment, politics, fashion, social causes and more. Recent past winners include Harnaaz Sandhu (India), who founded a coalition for menstrual equality, and reigning champion R’Bonney Gabriel (USA), who has worked to partner with sustainable initiatives in fashion.

How and where can you watch the Miss Universe 2023

Don’t miss the Miss Universe 2023 Pageant this Saturday, November 18 exclusively on USA Network and Telemundo International at 7PM MX / 8PM COL - PERU / 10PM ARG - CHILE.

Find how can you watch the final your country in this table published in the Miss Universe official web site.

Which countries will participate in Miss Universe 2023?

Albania

Angola

Argentina

Aruba

Australia

Bahamas

Bahrain

Belgium

Bolivia

Brazil

British Virgin Islands

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Cameroon

Canada

Cayman Islands

Chile

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Croatia

Curaçao

Czech Republic

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Egypt

El Salvador

Equatorial Guinea

Finland

France

Germany

Great Britain

Greece

Guatemala

Guyana

Honduras

Hungary

Iceland

India

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Kazakhstan

Korea

Kosovo

Laos

Latvia

Lebanon

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Mongolia

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Netherlands

Nicaragua

Nigeria

Norway

Pakistan

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Puerto Rico

Russia

Saint Lucia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Spain

Switzerland

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Ukraine

USA

Venezuela

Vietnam

Zimbabwe

Who is the current Miss Universe?

R’Bonney Gabriel is the current Miss Universe. To be crowned, she had to forefeit its title as Miss USA 2022 and last September Noelia Voigt was chosen as her sucessor. Fun fact: the twenty-four-year-old interior designer will represent her country as the first Venezuelan-American beauty pageant winner of the Miss USA.

